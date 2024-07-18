KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

2024 Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, July 20

July 18, 2024 8:30AM PDT
Logo from Grays Harbor Emergency Management

The 2024 Emergency Preparedness Expo will take place this Saturday, July 20th from 10-2 in Aberdeen.

Photo from Grays Harbor County Emergency Management

Emergency responders, law enforcement, and other local groups will be on hand in the parking lot of Tractor Supply at the Olympic Gateway Plaza.

Organizers state that the intent of the expo is to ensure that those in Grays Harbor can learn how to better prepare themselves and their families ahead of the next unexpected emergency or learn about local hazards.

The East Aberdeen parking lot will feature police, fire, emergency management, and other agencies providing information for residents on how to be prepared in case of an emergency.

The free community event will provide residents an opportunity to speak with the local first responders and take part in games, raffles, giveaways, and informational opportunities.

In addition, there will be local police and fire officials taking part in the dunk tank and other events.

 

