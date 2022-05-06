2024 Wishkah River Bridge work will see over a year of closures

Work won’t begin until 2024, but according to project planning details, needed repairs coming to the Wishkah River Bridge will require numerous extended closures over a year and a half.
The project, advertised by the the Washington State Department of Transportation, gives an overview of the work needed on the local bridge.
Planning is underway to address worn mechanical components of the Wishkah River Bridge that need replacement.
According to the project officials, over the years, maintenance crews have continued to repair the bridge. Despite their efforts, outdated parts and worn conditions have prevented the bridge from reopening successfully to vehicle traffic and pedestrians resulting in delays.
Rehabilitation on the local bridge is more cost effective than total bridge replacement, and is said to reduce the need for costly emergency repairs in coming years.
In order to do this work, the bridge will need to remain in the “down” position for extended periods of time, which will prohibit larger marine vessels from traveling up or down the river.
During construction, multiple week-long closures of the bridge will be required.
Travelers will detour using State Route 107 and US 101. Local residents will be encouraged to consider alternate routes.
Any closures will be announced in advance. WSDOT will work to limit closures and noise as much as possible, however this is to be expected.
Bids for the work are not expected to be advertised until Spring 2023, with construction predicted for Summer 2024 through Fall 2025.
Milestones