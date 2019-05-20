2019 Filing Week: Day 5

Montesano, WA – 171 candidates filed for 111 offices through the end of the formal Filing Week in Grays Harbor, while 21 offices are still unfiled for.
Three local Mayor Races feature 4 candidates vying for the seat.
In Aberdeen, Mayor Erik Larson, City Council President Tawni Andrews, former City Council President Pete Schave, and former City Council hopeful Janae Chhith filed.
In Ocean Shores, Mayor Crystal Dingler is challenged by Carlos Roldan, Dan Marlow, and City Councilwoman Susan Conniry.
In Cosmopolis, City Councilman Kyle Pauley, Cosmopolis Fire Department Captain Steve Davis, Cosmopolis School Boardmember Mark Collett, and former Cosmopolis Finance Director Cheryl Turner have filed.
In other races;
In Hoquiam, City Councilman Greg Grun filed for Mayor on Friday, joining current Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff and Council President Ben Winkelman in the race.
For the McCleary Mayor seat, Jeffrey “BiG” Prowse has filed against Mayor Brenda Orffer.
Westport Mayor Rob Bearden is being challenged by Joseph Whitmore for the South Beach leadership role.
Mayor Vini Samuel, Elma Mayor Jim Sorenson, and Oakville Councilman and now Mayor hopeful Angelo Cilluffo are filing unopposed.
Tim Carr has filed against current Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Tom Quigg. Quigg was appointed to the seat following the sudden passing of former Commissioner Jack Thompson.
Three names have filed for Public Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 2, with current Commissioner Melanie Sturgeon filing against Scott Dilley and former Aberdeen Mayor Bill Simpson.
Aberdeen, Shaney Crosby and Robert Rodgers filed for Ward 1, Nathan Kennedy and David Gakin for Ward 2, Kati Kachman and Dave Deakin for Ward 3, and current Councilwoman Margo Shortt, Deborah Ross, and Tara Mareth for the Ward 4 seat. Joshua Francy and Dee Anne Shaw filed unopposed for Ward 5 and Ward 6, respectively.
Unfiled for races will feature additional filing periods.
Any races featuring more than two candidates will appear on the August Primary Election, with the top two vote-getters moving onto the November General Election.
2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Port District
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Phil Papac
|
840 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
pdpapac@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM
|Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Tom Quigg
|
1114 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-0210
tomquiggforport@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM
|
Tim Carr
|
909 E 1st St
Aberdeen WA 98620
|
(360) 581-7277
timjohncarr@yahoo.com
|5/17/2019 12:29:00 PM
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Andrew (Drew) Hooper
|
2116 Caton Way SW, Suite 101
Olympia WA 98502
|
(360) 581-3754
Drew.dani.david.dae@outlook.com
|5/14/2019 11:13:00 AM
|
Chad Searls
|
36 alder place
elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-1741
chadsearls@hotmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:13:00 PM
|Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Gary Thumser
|
223 W Oak St
McCleary WA 98557
|5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Chris Thomas
|
544 West Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com
|5/14/2019 1:45:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Michael Bruce
|
PO Box 1644
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-6381
ptchehalis@comcast.net
|5/15/2019 1:49:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Lynn Csernotta
|
PO Box 331
Pacific Beach WA 98571
|
(949) 637-6741
lcsernotta@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM
|
Al Smith
|
25 Johnson Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-7724
penorganics@comcast.net
|5/14/2019 2:46:00 PM
|
Richard Thompson
|
169 Ocean BLVD
Ocean City WA 98569
|
(253) 509-4040
cobrewss@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 12:55:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
David T Quigg
|
115 E 10th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-2329
dtquigg@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM
|Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Scott Dilley
|
37 Dwinell Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 581-8153
jscottdilley@outlook.com
|5/15/2019 10:47:00 AM
|
Bill Simpson
|
PO Box 126
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 581-5637
billsimpson@q.com
|5/16/2019 11:31:00 AM
|
Melanie L. Sturgeon
|
PO BOX 351
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 310-3038
pcfcocngrl@aol.com
|5/16/2019 2:20:00 PM
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Pete Schave
|
1407 Pacific Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-0041
pschave@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM
|
Erik Larson
|
609 N L St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
erik.p.larson@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM
|
Tawni Andrews
|
1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
|
Janae M. Chhith
|
512 W 6th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-4905
janae.chhith@outlook.com
|5/17/2019 3:34:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert J Rodgers
|
709 S Exchange St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(509) 294-6081
robertrodgers2019@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 6:18:00 PM
|
Shaney Crosby
|
107 E Holman St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|5/17/2019 4:26:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Nathan Kennedy
|
PO Box 602
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 268-8198
nathan4council@wakennedys.us
|5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM
|
David Gakin
|
1701 Sheridan St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 209-9964
gakin1071@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 9:05:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kati Kachman
|
211 E 8th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(503) 545-1139
kati.kachman@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 4:39:00 PM
|
Dave Deakin
|
718 10ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-5980
Deakinx4@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 11:44:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Deborah Ross
|
514 Bel Aire Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-7242
Debbi.Ross@Comcast.net
|5/16/2019 8:48:00 AM
|
Margo Shortt
|
713 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-9000
bmshortt713@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 9:31:00 AM
|
Tara Mareth
|
422 W. 5th Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-8745
taramareth@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 10:25:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Joshua Francy
|
1301 Morgan St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 589-1606
cleanstreamsandmemes@Yahoo.com
|5/17/2019 4:22:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dee Anne Shaw
|
819 Hillcrest
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-7975
deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kyle Pauley
|
PO Box 792
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 580-8897
kyleforcosi@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
|
Steve Davis
|
P.O. Box 402
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 555-1212
davisforcosmopolis@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 4:00:00 PM
|
Mark Collett
|
PO BOX 192
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 581-2414
mkc11165@yahoo.com
|5/16/2019 3:38:00 PM
|
Cheryl Turner
|
PO BOX 922
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-6903
toniturner10101@comcast.net
|5/17/2019 6:23:00 AM
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Candice Makos
|
PO Box 293, 305 G Street
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 589-6006
makos@comcast.net
|5/16/2019 11:41:00 AM
|
Kelsey Davis
|
PO Box 402
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 500-3436
daviskelsey7@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:44:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Stana Cummings
|
PO Box 573
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 581-8373
stana.cummings@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
|Council Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jim Ancich
|
POB 1137
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 532-3870
jimancich@hotmail.com
|5/16/2019 8:52:00 PM
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jim Sorensen
|
PO Box 1113
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 743-1994
jamessorensen@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Charles Butterfield
|
Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-2486
cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM
|
Mike Cooper
|
1220 W Martin St
Elma WA 98541
|
(206) 427-1649
Cooper4elma@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 5:31:00 PM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Josh Collette
|
PO Box 385
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 704-0283
jjcollette88@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM
|
Jim Taylor
|
105 Evergreen Lane
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-6352
jtaylor038@centurytel.net
|5/17/2019 10:11:00 AM
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ben Winkelman
|
315 Prospect Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
winkelman2@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM
|
Jasmine Dickhoff
|
920 Dion Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 581-9974
jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM
|
Greg Grun
|
640 ORCHARD DRIVE
HOQUIAM WA 98550
|
(360) 986-8880
greggrun@icloud.com
|5/17/2019 2:13:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dave Wilson SR
|
1501 C Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 500-6682
davewilsonsr@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 5:59:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Steven J Puvogel
|
212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 268-3036
steven@puvogel.net
|5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Shannon Patterson
|
813 5th street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 591-5835
diplordia@msn.com
|5/16/2019 4:09:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Al Dick
|
220 cleveland st.
hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 591-4237
alvic66@hotmail.com
|5/16/2019 10:06:00 PM
|
Jamie C. Brand
|
829 emerson ave
hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 593-1588
jnjbrand@hotmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:45:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Brenda Carlstrom
|
422 Monroe Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 310-3330
bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 11 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Dave Hinchen
|
520 28th Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 590-1136
dhinchen@quinault.org
|5/14/2019 9:32:00 AM
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Brenda Orffer
|
201 E Hemlock Street
McCleary WA 98557
|
(206) 920-0620
brendaorffer@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 8:29:00 AM
|
Jeffrey D. Prowse (“BiG”)
|
P.O. Box 379
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 358-5436
Jeffrey.D.Prowse@GMail.com
|5/17/2019 2:39:00 PM
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jenna Amsbury
|
635 W. Camas Court
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 589-9948
jenna.amsbury@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 12:54:00 PM
|
Synthicy (Syn) Omega
|
PO Box 371
McCleary WA 98557
|
(209) 736-7778
Synthicy@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 10:30:00 AM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Brycen Huff
|
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Vini Elizabeth Samuel
|
PO Box 349
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 249-0720
vini4mayor@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Brooke Chapman-Hoiness
|
1417 E BEACON AVE
MONTESANO WA 98563
|
(360) 591-4849
PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM
|5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM
|
Dave Skaramuca
|
101 West Kennaston
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 470-0614
mookadw@aol.com
|5/14/2019 6:03:00 PM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Megan M. Valentine
|
710 N Chehalis St
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 589-3753
votemeganvalentine@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 9:11:00 PM
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dan Wood
|
535 S Westend Pl
Montesano WA 98563
|
dan@wastatedairy.com
|5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM
|City of Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Angelo M Cilluffo
|
PO Box 705
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 500-3056
angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Thomas Sims
|
PO Box 118
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-6534
Thomas2522@live.com
|5/13/2019 9:00:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Traci D. Fallow
|
P.O. Box 226
Oakville WA 98568
|
(909) 953-9099
tdfallow@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Dan Martin
|
PO Box 461
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 870-2080
danmartin4oakville@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 7:27:00 AM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Julie Zehe
|
412 S Newton st
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 878-3154
weddings.events@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 10:41:00 AM
|
Allen Werth
|
305 Grace St
Oakville WA 98568
|5/17/2019 11:40:00 AM
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Carlos Roldan
|
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-0472
osmayor2020@outlook.com
|5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM
|
Crystal Dingler
|
PO BOX 1843
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-1211
cldingler@att.net
|5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM
|
Dan Marlowe
|
PO Box 205
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 359-1223
DAN.MARLOWE@LIVE.COM
|5/14/2019 2:06:00 PM
|
Susan Conniry
|
680 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(619) 977-7132
susan@careforthefuture.org
|5/17/2019 2:41:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Kathryn L. Sprigg
|
1480 Storm King Ave SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 375-9194
dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM
|
Michael Darling
|
640 Island Circle SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 423-3081
darling.mj@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 1:23:00 PM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Richard Wills
|
899 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 370-5040
rwills4shores@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 4:55:00 PM
|
Lorraine Hardin
|
Candidate withdrew on 5/17/2019
|
John Schroeder
|
1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com
|5/14/2019 7:47:00 AM
|
Frank Elduen
|
740 Texmar St SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 463-9178
Frank2019council@Yahoo.com
|5/17/2019 10:26:00 AM
|
Dennis Schulte
|
PO Box 2450
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(253) 365-9575
Dennis.C.Schulte@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:13:00 PM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jon Martin
|
577 KAHKWO CT SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
|
(360) 580-0272
jonmartin@fastmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
|
Lorraine Hardin
|
PO Box 983
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(253) 335-9714
lorraineforcouncil@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 1:32:00 PM
|
Eva C Russell
|
PO Box 46
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(425) 290-2845
Eva.Russell@live.com
|5/17/2019 2:06:00 PM
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Chuck Anderson
|
PO Box1284
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 354-3290
chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM
|
Bob Peterson
|
PO Box 1953
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 719-7380
Thriver1@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Eric Noble
|
614 CHINOOK AVE SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
|
(805) 234-3928
enoble40@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 10:06:00 AM
|
David Linn
|
918 Hassalo Avenue SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 589-5805
dplinn@coastaccess.com
|5/15/2019 1:56:00 PM
|
Frank Elduen
|
Candidate withdrew on 5/17/2019
|
Brian Ferguson
|
775 cardinal ave ne
Ocean shores WA 98569
|
(808) 494-2683
Hawaiichampion@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 11:31:00 AM
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rob Bearden
|
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 581-0277
captrobb1@msn.com
|5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM
|
Joseph Whitmore
|
1204 S Montesano St
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 589-2783
morewhit59@yahoo.com
|5/17/2019 3:26:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert N. Parnell
|
PO Box 1563
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-6101
rnparnell@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rose Jensen
|
606 S BROADWAY ST
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-7595
jensenrose59@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 12:38:00 PM
|
Kathryn Franzen
|
P O Box 548
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 791-4170
kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com
|5/15/2019 8:08:00 AM
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jennifer Durney
|
1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com
|5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM
|
Jeremy Wright
|
626 McKinley Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(503) 516-9798
J_wright77@hotmail.com
|5/16/2019 3:27:00 PM
|School 5 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Thomas (TJ) West
|
PO Box 308
Montesano WA 98563
|
(206) 395-4043
tj4asd@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 5:29:00 PM
|
Suzy Ritter
|
312 N Tyler St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-3181
dshmoozy1@aol.com
|5/16/2019 3:28:00 PM
|School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jessica Jurasin
|
128 Tolomei Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-6708
jessica.jurasin@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM
|
William (Doc) Carter
|
312 First Avenue
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-2971
doccarter123@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 11:24:00 AM
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Don Oliver
|
625 Washington Ct
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 593-0302
don.j.oliver@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
|School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Hoki Moir
|
402 Broadway Avenue
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 533-5479
ahnmoir@cs.com
|5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM
|School 28 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bryce Puvogel
|
212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 268-3825
bryce@puvogel.net
|5/17/2019 3:59:00 PM
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jane C Harnagy
|
PO Box 1914
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 589-8004
jharnagy@northbeachschools.org
|5/17/2019 3:49:00 PM
|School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jessica J Holt
|
469 Canal Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 743-1419
jholt@northbeachschools.org
|5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 65 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rebecca Scott
|
130 Foreman Rd
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-9027
rmcmillin2004@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 9:58:00 AM
|School 65 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Teneille Carpenter
|
550 E BEAR ST
MCCLEARY WA 98557
|
(360) 593-3417
lesandneille@mac.com
|5/16/2019 8:56:00 PM
|School 65 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Nicole Skeem
|
99 stillson road
McCleary WA 98557
|
(801) 473-8898
nicoleyskeem@live.com
|5/16/2019 10:34:00 AM
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Doug Streeter
|
1320
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 249-2805
montecfo@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM
|School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tiffany Schweppe
|
102 Monte Brady Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-3613
tiffanyschweppe@me.com
|5/14/2019 10:19:00 AM
|School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kelly Vance
|
PO Box 788
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-5798
kvance@monteschools.org
|5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM
|
Priscilla Shaw
|
57 Schafer Meadows LN N
Montesano WA 98563
|
(808) 230-1905
NoelCRNA21@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:50:00 PM
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Justin A. Cristelli
|
PO Box 1242
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-8649
Cristellij@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
|
Jamie M. Bailey
|
96 Porter Creek Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-3446
jamie221@centurytel.net
|5/16/2019 2:34:00 PM
|School 68 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bernadette Bower
|
PO Box 94
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-8082
bowergurl@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 9:43:00 AM
|School 68 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bethany Whipple-Boling
|
316 W Anderson St
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-9691
bwhipple-boling@eagles.edu
|5/15/2019 12:17:00 PM
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|Grays Harbor
|School 77 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Titus Capoeman
|
PO Box 701
Taholah WA 98587
|
(360) 590-2131
tcapoeman90@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 10:23:00 AM
|
Tyson Johnston
|
PO Box 677
Taholah WA 98587
|
(360) 581-6581
tyson.q.johnston@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 12:14:00 PM
|School 77 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Merian Juneau
|
Po Box 83
Moclips WA 98562
|
(360) 589-3252
maggzjuneau@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 12:59:00 PM
|
Robert Jackson
|
4820 Pacific Ave Apt 9
Moclips WA 98562
|
(360) 590-2526
quinaultbob2710@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 10:36:00 AM
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jon Neeland
|
P O BOX 191
Humptulips WA 98552
|
(360) 987-2268
Pepshep88@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 3:16:00 PM
|School 97 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
David Hughes
|
943 S SHORE RD
QUINAULT WA 98575
|
(360) 288-2602
dhughes338@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 9:49:00 PM
|School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jody Lines
|
14 2nd St
Humptulips WA 98552
|
(360) 288-2365
LINES31@MSN.COM
|5/14/2019 1:40:00 PM
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|School 99 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tina Miles
|
p.o. box 235
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 580-4370
fayerae360@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 1:12:00 PM
|School 99 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Michelle Barre
|
PO Box 650
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 580-7401
mbarre76@gmail.com
|5/16/2019 10:53:00 AM
|
Judi Lohr
|
PO BOX 899
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-0602
vote.judi.lohr@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:23:00 PM
|School 99 Director District 5 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Paula Jones
|
Pob 266
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-4635
cosipaula@msn.com
|5/14/2019 4:44:00 PM
|
Mike Charlton
|
PO Box 118
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 589-1997
mcharlton10@hotmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:34:00 PM
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Darlene Reynolds
|
123 Moore Rd.
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-6840
neen132002@yahoo.com
|5/17/2019 6:36:00 AM
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bruce Daniels
|
4204 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 500-9548
bdaniels56@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 2:29:00 PM
|School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jeanne Ward
|
49 Leonard Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 589-4445
wardjlynne@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:33:00 PM
|
Loretta Conway
|
4431 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-3097
NOEMAIL@NOMAIL.COM
|5/17/2019 10:45:00 AM
|School 117 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Anthony A Gutierrez
|
78 W Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-2680
Aagutierrez03@yahoo.com
|5/17/2019 11:42:00 AM
|School 117 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Daniel J. Perron
|
4816 WISHKAH RD.
ABERDEEN WA 98520
|
(360) 581-3323
DPERRON@WISHKAH.ORG
|5/14/2019 1:25:00 PM
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Greg Miller
|
PO Box 184
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-1237
gamiller88@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM
|School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Duane W Pegg
|
PO Box 493,
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 268-6225
duane.pegg@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM
|
Jim Schaeffer
|
1893 State Rt. 105
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 986-6327
jandsschaeffer@comcast.net
|5/16/2019 9:18:00 AM
|School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Deborah Carter-Bowhay
|
819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 500-9411
trinkets05@comcast.net
|5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School Board Director District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bryan Walsworth
|
7803 W. Matlock Brady Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 490-1645
bryan.wals@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 9:45:00 AM
|School Board Director District No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Cynthia Brehmeyer
|
3540 W Deckerville Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(380) 280-6906
brehcyndy51@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 1:33:00 PM
|
Rick Johnson
|
2648 W Matlock Brady Rd Elma,Wa
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 790-1137
candssupplyinc@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 12:17:00 PM
|School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Mike Bateman
|
PO Box 158
Matlock WA 98560
|
(360) 490-9503
mmkowl82@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 4:28:00 PM
|School Board Director Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jennifer Jutson
|
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
|
(360) 259-0955
creeksidegoats@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 10:30:00 AM
|
Amanda Gonzales
|
411 W Mary M Knight Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 490-5644
amandav991@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 3:11:00 PM
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|Grays Harbor, Lewis
|School 400 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Joe Reed
|
164 Norton Rd
Oakville WA 98568
|
(253) 405-2859
jreed@oakvilleschools.org
|5/17/2019 2:39:00 PM
|School 400 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tamra Ruymann
|
Po Box 345
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 870-8907
Truyman@wgu.edu
|5/16/2019 9:32:00 PM
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Grant Rodeheaver
|
10909 188th Ave SW
Rochester WA 98579
|
(360) 280-4733
grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM
|School Board Director, District No. 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
James (Neil) Turner
|
18438 Ivan St SW
Rochester WA 98579
|
(360) 701-1834
Neonneil101@gmail.com
|5/17/2019 4:03:00 PM
|Fire District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
David D. Edwards
|
1555 S Bank Rd
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-7313
davidedwards47@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM
|Fire District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Paul Dean
|
8 Clemons Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-5055
pnpdean@centurytel.net
|5/15/2019 2:06:00 PM
|
Dale E. Hensley
|
516 School Road
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-2445
dehensley@comcast.net
|5/15/2019 4:44:00 PM
|Fire District 3
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Thomas Bearden
|
PO Box 1441
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-3959
trbearden@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM
|Fire District 5
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Dave Hauge
|
98 Butler Mill Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-0887
sandrail97@hotmail.com
|5/14/2019 11:02:00 AM
|
Monica Thomas
|
8 Fuller Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 580-3197
kiebug12@aol.com
|5/17/2019 1:15:00 PM
|
Kevin A Koski
|
22 Meadowood Dr.
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-0636
bighoss_79@hotmail.com
|5/17/2019 2:40:00 PM
|Fire District 6
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 6 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Tim Spradlin
|
177 Us Highway 101
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 532-1485
tjspradlin@comcast.net
|5/16/2019 11:25:00 AM
|Fire District 7
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 7 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Charles Nation
|
54 Bay Berry Dr
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 590-5005
me@me.com
|5/15/2019 3:28:00 PM
|Fire District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
John Collum
|
PO Box 35
Moclips WA 98562
|
(360) 276-8135
chiefdist8@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM
|Fire 8 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Edward Gibbs IV
|
PO Box 201
Moclips WA 98562
|
(253) 278-2948
gibbsedward24@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 8:58:00 PM
|Fire District 10
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Michael Pauley
|
4668 Wishkah Road
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-3867
mcpauley@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM
|Fire 10 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Bob Anderson
|
5116 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 537-8870
rwa9871@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 6:24:00 PM
|FIRE MASON 12
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
John Pais
|
100 W Buck Prairie Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 427-5105
Paisjm@Yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Brian Jutson
|
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
|
(360) 981-5461
49ranchhand@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 10:22:00 AM
|Fire District 14
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 14 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Alfred R. Schroeder
|
8 Market Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 648-2366
ME@ME.COM
|5/14/2019 12:00:00 PM
|Fire District 15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jessica M. Nelson
|
10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
|5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
|
Gerald Mertl
|
65 McKinley Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 532-6753
|5/17/2019 11:44:00 AM
|Fire District 17
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 17 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Stephen Sandstrom
|
168 Bowes Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 590-0391
stevesandstrom@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 11:29:00 AM
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kevin Goodrich
|
PO Box 62
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 589-7401
goodrichkevin@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 5:13:00 PM
|Water District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Water 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Diane Tuski
|
PO Box 364
Grayland WA 98547
|
(206) 715-4335
dtuski@comcast.net
|5/16/2019 10:44:00 AM
|Water 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jerry Arnold
|
PO Box 775
Grayland WA 98547
|
(206) 300-6944
oldarno@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 4:10:00 PM
|Water District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Joe Burich
|
321 Deer Park Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
|5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates