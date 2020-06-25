2020 4th of July fireworks sales rules
As the 4th of July approaches and many public fireworks displays or sales statewide have been modified, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a reminder for fireworks sales, specifically the facts for internet sales.
According to the Fire Marshall, presale of consumer fireworks may occur online under certain conditions:
- The fireworks may only be delivered to the consumer at a licensed and permitted fireworks stand during the legally authorized time periods.
- The fireworks for sale are legally allowed to be purchased in Washington and the sale, possession, and discharge is allowed in the jurisdiction where the sale is occurring.
- All advertisements for the sale of fireworks will contain the license number and expiration date of the licensee.
- The purchase or receipt of fireworks must be through a Washington licensed fireworks retailer or wholesaler.
- Fireworks cannot be legally purchased over the internet and shipped to a private residence or picked up anywhere other than a license and permitted fireworks stand.
Fireworks regulations differ between cities throughout Grays Harbor, check with your local fire or police department to be sure the fireworks you purchase are legal to possess and discharge and only purchase legal fireworks.
|City/County
|Fireworks Sales Period
|Fireworks Discharge Period
|Statewide
|June 28: 12pm—11pm/June 29—July 4: 9am—11pm/July 5: 9am-9pm
|June 28: 12pm—11pm/June 29—July 4: 9am—11pm/July 5: 9am-9pm
|Grays Harbor
|
|
|Aberdeen
|July 1-4: 9am-11pm
|July 4: 9am-midnight
|Cosmopolis
|Follows State Law
|July 4: 9am-midnight
|Elma
|Follows State Law
|July 3&4: 9am—11pm
|Hoquiam
|Follows State Law
|July 3&4: 9am-midnight
|McCleary
|Follows State Law
|Follows State Law
|Montesano
|Follows State Law
|Follows State Law
|Oakville
|12pm June 28 to 12pm July 6
|Follows State Law
|Ocean Shores
|Follows State Law
|July 2&3: 12p-11pm/July 4: 12p-midnight
It is unlawful for any person to use, discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the city except on the beach between the Marine View Drive Beach Access and the Damon Beach Approach a minimum of one hundred feet west of the dunes.
|Westport
|Follows State Law
|July 4: 9am-11pm
It is unlawful for any person to use, discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the city except along the beach at Half Moon Bay at least 200 feet west of the beach grass line within the city of Westport.
|Pacific County
|
|
|Ilwaco
|Follows State Law
|Follows State Law
|Long Beach
|Follows State Law
|June 28: 12pm—11pm/June 29—July 4: 9am—midnight/July 5: 9am-11pm
It shall be strictly prohibited to detonate any type of fireworks that produce an audible effect at any time within one hundred feet (100′) of either side of Pacific Avenue from the southern right of way of Tenth Street South to the northern right of way of Bolstad.
|Raymond
|12pm June 28 to 12pm July 5
|12pm June 28 to 12pm July 5
|South Bend
|Follows State Law
|Follows State Law
Ch. 70.77 RCW – State Fireworks Law
For more information about the sale and use of fireworks in your area contact your local fire authority or the SFMO at (360) 596-3929 or visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.