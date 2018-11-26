4 year state transportation program includes local projects

The public is invited to comment on the new 4 year statewide plan for transportation projects.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is now accepting public input on the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program until Dec. 20.

The WSDOT is asking for public review and comment on the draft, featuring more than 1,500 statewide transportation improvement projects using $3.9 billion in federal funds are included in the 2019-22 STIP.

Local projects include the roundabout at Fuller Way, F and Market Street, work to create sidewalks and bike lanes to connect to Grays Harbor College, bridge replacements on the Mox Chehalis and in Vesta, and a number of other requests.

The program’s 2019-22 projects, available online, are compiled from local transportation programs, city and regional transportation improvement programs. These are the highest priority for the available funding to preserve and improve the state’s transportation network.

The STIP is a four-year prioritized multimodal transportation program of state, local, tribal, and public transportation projects. The STIP includes highways, streets, roads, railroads, transit-hubs, park-and-ride lots, bridges, sidewalks, bike lanes, ferry terminals, trails and safety projects funded with federal, state, tribal and local revenue sources. Federally funded projects must be included in the STIP before Federal Highway Administration or Federal Transit Administration can authorize the expenditure of federal funds.

The STIP is developed annually by WSDOT. Several projects may carry over as they move from design, to permitting and, finally, to construction. Some county projects are not included in the draft STIP because state law requires counties to complete their transportation programs by the end of the year; those projects are amended into the final STIP in January.

The current 2018-21 STIP can be viewed online and a similar, searchable database of the 2019-22 STIP will be created in early 2019, following FHWA and FTA approval.

How to comment

The public comment period for the draft STIP is Wednesday, Nov. 21, to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20. Written comments can be sent to: Nancy Huntley, WSDOT, P.O. Box 47390, Olympia, WA 98504-7390, email: Huntlen@wsdot.wa.gov, or by fax at 360-705-6822.

The comment period is the final step of the community engagement process that began locally. Comments received will be sent to the local or regional planning organization for their consideration.