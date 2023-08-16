2023 August Primary Election results certified

The August Primary Election has been certified, with little to no change from the initial results.

Doug Orr and Debi Ann Pieraccini are moving forward into the General Election as the two candidates eligible for Aberdeen Mayor, with City Councilmember Dee Anne Shaw being eliminated from contention for the seat.

In Westport Edward Welter and Greg Barnes maintained their leads throughout the ballot counts, with Welter holding 44% of the vote and Barnes at 32%. The three other candidates trail by a large margin. Former Mayor Michael Bruce saw the third highest vote totals at 16%, with current Councilmember Rose Jensen and resident Brennan Jarnes trailing in single digit totals.

Both Shaw and Jenson’s city council seats were up for election this year, meaning that neither woman will be in local politics as of the start of the year.

In other ballot measures outside of elected officials, the City of Elma received voter approval to continue an annual levy to provide additional funding for their police department with over 60% in favor of their ballot measure.

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority is also receiving approval, with nearly 64% of residents in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties coming out in support of an excess M&O levy.

Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County ended up with an almost 71% approval for $10,000,000 to improve and expand Ocean Beach Hospital.

Grays Harbor saw a 33.76% turnout of voters, with 50.76% of Pacific County voters participating in the August election.

The November General Election is set for November 7 as the campaign season continues and expands to all races throughout both counties.