2022 Congressional Art Competition open for high school students

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, grades 9-12, with winners chosen from each Congressional District.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
According to the government site on the competition, since it began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol Building.
The submission deadline this year is May 2nd, 2022.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a fantastic way to highlight the artistic talents of our Southwest Washington students,” Jaime said. “Each year, I’m amazed by the level of talent displayed by our young, budding artists, and I look forward to seeing what they have in store this year.”
About the art competition:
For the official rules and regulations as well as student release forms, please contact Herrera Beutler’s Vancouver office at [email protected] or 360-695-6292.