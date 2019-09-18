20th Annual Saginaw Days on Saturday
Brooklyn, WA – The 20th Annual Saginaw Days logging show is happening this weekend.
16 miles up the North River Valley, sitting behind the Brooklyn Tavern, Saginaw Days will kick off at 11am on Saturday with a full day of events.
Located near the Brooklyn Tavern and North River Grange, organizer Maryann Welch spoke to KXRO, along with climber Zack Smith, and said that this event is different than other logging shows.
The family-friendly show will feature a number of events, including the first-time inclusion of Women’s Double Hand Bucking and Women’s Ax Throw.
Along with bucking, ax throwing, pole falling, speed climbing, and the “Logger’s Relay”, the event will feature a kid’s treasure hunt, as well as a tug of war and other events.
Admission is free to the event.
As a note to anyone planning on attending Saginaw Days, the event is located 16 miles from Highway 101 and 22.5 miles from the closest gas station.