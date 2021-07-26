2nd armed robbery attempt reported on SR 109

A second armed robbery attempt on SR 109 was reported to local law enforcement.
According to a report by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, a woman says that she was picking blackberries on SR 109 Friday around 7pm near milepost 5 when she was approached by a man.
The woman stated that the man came to her on foot, asking her for a ride to the hospital to see his wife.
She tells GHSO detectives that she could see a handgun tucked into the man’s pants and declined to give him a ride.
When she returned to her vehicle, the man reportedly grabbed her, trying to remove her from the vehicle, before she sprayed him with pepper spray and escaped.
The victim was not injured and called 911.
When deputies arrived they searched the area with the assistance of the Aberdeen Police K-9 unit, but were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect was described as 6-00 tall, a neatly trimmed black goatee, pierced left ear, straight white teeth (possibly dentures) and redfish eyebrows. The male was wearing green shoes with no shoe laces, black shirt, black pants, and a black stocking hat.
Undersheriff Brad Johansson tells KXRO that it is possible this is the same suspect in a reported armed robbery the previous day.
The prior incident involved a man stating he was flagged down on SR 109 by another man with red dyed hair, before he was led into the woods and robbed.
The suspect was armed with a handgun on both occasions, and officials advise caution and say do not approach or contact the suspect but instead to call 911.
“I believe someone will recognize the description of the suspect and the Sheriff’s Office needs help from our citizens to identify the suspect.” “
Detectives are currently investigating the crimes and are asking that anyone who may have been in the area and saw a suspect attempting to flag down traffic, witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or knows someone matching this description who may have recently died his hair red, to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-533-8765 and report the information.