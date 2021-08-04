7-day salmon fishing starts this week; scheduled through Sept. 15

Coastal Grays Harbor will reopen for salmon fishing this week.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife say that Marine Area 2 to open 7 days per week for salmon fishing, starting on Friday.
The fishery will be open seven days per week August 6 through Sept. 15.
There is a daily limit of 2 salmon per angler, with no more than 1 allowed to be a Chinook. Chinook min. size 22”. Coho min. size 16”.
Wild coho must be released.
Officials add that Grays Harbor Control Zone is closed beginning Aug. 9.
Regulations for Areas 2-1 and 2-2 are listed in the Washington Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet.
Marine Areas 1 through 4 are scheduled to close Sept. 15, but areas could close earlier if quotas are met.