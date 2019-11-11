3 local races change leaders following latest election results
Many local races stayed the same following the second count of General Election results, although more ballots have yet to be counted.
According to the Grays Harbor County Elections Office, 37.7% of voters have been recorded as of Friday. They estimate that an additional 3,300 ballots are left to counted, representing an additional .07% in total.
The majority of races remained the same in results on the second count, although three local races changed completely.
Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler has taken the lead in her race, overtaking Councilwoman Susan Conniry. On Election Night, Conniry led by 30 votes and now trailers by 17. Dingler leads by 49.9% of the vote over Conniry’s 49.34% of the vote.
In Aberdeen, David Gakin took the lead for a seat on the Aberdeen City Council in Ward 2. Nathan Kennedy led by 5 votes on Election Night, although the latest results show Gakin now leading by 6 votes.
Scott Dilley now leads incumbent Public Hospital District 2 Commissioner Melanie Sturgeon in that race. Sturgeon led by 107 on the first count, and now trails by 155.
Another close issue within the county is the proposal for a Cosmopolis Municipal Building bond of $3 million. The bonds are currently passing with 59.58% of the vote, although new bonds require a 60% majority to be approved. The difference between passage and failure currently sits at 6 votes for the bonds.
While the results of these races are close, they do not currently qualify for a mandatory recount.
For a machine recount to confirm the results, the Secretary of State’s office requires less than 2,000 votes and also less than 1/2 of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates. A manual recount is required when the difference between the candidates is less than 150 votes and less than 1/4 of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates.
The next ballot count is scheduled for Thursday, November 14 at 5pm.
