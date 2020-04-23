      Weather Alert

4th positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Pacific County

Apr 23, 2020 @ 6:15am

According to Pacific County Public Health & Human Services, the latest individual is currently isolated in a medical facility and close contacts of the individual are currently being contacted by public health nurses with instructions to quarantine per DOH guidelines.

Officials say that if the case investigation reveals exposure(s) to the general public, that information will be made public.

This case is in addition to the out of state case reported on 4/10 that continues to receive medical treatment out of state and the second (4/18) and third (4/19) cases that are isolating at home.

Pacific County Health continues to encourage the public to maintain social distancing by staying at home except for essential business and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.

For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.coronavirus.wa.gov

 

 

