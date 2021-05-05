2021 Monte Trails Appreciation Day on June 5
The City of Montesano is asking for public assistance as they clean up their forest areas for Monte Trails Appreciation Day.
City Forester Loren Hiner tells KXRO that on Saturday June 5th from 9 am – 1 pm, they are accepting any interested residents or those from outside the city to help clear trails and prepare for the upcoming season.
Hiner says that there will be projects for all skill levels, but they ask residents to bring gloves and tools if they have access to them. This includes string or hedge trimmers, loppers, pruners, and the like.
Anyone interested in assisting is asked to meet at the Lake Sylvia State Park Swim Beach Parking Area. No Discover Pass will be required on this day.
“Remember we are still practicing Social Distancing!”
For more info, contact City Forester Loren Hiner at 360-249-5424 or [email protected].