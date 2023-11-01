$24.1 million in funding to support AmeriCorps members

Gov. Inslee announced that Serve Washington, the state’s commission on national and community service, was awarded more than $24.1 million in federal AmeriCorps grant funding that is said the help support 1,502 AmeriCorps members statewide.

AmeriCorps is the national and community service program where members serve directly with non-profit organizations to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges. It’s made possible through a federal-state partnership with a central role for governor-appointed state service commissions. Over the course of their service, AmeriCorps members serve in program focus areas related to economic opportunity, healthy futures, environmental stewardship, disaster services, education and the needs of veterans and military families.

“AmeriCorps and Serve Washington provide opportunities for thousands of individuals every year who want to engage in public service by working with some of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” Inslee said. “These folks add tremendous value to communities across Washington with their resourcefulness, creativity and passion. And through programs like the Climate Corps, they also develop skillsets that will serve them well in their careers.”

Serve Washington Executive Director Amber Martin-Jahn said the award is a testament to the importance of the service AmeriCorps members provide in communities across Washington.

Three of the 24 organizations awarded funding will be launching new AmeriCorps programs in the 2023-2024 service year.

“AmeriCorps investment in Washington programs is critical in removing barriers to national service participation, both for local organizations running programs and for people who choose to serve,” Martin-Jahn said.

Martin-Jahn noted AmeriCorps programs received additional support from state lawmakers to create more equity in service opportunities. The 2023 Legislature approved bills that allowed the creation of the new Washington State Climate Corps Network, which is designed to engage young people and veterans to address climate change in Washington through service that prioritizes overburdened communities. It allowed Serve Washington to create an equity fund for BIPOC-led and small non-profit organizations to offset the costs of starting up AmeriCorps programs. It also helped provide small increases in benefits for AmeriCorps members.

“AmeriCorps is a public-private partnership and requires investment from all partners. This year we are proud to have the support of the Washington State Legislature to add state monies over the next biennium to support organizational and individual access to national service opportunities.”

Local sources will match the total federal funding by more than $32.2 million.

Over the next year, these AmeriCorps members will earn up to a combined $9.5 million in education awards. AmeriCorps members will receive approximately $6,895 each through an AmeriCorps Segal Education Award after they complete 1,700 hours of service. The award can be used to pay educational expenses at eligible colleges, training and vocational programs, or to repay qualified student loans.

Organizations receiving the funding will place AmeriCorps members at more than 800 community-based organizations, higher education institutions, tribal organizations and government entities in 2023 and 2024.

Serve Washington AmeriCorps grants and member positions will be distributed as follows:

Competitive grants – (Operating) Total federal award Number of AmeriCorps members Counties serving City Year, Inc. – City Year Seattle $2,148,200 94 King College Possible $648,000 30 King EarthCorps $840,000 40 Island, King, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish NEW Educational Service District #101 – Spokane Service Team $451,250 64 Spokane Student Conservation Association* $239,660 20 Statewide, with emphasis in Pierce and King counties United Way of King County $1,360,800 60 King WA State Department of Ecology – Washington Conservation Corps $2,201,437 285 Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Grant, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap WA State Department of Veterans Affairs – Vet Corps $826,650 50 Statewide WA State Employment Security Department – Public Health AmeriCorps $225,137 8 King WA State Employment Security Department –Washington Reading Corps $2,178,350 95 Statewide WA State Employment Security Department –Washington Service Corps $6,594,300 450 Statewide

Formula grants – (Operating) Total federal award Number of AmeriCorps members Counties serving Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council – AmeriCorps $575,000 25 Chelan Civic Well $530,000 20 Statewide College Success Foundation – College and Career Coaches Program $286,000 11 King, Pierce, Yakima Common Threads Farm $704,366 60 Island, King, Whatcom Girl Scouts of Western Washington* $520,000 20 Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Snohomish, King, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz iFoster – TAY AmeriCorps WA $395,000 30 King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Yakima Pasco School District No. 1 – Serve Tri-Cities $694,969 30 Benton, Franklin Port Angeles School District AmeriCorps $333,456 12 Clallam Tacoma Boat Builders – Imagine Justice Project $576,000 34 Pierce Salvation Army* $233,867 9 Pierce, Lewis, Grays Harbor Sea-Mar Community Health Center $523,000 20 Clark, Grays Harbor, King, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Whatcom United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties $330,388 20 Benton, Franklin Washington Association of Child Advocate Programs $344,646 15 statewide

* indicates a new AmeriCorps program.

**Formula planning grants Total federal award WA State Employment Security Department – Washington Service Corps $75,000 Folk Education Association of America – Living Traditions Corps $75,000 Phoenix Conservancy $46,233 The Moore Wright Group $73,949 Your Money Matters $74,490

**Formula planning grants do not support placement of AmeriCorps members. They help organizations develop new AmeriCorps programs.

AmeriCorps federal grants are also awarded to two multi-state programs headquartered in Washington state: Mt. Adams Institute VetWorks Environment and Western Washington University-Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good.

Organizations are now recruiting for AmeriCorps members to begin service this fall. AmeriCorps members receive a modest living stipend while they are serving and receive an education award after they successfully complete their service.

To learn more about serving in AmeriCorps visit americorps.gov/serve.