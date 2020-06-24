2020 Charlie Awards tonight, streaming via Zoom
Tonight, the Grays Harbor College will hold their annual Charlie Awards.
The college is inviting the public to join the Grays Harbor Athletic Department as they recognize student athletes at the 2020 Charlie Awards, Wednesday, June 24 @ 7:00 PM.
This will be a virtual award ceremony via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://ghc.zoom.us/j/91332624537
Meeting ID: 913 3262 4537
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,91332624537# US (Tacoma)
+16699006833,,91332624537# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 913 3262 4537
Find your local number: https://ghc.zoom.us/u/acyoKcSaYg