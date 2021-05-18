2021 Filing Week; Day 1

After the first day of filing week, 62 candidates placed their names in the running for local political office.

Filing Week officially started on Monday, allowing local residents to state their intent to run for office in the November General Election.

At the end of Monday, 39 people had filed in Grays Harbor and 23 in Pacific County. These names account for 56 of the over 150 positions open in 2021.

Among the offices, four Mayors are up for election this year. This includes McCleary, who saw councilmember Chris Miller place his name in for the higher seat within the city. In Pacific County, where three mayoral seats are open, South Bend Mayor Julie Struck re-filed for her seat, while the cities of Raymond and Ilwaco are seeing new names in Dee Roberts and Gary Forner, respectively.

Numerous offices already have multiple candidates scheduled for the ballot, but any interested candidates have until end-of-business on Friday, May 21, 2021 to submit their candidacy.

While most positions are for the standard length for the office, there are numerous positions that have shortened or lengthened terms due to a vacancy in the position.

Candidate Filing Calendar

May 17 First day to file a declaration of candidacy. May 21 Last day to file a declaration of candidacy. May 24 Final day to withdraw from the ballot. May 28 Deadline for submission of Voters’ Pamphlet statements and photographs.

District Lead County County Office Term Incumbent Filing Fee County Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Prosecutor 4-year Short & Full term, Partisan Norma Tillotson $1,409.40 Port District Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Commissioner 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Stan Pinnick $76.20 Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 2 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Louie Figueroa $0.00 Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 4 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Brent Meldrum $0.00 Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 4 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Andrew Bickar $0.00 Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 5 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Becky Walsh $0.00 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 1 Position 1 0-year term, Nonpartisan Melvin Taylor $47.22 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 1 Position 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Tawni Andrews $49.61 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 2 Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan John J. Maki $46.74 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 3 Position 5 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Elizabeth (Liz) $46.74 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 4 Position 7 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Margo Shortt $46.74 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 5 Position 10 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Alan Richrod $46.74 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 6 Position 11 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Frank Gordon $46.74 City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Debra Moran $18.00 City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 5 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan $18.00 City of Elma Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Pat Miller $42.00 City of Elma Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan David Blackett $42.00 City of Elma Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Tom Boling $42.00 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 1 Position 1 2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan John Pellegrini $30.00 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 1 Position 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Paul McMillan $31.20 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 2 Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jim George $31.20 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 3 Position 6 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Bill Nelson $31.20 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 4 Position 7 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Greg Grun $31.20 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 5 Position 10 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Denise Anderson $31.20 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Ward 6 Position 12 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Elizabeth Reid $31.20 City of McCleary Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Mayor 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Brenda Orffer $36.00 City of McCleary Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jaron Heller $12.00 City of McCleary Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 4 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Christopher Miller $12.00 City of McCleary Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Joy Iversen $12.00 City of Montesano Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Clint Bryson $24.00 City of Montesano Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Ian Cope $24.00 City of Montesano Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Kim Cristobal $24.00 City of Montesano Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 6 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Tyler Trimble $24.00 City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 5 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Lisa Scitt $42.00 City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Susan Conniry $42.00 City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 7 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Eric Noble $42.00 City of Westport Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Melissa Huerta $58.57 City of Westport Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Louis Summers $58.57 City of Westport Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Council Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Tom Aronson $58.57 Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 5 Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan William Dyer $0.00 Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 5 Position 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Sandra F. Bielski $0.00 Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 28 Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Chris Eide $0.00 Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 28 Position 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Christie Goodenough $0.00 Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jeff Wilson $0.00 Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Linda R Poplin $0.00 Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jane C Harnagy $0.00 Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Catherine Wright $0.00 Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Mason Grays Harbor, Mason School 65 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Sarah Kinney $0.00 Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Mason Grays Harbor, Mason School 65 Director District 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Mark D Duncan $0.00 Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 66 Director District 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Moraya Wilson $0.00 Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 66 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Chris Thomas $0.00 Sch Dist 68 – Elma Mason Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jody Thompson $0.00 Sch Dist 68 – Elma Mason Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jamie M. Bailey $0.00 Sch Dist 68 – Elma Mason Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Teresa Boling $0.00 Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 77 Position 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Kathleen Law $0.00 Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 77 Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Tony M Kramer $0.00 Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 77 Position 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Gina James $0.00 Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan David Christiansen $0.00 Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 4 2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan $0.00 Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jody Lines $0.00 Sch Dist 99 – Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 99 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Wayne Cotton $0.00 Sch Dist 99 – Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 99 Director District 4 (at large) 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Dave Palmer $0.00 Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 104 Position 3 2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan Patrisha Werdahl $0.00 Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 104 Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Shawna Williams $0.00 Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 104 Position 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Terri Carl $0.00 Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 117 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Tiffany Dhooghe $0.00 Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor Grays Harbor School 117 Director District 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Loretta Conway $0.00 Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Scott Jones $0.00 Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Position 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Hillary Bearden $0.00 Sch Dist 200 – North River Pacific Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Robert Sholes $0.00 Sch Dist 200 – North River Pacific Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Carolyn Lande $0.00 Sch Dist 200 – North River Pacific Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 4 2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan Julie Miles $0.00 Sch Dist 200 – North River Pacific Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Bethany Mizushima $0.00 Sch Dist 311 – Mary M Knight Mason Grays Harbor, Mason School Board Director District No. 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Shawn Donnelly $0.00 Sch Dist 311 – Mary M Knight Mason Grays Harbor, Mason School Board Director Position No. 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Michael Bateman $0.00 Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Lewis School 400 Director District 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jennifer Tushka $0.00 Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Lewis School 400 Director District 4 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan John Shortman Jr $0.00 Sch Dist 401 – Rochester Thurston Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Michael Langer $0.00 Sch Dist 401 – Rochester Thurston Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan John Mortenson $0.00 SBRFA Commissioner District No. 2 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Commissioner District 2 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan SBRFA Commissioner District No. 3 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Commissioner District 3 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Fire District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 1 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Larry Hamilton $0.00 Fire District 2 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 2 Position 1 2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan $0.00 Fire District 2 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 2 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Mike Hubbard $0.00 Fire District 11 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 11 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Charles Wallace $0.00 Fire District 12 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 12 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Andrew Pittman $0.00 Fire District 4 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 4 Position 3 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Charles (Chuck) McDonnell $0.00 Fire District 5 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 5 Position 2 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jim Crisp $12.48 Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 6 Position 1 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Vacant $0.00 Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 6 Position 2 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Lois Wells $0.00 Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 6 Position 4 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Chris McMullen $0.00 Fire District 8 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 8 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Edward Gibbs IV $10.00 Fire District 14 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 14 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Michael Clingen $0.00 Fire District 15 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific Fire 15 Position 3 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Gerald Mertl $0.00 Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 16 Position 1 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jodi J. Hartle $0.00 Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 16 Position 2 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Caroline Perry $0.00 Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 16 Position 3 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Greg Mills $0.00 Fire District 17 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Fire 17 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Teena Butterfield $0.00 Fire Protection Dist 12 Mason Grays Harbor, Mason Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Brian Jutson $0.00 Park District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jim White $0.00 Park District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Mike Reichenberger $0.00 Park District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 3 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Julie Smith $0.00 Park District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 5 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Tanya Lana $0.00 Cemetery District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Commissioner 1 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan David Lutz $10.00 Cemetery District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Commissioner 2 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Bruce Lutz $10.00 Cemetery District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Commissioner 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan David Hughes $10.00 Water District 1 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Water 1 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Linda McLellan $0.00 Water District 2 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Water 2 Position 3 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan Jim Redding $0.00 Water District 8 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Water 8 Position 2 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Brett Beasley $0.00 Water District 8 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Water 8 Position 3 6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan Ernest Fishel $0.00