3rd courtroom opening at Grays Harbor County courthouse

Grays Harbor County will be having an official unveiling of the brand new courtroom in Montesano, and the public is invited.

The discussion of adding a third courtroom to the Grays Harbor County Courthouse has been ongoing for years.

The plans for the new area follows a lawsuit and settlement brought by Grays Harbor County Judges. That lawsuit cited lack of security, staffing levels, resources, and other complaints.

The complaints, filed in 2011, occurred just prior to the stabbing attack of Superior Court Judge Dave Edwards and Deputy Polly Davin at the courthouse.

The settlement allowed the County to avoid a new facility and to adjust the current rooms available.

The new room, converted out of the former law library, will serve as both a third superior court courtroom and as the location of the new drug court.

A ribbon cutting on the new courtroom will be on Monday, August 6, 2018 at 12pm.