2021 Primary Election Initial Results

A number of local residents appear to be moving onto the General Election in November following initial ballot results.

The August Primary Election came to a close at 8pm on Tuesday evening, as candidates were brought down to the two top vote-getters.

The McCleary Mayor race has Chris Miller leads current Mayor Brenda Orffer as of last night, and Bill Breedlove leads the group for Oakville Mayor. Current Oakville Mayor Angelo Cilluffo and Anthony Smith were tied as of Tuesday for the second position on the November ballot.

In Aberdeen, it appears that incumbent Melvin Taylor, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, will be joined by Kimberly Strom in November for Ward 1.

In Ward 4, Antara Croft and Marissa Aube lead the 4-woman race to replace Margo Shortt on the council.

For Ward 5, Debi Ann Pieraccini held nearly 60% of the initial vote over incumbent Alan Richrod as of Tuesday.

For Hoquiam, a close race for Ward 4 has Councilmember Greg Grun leading Jamie Brand going into November. Joe Marchie trails, but with only 11 votes between the candidates, results could adjust as ballots continue to be counted

A crowded slate of Ocean Shores City Council races saw what appears to be the highest turnout by city, with Lisa Scott leading for a Position 5 seat, followed by Patrick Daugherty. Rich Hartman leads Patric Hayes for Position 7.

Westport races see Councilmember Melissa Huerta and Dennis Hall, as well as Troy Meyers and Brennan Jarnes moving onto the General Election.

For Elma, over 70% of voters are approving a levy to partially fund police services in 2022.

In Fire measures, an M&O Excess Levy is showing 61% approval on the South Beach, and Grays Harbor Fire District #8 on the North Beach saw an overwhelming 82% approval to reduce their amount of Commissioners.

Ballots will continue to be counted as they arrive by mail over the coming weeks.

Initial Results as of Tuesday, August 3