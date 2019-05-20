2019 Filing Week: Day 5

Montesano, WA – 171 candidates filed for 111 offices through the end of the formal Filing Week in Grays Harbor, while 21 offices are still unfiled for.

Three local Mayor Races feature 4 candidates vying for the seat.

In Aberdeen, Mayor Erik Larson, City Council President Tawni Andrews, former City Council President Pete Schave, and former City Council hopeful Janae Chhith filed.

In Ocean Shores, Mayor Crystal Dingler is challenged by Carlos Roldan, Dan Marlow, and City Councilwoman Susan Conniry.

In Cosmopolis, City Councilman Kyle Pauley, Cosmopolis Fire Department Captain Steve Davis, Cosmopolis School Boardmember Mark Collett, and former Cosmopolis Finance Director Cheryl Turner have filed.

In other races;

In Hoquiam, City Councilman Greg Grun filed for Mayor on Friday, joining current Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff and Council President Ben Winkelman in the race.

For the McCleary Mayor seat, Jeffrey “BiG” Prowse has filed against Mayor Brenda Orffer.

Westport Mayor Rob Bearden is being challenged by Joseph Whitmore for the South Beach leadership role.

Mayor Vini Samuel, Elma Mayor Jim Sorenson, and Oakville Councilman and now Mayor hopeful Angelo Cilluffo are filing unopposed.

Tim Carr has filed against current Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Tom Quigg. Quigg was appointed to the seat following the sudden passing of former Commissioner Jack Thompson.

Three names have filed for Public Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 2, with current Commissioner Melanie Sturgeon filing against Scott Dilley and former Aberdeen Mayor Bill Simpson.

Aberdeen, Shaney Crosby and Robert Rodgers filed for Ward 1, Nathan Kennedy and David Gakin for Ward 2, Kati Kachman and Dave Deakin for Ward 3, and current Councilwoman Margo Shortt, Deborah Ross, and Tara Mareth for the Ward 4 seat. Joshua Francy and Dee Anne Shaw filed unopposed for Ward 5 and Ward 6, respectively.

Unfiled for races will feature additional filing periods.

Any races featuring more than two candidates will appear on the August Primary Election, with the top two vote-getters moving onto the November General Election.

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Port District Grays Harbor Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Phil Papac 840 England Ave

Montesano WA 98563 pdpapac@comcast.net 5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Tom Quigg 1114 N Broadway St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-0210

tomquiggforport@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM Tim Carr 909 E 1st St

Aberdeen WA 98620 (360) 581-7277

timjohncarr@yahoo.com 5/17/2019 12:29:00 PM Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Andrew (Drew) Hooper 2116 Caton Way SW, Suite 101

Olympia WA 98502 (360) 581-3754

Drew.dani.david.dae@outlook.com 5/14/2019 11:13:00 AM Chad Searls 36 alder place

elma WA 98541 (360) 470-1741

chadsearls@hotmail.com 5/17/2019 3:13:00 PM Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Gary Thumser 223 W Oak St

McCleary WA 98557 5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Chris Thomas 544 West Broadway Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-6879

christhomas@olynet.com 5/14/2019 1:45:00 PM Hospital 2 Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Michael Bruce PO Box 1644

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-6381

ptchehalis@comcast.net 5/15/2019 1:49:00 PM Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Lynn Csernotta PO Box 331

Pacific Beach WA 98571 (949) 637-6741

lcsernotta@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM Al Smith 25 Johnson Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-7724

penorganics@comcast.net 5/14/2019 2:46:00 PM Richard Thompson 169 Ocean BLVD

Ocean City WA 98569 (253) 509-4040

cobrewss@yahoo.com 5/15/2019 12:55:00 PM Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term David T Quigg 115 E 10th St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-2329

dtquigg@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Scott Dilley 37 Dwinell Rd

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 581-8153

jscottdilley@outlook.com 5/15/2019 10:47:00 AM Bill Simpson PO Box 126

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 581-5637

billsimpson@q.com 5/16/2019 11:31:00 AM Melanie L. Sturgeon PO BOX 351

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 310-3038

pcfcocngrl@aol.com 5/16/2019 2:20:00 PM City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Pete Schave 1407 Pacific Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-0041

pschave@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM Erik Larson 609 N L St

Aberdeen WA 98520 erik.p.larson@comcast.net 5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM Tawni Andrews 1014 Fordney Street

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-9605

tawniandrews@comcast.net 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM Janae M. Chhith 512 W 6th St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-4905

janae.chhith@outlook.com 5/17/2019 3:34:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert J Rodgers 709 S Exchange St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (509) 294-6081

robertrodgers2019@gmail.com 5/14/2019 6:18:00 PM Shaney Crosby 107 E Holman St

Aberdeen WA 98520 5/17/2019 4:26:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Nathan Kennedy PO Box 602

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 268-8198

nathan4council@wakennedys.us 5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM David Gakin 1701 Sheridan St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 209-9964

gakin1071@gmail.com 5/16/2019 9:05:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kati Kachman 211 E 8th St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (503) 545-1139

kati.kachman@gmail.com 5/15/2019 4:39:00 PM Dave Deakin 718 10ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-5980

Deakinx4@gmail.com 5/16/2019 11:44:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Deborah Ross 514 Bel Aire Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-7242

Debbi.Ross@Comcast.net 5/16/2019 8:48:00 AM Margo Shortt 713 N Broadway St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-9000

bmshortt713@gmail.com 5/16/2019 9:31:00 AM Tara Mareth 422 W. 5th Street

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-8745

taramareth@gmail.com 5/16/2019 10:25:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Joshua Francy 1301 Morgan St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 589-1606

cleanstreamsandmemes@Yahoo.com 5/17/2019 4:22:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dee Anne Shaw 819 Hillcrest

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-7975

deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kyle Pauley PO Box 792

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 580-8897

kyleforcosi@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM Steve Davis P.O. Box 402

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 555-1212

davisforcosmopolis@gmail.com 5/14/2019 4:00:00 PM Mark Collett PO BOX 192

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 581-2414

mkc11165@yahoo.com 5/16/2019 3:38:00 PM Cheryl Turner PO BOX 922

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-6903

toniturner10101@comcast.net 5/17/2019 6:23:00 AM Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Candice Makos PO Box 293, 305 G Street

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 589-6006

makos@comcast.net 5/16/2019 11:41:00 AM Kelsey Davis PO Box 402

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 500-3436

daviskelsey7@gmail.com 5/17/2019 3:44:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Stana Cummings PO Box 573

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 581-8373

stana.cummings@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM Council Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jim Ancich POB 1137

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 532-3870

jimancich@hotmail.com 5/16/2019 8:52:00 PM City of Elma Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jim Sorensen PO Box 1113

Elma WA 98541 (360) 743-1994

jamessorensen@comcast.net 5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Charles Butterfield Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-2486

cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM Mike Cooper 1220 W Martin St

Elma WA 98541 (206) 427-1649

Cooper4elma@gmail.com 5/16/2019 5:31:00 PM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Josh Collette PO Box 385

Elma WA 98541 (360) 704-0283

jjcollette88@gmail.com 5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM Jim Taylor 105 Evergreen Lane

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-6352

jtaylor038@centurytel.net 5/17/2019 10:11:00 AM City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ben Winkelman 315 Prospect Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550 winkelman2@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM Jasmine Dickhoff 920 Dion Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 581-9974

jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM Greg Grun 640 ORCHARD DRIVE

HOQUIAM WA 98550 (360) 986-8880

greggrun@icloud.com 5/17/2019 2:13:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dave Wilson SR 1501 C Street

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 500-6682

davewilsonsr@gmail.com 5/14/2019 5:59:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Steven J Puvogel 212 4th St

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 268-3036

steven@puvogel.net 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Shannon Patterson 813 5th street

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 591-5835

diplordia@msn.com 5/16/2019 4:09:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Al Dick 220 cleveland st.

hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 591-4237

alvic66@hotmail.com 5/16/2019 10:06:00 PM Jamie C. Brand 829 emerson ave

hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 593-1588

jnjbrand@hotmail.com 5/17/2019 3:45:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brenda Carlstrom 422 Monroe Street

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 310-3330

bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 11 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Dave Hinchen 520 28th Street

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 590-1136

dhinchen@quinault.org 5/14/2019 9:32:00 AM City of McCleary Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Brenda Orffer 201 E Hemlock Street

McCleary WA 98557 (206) 920-0620

brendaorffer@gmail.com 5/14/2019 8:29:00 AM Jeffrey D. Prowse (“BiG”) P.O. Box 379

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 358-5436

Jeffrey.D.Prowse@GMail.com 5/17/2019 2:39:00 PM Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jenna Amsbury 635 W. Camas Court

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 589-9948

jenna.amsbury@gmail.com 5/15/2019 12:54:00 PM Synthicy (Syn) Omega PO Box 371

McCleary WA 98557 (209) 736-7778

Synthicy@gmail.com 5/17/2019 10:30:00 AM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brycen Huff 117 N 9th St

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-3484

brycenhuff22@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM City of Montesano Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Vini Elizabeth Samuel PO Box 349

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-0720

vini4mayor@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brooke Chapman-Hoiness 1417 E BEACON AVE

MONTESANO WA 98563 (360) 591-4849

PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM 5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM Dave Skaramuca 101 West Kennaston

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 470-0614

mookadw@aol.com 5/14/2019 6:03:00 PM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Megan M. Valentine 710 N Chehalis St

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 589-3753

votemeganvalentine@gmail.com 5/14/2019 9:11:00 PM Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dan Wood 535 S Westend Pl

Montesano WA 98563 dan@wastatedairy.com 5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM City of Oakville Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Angelo M Cilluffo PO Box 705

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 500-3056

angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Thomas Sims PO Box 118

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-6534

Thomas2522@live.com 5/13/2019 9:00:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Traci D. Fallow P.O. Box 226

Oakville WA 98568 (909) 953-9099

tdfallow@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Dan Martin PO Box 461

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 870-2080

danmartin4oakville@gmail.com 5/14/2019 7:27:00 AM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Julie Zehe 412 S Newton st

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 878-3154

weddings.events@gmail.com 5/16/2019 10:41:00 AM Allen Werth 305 Grace St

Oakville WA 98568 5/17/2019 11:40:00 AM City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Carlos Roldan 417 Lakeview Loop NE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-0472

osmayor2020@outlook.com 5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM Crystal Dingler PO BOX 1843

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-1211

cldingler@att.net 5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM Dan Marlowe PO Box 205

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 359-1223

DAN.MARLOWE@LIVE.COM 5/14/2019 2:06:00 PM Susan Conniry 680 Duck Lake Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (619) 977-7132

susan@careforthefuture.org 5/17/2019 2:41:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Kathryn L. Sprigg 1480 Storm King Ave SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 375-9194

dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com 5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM Michael Darling 640 Island Circle SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 423-3081

darling.mj@gmail.com 5/17/2019 1:23:00 PM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Richard Wills 899 Duck Lake Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 370-5040

rwills4shores@gmail.com 5/13/2019 4:55:00 PM John Schroeder 1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 612-2700

schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com 5/14/2019 7:47:00 AM Frank Elduen 740 Texmar St SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 463-9178

Frank2019council@Yahoo.com 5/17/2019 10:26:00 AM Dennis Schulte PO Box 2450

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (253) 365-9575

Dennis.C.Schulte@gmail.com 5/17/2019 3:13:00 PM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jon Martin 577 KAHKWO CT SE

OCEAN SHORES WA 98569 (360) 580-0272

jonmartin@fastmail.com 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM Lorraine Hardin PO Box 983

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (253) 335-9714

lorraineforcouncil@gmail.com 5/17/2019 1:32:00 PM Eva C Russell PO Box 46

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (425) 290-2845

Eva.Russell@live.com 5/17/2019 2:06:00 PM Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Chuck Anderson PO Box1284

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 354-3290

chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM Bob Peterson PO Box 1953

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 719-7380

Thriver1@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Eric Noble 614 CHINOOK AVE SE

OCEAN SHORES WA 98569 (805) 234-3928

enoble40@gmail.com 5/15/2019 10:06:00 AM David Linn 918 Hassalo Avenue SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 589-5805

dplinn@coastaccess.com 5/15/2019 1:56:00 PM Brian Ferguson 775 cardinal ave ne

Ocean shores WA 98569 (808) 494-2683

Hawaiichampion@gmail.com 5/17/2019 11:31:00 AM City of Westport Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rob Bearden PO Box 584

Westport WA 98595 (360) 581-0277

captrobb1@msn.com 5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM Joseph Whitmore 1204 S Montesano St

Westport WA 98595 (360) 589-2783

morewhit59@yahoo.com 5/17/2019 3:26:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert N. Parnell PO Box 1563

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-6101

rnparnell@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rose Jensen 606 S BROADWAY ST

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-7595

jensenrose59@gmail.com 5/14/2019 12:38:00 PM Kathryn Franzen P O Box 548

Westport WA 98595 (360) 791-4170

kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com 5/15/2019 8:08:00 AM Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jennifer Durney 1724 Graves Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-6054

jenn@durney.com 5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM Jeremy Wright 626 McKinley Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (503) 516-9798

J_wright77@hotmail.com 5/16/2019 3:27:00 PM School 5 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Thomas (TJ) West PO Box 308

Montesano WA 98563 (206) 395-4043

tj4asd@gmail.com 5/15/2019 5:29:00 PM Suzy Ritter 312 N Tyler St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-3181

dshmoozy1@aol.com 5/16/2019 3:28:00 PM School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jessica Jurasin 128 Tolomei Dr

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-6708

jessica.jurasin@gmail.com 5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM William (Doc) Carter 312 First Avenue

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-2971

doccarter123@gmail.com 5/17/2019 11:24:00 AM Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor School 28 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Don Oliver 625 Washington Ct

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 593-0302

don.j.oliver@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Hoki Moir 402 Broadway Avenue

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-5479

ahnmoir@cs.com 5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM School 28 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bryce Puvogel 212 4th St

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 268-3825

bryce@puvogel.net 5/17/2019 3:59:00 PM Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jane C Harnagy PO Box 1914

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 589-8004

jharnagy@northbeachschools.org 5/17/2019 3:49:00 PM School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jessica J Holt 469 Canal Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 743-1419

jholt@northbeachschools.org 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason School 65 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rebecca Scott 130 Foreman Rd

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-9027

rmcmillin2004@yahoo.com 5/15/2019 9:58:00 AM School 65 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Teneille Carpenter 550 E BEAR ST

MCCLEARY WA 98557 (360) 593-3417

lesandneille@mac.com 5/16/2019 8:56:00 PM School 65 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Nicole Skeem 99 stillson road

McCleary WA 98557 (801) 473-8898

nicoleyskeem@live.com 5/16/2019 10:34:00 AM Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Doug Streeter 1320

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-2805

montecfo@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tiffany Schweppe 102 Monte Brady Rd

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-3613

tiffanyschweppe@me.com 5/14/2019 10:19:00 AM School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kelly Vance PO Box 788

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-5798

kvance@monteschools.org 5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM Priscilla Shaw 57 Schafer Meadows LN N

Montesano WA 98563 (808) 230-1905

NoelCRNA21@gmail.com 5/17/2019 3:50:00 PM Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Justin A. Cristelli PO Box 1242

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-8649

Cristellij@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM Jamie M. Bailey 96 Porter Creek Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-3446

jamie221@centurytel.net 5/16/2019 2:34:00 PM School 68 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bernadette Bower PO Box 94

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-8082

bowergurl@yahoo.com 5/15/2019 9:43:00 AM School 68 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bethany Whipple-Boling 316 W Anderson St

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-9691

bwhipple-boling@eagles.edu 5/15/2019 12:17:00 PM Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor School 77 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Titus Capoeman PO Box 701

Taholah WA 98587 (360) 590-2131

tcapoeman90@gmail.com 5/15/2019 10:23:00 AM Tyson Johnston PO Box 677

Taholah WA 98587 (360) 581-6581

tyson.q.johnston@gmail.com 5/17/2019 12:14:00 PM School 77 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Merian Juneau Po Box 83

Moclips WA 98562 (360) 589-3252

maggzjuneau@gmail.com 5/15/2019 12:59:00 PM Robert Jackson 4820 Pacific Ave Apt 9

Moclips WA 98562 (360) 590-2526

quinaultbob2710@gmail.com 5/17/2019 10:36:00 AM Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jon Neeland P O BOX 191

Humptulips WA 98552 (360) 987-2268

Pepshep88@yahoo.com 5/15/2019 3:16:00 PM School 97 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term David Hughes 943 S SHORE RD

QUINAULT WA 98575 (360) 288-2602

dhughes338@gmail.com 5/16/2019 9:49:00 PM School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jody Lines 14 2nd St

Humptulips WA 98552 (360) 288-2365

LINES31@MSN.COM 5/14/2019 1:40:00 PM Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Grays Harbor School 99 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tina Miles p.o. box 235

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 580-4370

fayerae360@gmail.com 5/16/2019 1:12:00 PM School 99 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Michelle Barre PO Box 650

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 580-7401

mbarre76@gmail.com 5/16/2019 10:53:00 AM Judi Lohr PO BOX 899

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-0602

vote.judi.lohr@gmail.com 5/17/2019 3:23:00 PM School 99 Director District 5 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Paula Jones Pob 266

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-4635

cosipaula@msn.com 5/14/2019 4:44:00 PM Mike Charlton PO Box 118

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 589-1997

mcharlton10@hotmail.com 5/17/2019 3:34:00 PM Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor School 104 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Darlene Reynolds 123 Moore Rd.

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-6840

neen132002@yahoo.com 5/17/2019 6:36:00 AM Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor School 117 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bruce Daniels 4204 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 500-9548

bdaniels56@gmail.com 5/14/2019 2:29:00 PM School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jeanne Ward 49 Leonard Rd

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 589-4445

wardjlynne@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:33:00 PM Loretta Conway 4431 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-3097

NOEMAIL@NOMAIL.COM 5/17/2019 10:45:00 AM School 117 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Anthony A Gutierrez 78 W Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-2680

Aagutierrez03@yahoo.com 5/17/2019 11:42:00 AM School 117 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Daniel J. Perron 4816 WISHKAH RD.

ABERDEEN WA 98520 (360) 581-3323

DPERRON@WISHKAH.ORG 5/14/2019 1:25:00 PM Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Greg Miller PO Box 184

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-1237

gamiller88@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Duane W Pegg PO Box 493,

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 268-6225

duane.pegg@gmail.com 5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM Jim Schaeffer 1893 State Rt. 105

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 986-6327

jandsschaeffer@comcast.net 5/16/2019 9:18:00 AM School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Deborah Carter-Bowhay 819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302

Westport WA 98595 (360) 500-9411

trinkets05@comcast.net 5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason School Board Director District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bryan Walsworth 7803 W. Matlock Brady Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 490-1645

bryan.wals@gmail.com 5/14/2019 9:45:00 AM School Board Director District No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Cynthia Brehmeyer 3540 W Deckerville Rd

Elma WA 98541 (380) 280-6906

brehcyndy51@gmail.com 5/14/2019 1:33:00 PM Rick Johnson 2648 W Matlock Brady Rd Elma,Wa

Elma WA 98541 (360) 790-1137

candssupplyinc@gmail.com 5/17/2019 12:17:00 PM School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Mike Bateman PO Box 158

Matlock WA 98560 (360) 490-9503

mmkowl82@gmail.com 5/14/2019 4:28:00 PM School Board Director Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jennifer Jutson PO Box 269

Matlock WA 98560 (360) 259-0955

creeksidegoats@gmail.com 5/14/2019 10:30:00 AM Amanda Gonzales 411 W Mary M Knight Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 490-5644

amandav991@gmail.com 5/17/2019 3:11:00 PM Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor, Lewis School 400 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Joe Reed 164 Norton Rd

Oakville WA 98568 (253) 405-2859

jreed@oakvilleschools.org 5/17/2019 2:39:00 PM School 400 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tamra Ruymann Po Box 345

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 870-8907

Truyman@wgu.edu 5/16/2019 9:32:00 PM Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Grant Rodeheaver 10909 188th Ave SW

Rochester WA 98579 (360) 280-4733

grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com 5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM School Board Director, District No. 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term James (Neil) Turner 18438 Ivan St SW

Rochester WA 98579 (360) 701-1834

Neonneil101@gmail.com 5/17/2019 4:03:00 PM Fire District 1 Grays Harbor Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term David D. Edwards 1555 S Bank Rd

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-7313

davidedwards47@gmail.com 5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM Fire District 2 Grays Harbor Fire 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Paul Dean 8 Clemons Rd

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-5055

pnpdean@centurytel.net 5/15/2019 2:06:00 PM Dale E. Hensley 516 School Road

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-2445

dehensley@comcast.net 5/15/2019 4:44:00 PM Fire District 3 Grays Harbor Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Thomas Bearden PO Box 1441

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-3959

trbearden@comcast.net 5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM Fire District 5 Grays Harbor Fire 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Dave Hauge 98 Butler Mill Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-0887

sandrail97@hotmail.com 5/14/2019 11:02:00 AM Monica Thomas 8 Fuller Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 580-3197

kiebug12@aol.com 5/17/2019 1:15:00 PM Kevin A Koski 22 Meadowood Dr.

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-0636

bighoss_79@hotmail.com 5/17/2019 2:40:00 PM Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Fire 6 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Tim Spradlin 177 Us Highway 101

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 532-1485

tjspradlin@comcast.net 5/16/2019 11:25:00 AM Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire 7 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Charles Nation 54 Bay Berry Dr

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 590-5005

me@me.com 5/15/2019 3:28:00 PM Fire District 8 Grays Harbor Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term John Collum PO Box 35

Moclips WA 98562 (360) 276-8135

chiefdist8@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM Fire 8 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Edward Gibbs IV PO Box 201

Moclips WA 98562 (253) 278-2948

gibbsedward24@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 8:58:00 PM Fire District 10 Grays Harbor Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Michael Pauley 4668 Wishkah Road

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-3867

mcpauley@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM Fire 10 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Bob Anderson 5116 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 537-8870

rwa9871@gmail.com 5/13/2019 6:24:00 PM FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term John Pais 100 W Buck Prairie Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 427-5105

Paisjm@Yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Brian Jutson PO Box 269

Matlock WA 98560 (360) 981-5461

49ranchhand@gmail.com 5/14/2019 10:22:00 AM Fire District 14 Grays Harbor Fire 14 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Alfred R. Schroeder 8 Market Ln

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 648-2366

ME@ME.COM 5/14/2019 12:00:00 PM Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jessica M. Nelson 10 talley lane

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 842-4578

djhnelson@me.com 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM Gerald Mertl 65 McKinley Rd

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 532-6753 5/17/2019 11:44:00 AM Fire District 17 Grays Harbor Fire 17 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Stephen Sandstrom 168 Bowes Rd

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 590-0391

stevesandstrom@gmail.com 5/15/2019 11:29:00 AM Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kevin Goodrich PO Box 62

Westport WA 98595 (360) 589-7401

goodrichkevin@gmail.com 5/14/2019 5:13:00 PM Water District 1 Grays Harbor Water 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Diane Tuski PO Box 364

Grayland WA 98547 (206) 715-4335

dtuski@comcast.net 5/16/2019 10:44:00 AM Water 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jerry Arnold PO Box 775

Grayland WA 98547 (206) 300-6944

oldarno@comcast.net 5/13/2019 4:10:00 PM Water District 2 Grays Harbor Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Joe Burich 321 Deer Park Dr

Aberdeen WA 98520 5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM

