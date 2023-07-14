2023 Emergency Preparedness EXPO scheduled for July 22

The 2023 Emergency Preparedness EXPO is coming up, and the public is invited.

On Saturday, July 22nd from 10-2, emergency responders and other agencies will be on hand in the east parking lot of The Moore Wright Group at 1401 Simpson Ave. in Aberdeen.

The intent of the expo is to ensure that those in Grays Harbor can learn how to better prepare themselves and their families ahead of the next unexpected emergency or learn about local hazards.

The former Swanson’s building lot will feature police, fire, emergency management, and other agencies providing information for residents on how to be prepared in case of an emergency.

The free community event will provide residents the opportunity to speak with the local first responders and take part in games, raffles, giveaways, and informational opportunities.

In addition, there will be local police and fire officials taking part in the dunk tank, the Aberdeen Police Department Bike Rodeo, and other events.