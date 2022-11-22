$32.5 million in grants from new Small Business Innovation Fund include local funding

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced 22 projects that have been conditionally awarded Small Business Innovation Fund (SBIF) grants ranging from $500,000 to $5 million.

This includes a project in Pacific County.

The total $32.5 million awarded will fund a variety of activities, including:

small business incubators and accelerators,

support for local procurement initiatives,

improvements to physical workspaces in response to public health requirements or acts of vandalism,

support for small business competitiveness programs focused on hiring and retention, and

projects that increase the ability of a small business to succeed and thrive.

The Small Business Innovation Fund supports community-based programs and services that meet the needs of BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in underserved, low-income and rural parts of the state.

The following organizations and projects have been conditionally awarded grants to provide the programs and services:

Port of Willapa Harbor, Raymond – accelerator program

Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Seattle – incubator program

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, East Wenatchee – incubator program

City of Goldendale – funding for business improvements and repairs

City of Tacoma – competitiveness programs

Clallam County Economic Development Council, Port Angeles, competitiveness programs

Colfax Downtown Association – incubator program

Composite Recycling Technology Center (CRTC), Port Angeles, various initiatives

Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, accelerator program

Latino Community Fund of Washington State, Seattle – accelerator program

Multi-Ethnic Business Association (AHANA), Spokane – incubator program

Muslim American Youth Foundation, Burien – accelerator program

Native Funds, Chelan – accelerator program

Opportunity Council, Bellingham – accelerator program

Rainier Beach Community Empowerment Coalition (Rainier Beach Action Coalition), Seattle – accelerator

Spokane Independent Metro Business Alliance (SIMBA), Spokane – competitiveness programs

Thurston Economic Development Council, Lacey – funding for improvements and repairs

Town of Odessa – funding for improvements and repairs

Tri-cities Diversity and Inclusion Council, Richland – incubator program

University District Partnership, Seattle – funding for improvements and repairs

Downtown Walla Walla Foundation – incubator program

Washington Manufacturing Services (Impact Washington), Bothell – incubator program

Commerce received over 120 proposals which were scored according to project opportunity, outcome, solution, project readiness, management and overall budget.

“We received an unprecedented amount of funding requests,” said Linda Womack, Managing Director of Small Business Finance and Community Support. “The selected pool of organizations represents a wide range of projects that will help small businesses across the state access innovative new programs and services to help them build and grow.”

Final award considerations included equitable and geographic distribution of the funding, the project’s alignment with the legislation, and applicant location vs. service area.

The department is currently negotiating final contract terms with the grantees.