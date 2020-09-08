2020 Virtual Candidate Forums
Alpha Media Grays Harbor will be conducting a series of virtual candidate forums leading up to the November General Election in cooperation with Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.
Candidates from the Grays Harbor County Commissioners races as well as the Representative and Senator races for the 19th& 24th Legislative Districts are invited to participate in these forums broadcast live on Facebook.
In addition to questions coming from KXRO, voters will also have the opportunity to submit questions live to the candidates as the forum is live.
These forums will be broadcast live on the KXRO Newsradio, 104.7 KDUX, and KIX 95.3 Facebook pages as well as simulcast on the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Facebook page and affiliated sponsor pages.
The schedule of candidate forums can be found here, as well as on the KXRO, 104.7 KDUX, KIX 95.3, and Greater Grays Harbor, Inc Facebook sites, and at www.graysharbor.org.
CANDIDATE FORUM SCHEDULE(Pending Confirmation from Candidates)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grays Harbor County Commissioner, District 1
|
|
|
|
Grays Harbor County Commissioner, District 2
|
|
|
|
Legislative District 19 State Representative. Pos 1
|
|
|
|
Legislative District 19 State Representative. Pos. 2
|
|
|
|
Legislative District 24 State Representative. Pos. 1
|
|
|
|
Legislative District 24 State Representative. Pos. 2
|
|
|
|
Legislative District 19 State Senator
|
|
|
|
Legislative District 24 State Senator
|
|
|
|
|