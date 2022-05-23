2022 Election Interview Opportunities

Congratulations to all local candidates for your inclusion on the 2021 election ballot, and thank you for stepping forward to represent our area.
KXRO offers the opportunity for local candidates to be interviewed each year as a way to speak directly to voters, share priorities, and have a recorded interview available to share on social media or a website.
All interviews will be posted on our SoundCloud profile in a dedicated 2022 Election playlist at Soundcloud.com/kxronews/sets/2022-election.
General Election Interviews
For any questions, or to set up a candidate interview, email Kyle Pauley at [email protected]