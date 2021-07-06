$312 million to 108 projects across the state to improve water quality; millions for local projects

The Department of Ecology is awarding $312 million in grants and loans that could support more than 3,000 jobs and improve water quality for communities across the state.

“Replacing leaking septic systems helps protect local water. With additional funding, Ecology is expanding its Regional On-site Sewage System Loan Program statewide.”

The money will fund 108 high-priority clean water projects that will upgrade wastewater treatment systems and sewer systems, better manage polluted stormwater, and prevent and clean up pollution from diffuse sources.

Locally, that means over $9 million for Grays Harbor and almost $2.5 million for Pacific County.

The City of Aberdeen has $6.5 million in projects, $2.8 million in Hoquiam, and a single $2.5 million for an Ilwaco project.

“Support from the legislature for these clean water projects is direct support for Washington communities,” said Vince McGowan, Ecology’s Water Quality Program Manager. “Local governments and organizations are essential partners in clean water because they do the on-the-ground work to protect and restore clean water every day.”

Nearly 90% of Ecology’s water quality funding is given to local communities for environmental projects. Money comes from a mix of state and federal funds. State financial managers calculate that every $1 million spent on building clean water infrastructure creates 11 direct and indirect jobs in Washington.

When evaluating and awarding funding, Ecology separates projects into three categories, based on the type of pollution they reduce: wastewater from treatment plants, surface runoff from rain, and nonpoint pollution which is runoff or other pollution from a variety of sources.

Of the $312 million being awarded:

$239 million in grants, forgivable loans, and low-interest loans will help fund 28 wastewater projects

$42 million in grants and low-interest loans will help pay for 46 stormwater projects

$30 million in grants, forgivable, and low-interest loans will help fund 34 nonpoint projects

WQC-2022-AberPW-00099 Aberdeen city of – Public Works Critical WWTP Improvements Wastewater Facility-Hardship SWRO (100.00) Grays Harbor (100.00) $5,783,000 $0 Design & Construction of (1) Repairs to the leaking roof of the anaerobic digester (to seal existing leaks and significantly reduce the potential for explosions), (2) a new Gravity Sludge Thickener (GST), (3) Repairs to the existing GST, and (4) new Hauled Waste Receiving Facilities at the Aberdeen Wastewater Treatment Plant WQC-2022-AberPW-00116 Aberdeen city of – Public Works Aberdeen FY 2022 Pump Station Improvement Project Wastewater Facility SWRO (100.00) Grays Harbor (100.00) $735,000 $0 The proposed project includes design and permitting for bypass connections at Pump Stations 2, 4, 6 & 7 to facilitate maintenance and eliminate the risk of overflows during storm events. The project also includes design of upgrades to Pump Stations 4, 7 and 13, including replacement of pumps, piping, mechanical/electrical equipment and concrete. All of these pump stations are over 50 years old and in poor condition, and have insufficient capacity to convey current and projected future flows. WQC-2022-HoquCi-00104 Hoquiam City of Emerson Avenue Pump Station Improvements Wastewater Facility-Hardship SWRO (100.00) Grays Harbor (85.08) $2,115,462 $0 The existing Emerson Avenue facility is a combined stormwater/wastewater pump station, containing separate wetwells for both. The project involves the construction of a new wastewater pump station facility adjacent to the existing combined facility with new submersible wastewater pumps, piping, appurtenances, generator and controls. This project has been designed in 2020 and is anticipated for construction in 2021. WQC-2022-HoquCi-00163 Hoquiam City of Hoquiam General Sewer and WW Facility Plan Project Wastewater Facility SWRO (100.00) Grays Harbor (85.08) $666,906 $0 The City is requesting preconstruction funding for updating both the general sewer plan and wastewater facility plan from the previously approved 2009 plan. These plan updates are required for the City to develop capital improvement projects to upgrade there wastewater treatment plant and additional ageing pump stations and infrastructure within the City. $9,300,368 WQC-2022-Ilwaco-00152 Ilwaco city of Bear Ridge Community Forest Watershed Protection Project Nonpoint Source Activity SWRO (100.00) Pacific (100.00) $2,495,000 $500,000 The City of Ilwaco is looking to acquire land and timber rights within the Indian Creek watershed for the purpose of protecting the drinking water source for the City of Ilwaco. In accordance with the established Forest Stewardship Plan, the city intends to manage the forest with the goal of supporting water quality. This includes prohibiting any future residential or commercial developments within the target acquisition and watershed boundary. $2,495,000

For more information, including an interactive map of all funded projects, please visit the Water Quality Combined Funding Program Funding Cycles webpage.