4 people, including 3 children, injured in Pacific County accident
Four people were injured in a three vehicle accident in Pacific County.
Thursday morning, driving too fast for conditions and inattention caused a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Washington State Patrol.
In a report, a 26-year-old Ocean Park woman was driving her 2014 Chevy Cruze was driving on the Long Beach Peninsula when she slowed to make a left turn. Behind her vehicle, in a 2006 Honda Civic, a 24-year-old McLean, VA man failed to stop as she slowed, striking the back of her car.
When the two vehicles collided, it pushed the Cruze into the northbound lane and into 2016 Toyota Highlander.
The driver of the third vehicle, a 39-year-old Ilwaco woman, was injured in the accident but not transported.
Three children in her vehicle. Ages 9, 9, and 10 boys, were also injured but not transported following the accident.
None of the vehicles were totaled at the scene, although all 3 showed reportable damage.
The Virginia man was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.