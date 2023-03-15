24th District Telephone Town Hall Tuesday, March 28

The 24th District legislators will be holding a Telephone Town Hall next week.

24th District State Sen. Kevin Van De Wege and Reps. Mike Chapman & Steve Tharinger will be holding the town hall event to share updates on legislative actions in Olympia and what is impacting the Olympic Peninsula, as well as answer questions regarding the issues.

The Telephone Town Hall will take place Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 6-7pm.

Residents can sign up to receive a call and take part in the event by visiting vekeo.com/WHDC24.

Those who do not receive an automated call can still participate by dialing in toll-free to 877-229-8493 and using the ID code 116281.