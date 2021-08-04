2021 Primary Election Initial Results A number of local residents appear to be moving onto the General Election in November following initial ballot results. The August Primary Election came to a close at 8pm on Tuesday evening, as candidates were brought down to the two top vote-getters. The McCleary Mayor race has Chris Miller leads current Mayor Brenda Orffer as of last night, and Bill Breedlove leads the group for Oakville Mayor. Current Oakville Mayor Angelo Cilluffo and Anthony Smith were tied as of Tuesday for the second position on the November ballot. In Aberdeen, it appears that incumbent Melvin Taylor, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, will be joined by Kimberly Strom in November for Ward 1. In Ward 4, Antara Croft and Marissa Aube lead the 4-woman race to replace Margo Shortt on the council. For Ward 5, Debi Ann Pieraccini held nearly 60% of the initial vote over incumbent Alan Richrod as of Tuesday. For Hoquiam, a close race for Ward 4 has Councilmember Greg Grun leading Jamie Brand going into November. Joe Marchie trails, but with only 11 votes between the candidates, results could adjust as ballots continue to be counted A crowded slate of Ocean Shores City Council races saw what appears to be the highest turnout by city, with Lisa Scott leading for a Position 5 seat, followed by Patrick Daugherty. Rich Hartman leads Patric Hayes for Position 7. Westport races see Councilmember Melissa Huerta and Dennis Hall, as well as Troy Meyers and Brennan Jarnes moving onto the General Election. For Elma, over 70% of voters are approving a levy to partially fund police services in 2022. In Fire measures, an M&O Excess Levy is showing 61% approval on the South Beach, and Grays Harbor Fire District #8 on the North Beach saw an overwhelming 82% approval to reduce their amount of Commissioners. Ballots will continue to be counted as they arrive by mail over the coming weeks. Initial Results as of Tuesday, August 3 Race Candidate Votes % of Total Votes Aberdeen Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 1 Kimberly Strom 78 30.35% Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 1 Michael Trader 42 16.34% Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 1 Melvin Taylor 134 52.14% Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 1 WRITE-IN 3 1.17% Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Marissa Aube 168 32.81% Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Antara Croft 194 37.89% Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Rebecca Sanchez 77 15.04% Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 Tara M. Mareth 69 13.48% Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7 WRITE-IN 4 0.78% Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Chelsey Leavenworth 16 10.26% Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Alan Richrod 46 29.49% Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 Debi Ann Pieraccini 92 58.97% Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10 WRITE-IN 2 1.28% Hoquiam Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Joseph R Marchie 65 30.66% Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Jamie Brand 70 33.02% Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 Gregory Grun 76 35.85% Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7 WRITE-IN 1 0.47% McCleary City of McCleary Mayor Jeffrey D. Prowse, “BiG” 25 8.28% City of McCleary Mayor Chris Miller 156 51.66% City of McCleary Mayor Brenda Orffer 119 39.40% City of McCleary Mayor WRITE-IN 2 0.66% Oakville City of Oakville Mayor Anthony Smith 24 25.81% City of Oakville Mayor Angelo Cilluffo 24 25.81% City of Oakville Mayor Bill Breedlove 44 47.31% City of Oakville Mayor WRITE-IN 1 1.08% Ocean Shores City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Robert M. Doering Jr. 134 6.52% City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Edgar W Schroll 310 15.09% City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Lisa Scott 906 44.09% City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Lorraine Hardin 234 11.39% City of Ocean Shores Position 5 Patrick Daugherty 464 22.58% City of Ocean Shores Position 5 WRITE-IN 7 0.34% City of Ocean Shores Position 7 David Linn 503 24.37% City of Ocean Shores Position 7 Rich Hartman 962 46.61% City of Ocean Shores Position 7 Patric Hayes 590 28.59% City of Ocean Shores Position 7 WRITE-IN 9 0.44% Westport City of Westport Position 1 Dennis Hall 79 24.53% City of Westport Position 1 Brylie Jarnes 51 15.84% City of Westport Position 1 Melissa Huerta 188 58.39% City of Westport Position 1 WRITE-IN 4 1.24% City of Westport Position 2 Tom Fleckenstein 57 18.33% City of Westport Position 2 Brennan Jarnes 77 24.76% City of Westport Position 2 Troy Meyers 172 55.31% City of Westport Position 2 WRITE-IN 5 1.61% Rochester School District Rochester School District No. 401 School Board Director, District No. 5 Curtis Haley 0 0.00% Rochester School District No. 401 School Board Director, District No. 5 Mark Weaver 0 0.00% Rochester School District No. 401 School Board Director, District No. 5 Thomas Trott 0 0.00% Rochester School District No. 401 School Board Director, District No. 5 WRITE-IN 2 100.00% Elma City of Elma Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2022 Yes 310 70.62% City of Elma Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2022 No 129 29.39% Ocosta School District Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 Phil Anderson 318 40.05% Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 Taylor Miller 190 23.93% Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 Ben Quinby 281 35.39% Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4 WRITE-IN 5 0.63% South Beach RFA South Beach Regional Fire Authority Excess Levy for Maintenance and Operations Approved 509 61.10% South Beach Regional Fire Authority Excess Levy for Maintenance and Operations Rejected 324 38.90% Fire District #6 Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Fire Protection Dist #6 Reduce Commmissioners Yes 118 81.94% Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Fire Protection Dist #6 Reduce Commmissioners No 26 18.06%