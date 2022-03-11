24th Legislative District Telephone Town Hall March 14

The 24th District legislators will hold a Telephone Town Hall on Monday.
In a release from Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, Rep. Steve Tharinger and Rep. Mike Chapman, they say that they are inviting residents to join them for the town hall following the end of the 2022 legislative session.
The live telephone town hall will be on Monday, March 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. for a live telephone town hall.
The legislators will give their updates and highlights of the session and take questions from community members.
Who: 24th legislative district delegation – Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, Reps. Steve Tharinger and Mike Chapman.
What: Telephone town hall meeting.
When: 6-7 p.m. Monday, March 14.
To register for a call: vekeo.com/whdc24.
Call-in information: 1-877-229-8493 – PIN: 116281.