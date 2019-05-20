2019 Filing Week: Day 5
May 20, 2019 @ 8:15 AM

Montesano, WA – 171 candidates filed for 111 offices through the end of the formal Filing Week in Grays Harbor, while 21 offices are still unfiled for.

Three local Mayor Races feature 4 candidates vying for the seat.

In Aberdeen, Mayor Erik Larson, City Council President Tawni Andrews, former City Council President Pete Schave, and former City Council hopeful Janae Chhith filed.

In Ocean Shores, Mayor Crystal Dingler is challenged by Carlos Roldan, Dan Marlow, and City Councilwoman Susan Conniry.

In Cosmopolis, City Councilman Kyle Pauley, Cosmopolis Fire Department Captain Steve Davis, Cosmopolis School Boardmember Mark Collett, and former Cosmopolis Finance Director Cheryl Turner have filed.

In other races;

In Hoquiam, City Councilman Greg Grun filed for Mayor on Friday, joining current Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff and Council President Ben Winkelman in the race.

For the McCleary Mayor seat, Jeffrey “BiG” Prowse has filed against Mayor Brenda Orffer.

Westport Mayor Rob Bearden is being challenged by Joseph Whitmore for the South Beach leadership role.

Mayor Vini Samuel, Elma Mayor Jim Sorenson, and Oakville Councilman and now Mayor hopeful Angelo Cilluffo are filing unopposed.

Tim Carr has filed against current Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Tom Quigg. Quigg was appointed to the seat following the sudden passing of former Commissioner Jack Thompson.

Three names have filed for Public Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 2, with current Commissioner Melanie Sturgeon filing against Scott Dilley and former Aberdeen Mayor Bill Simpson.

Aberdeen, Shaney Crosby and Robert Rodgers filed for Ward 1, Nathan Kennedy and David Gakin for Ward 2, Kati Kachman and Dave Deakin for Ward 3, and current Councilwoman Margo Shortt, Deborah Ross, and Tara Mareth for the Ward 4 seat. Joshua Francy and Dee Anne Shaw filed unopposed for Ward 5 and Ward 6, respectively.

Unfiled for races will feature additional filing periods.

Any races featuring more than two candidates will appear on the August Primary Election, with the top two vote-getters moving onto the November General Election.

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

111 Offices with Candidates Filed
171 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Port District Grays Harbor
Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Phil Papac
840 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563
pdpapac@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM
Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Tom Quigg
1114 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-0210
tomquiggforport@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM
Tim Carr
909 E 1st St
Aberdeen WA 98620
(360) 581-7277
timjohncarr@yahoo.com
 5/17/2019 12:29:00 PM
Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor
Hospital 1 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Andrew (Drew) Hooper
2116 Caton Way SW, Suite 101
Olympia WA 98502
(360) 581-3754
Drew.dani.david.dae@outlook.com
 5/14/2019 11:13:00 AM
Chad Searls
36 alder place
elma WA 98541
(360) 470-1741
chadsearls@hotmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:13:00 PM
Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Gary Thumser
223 W Oak St
McCleary WA 98557
5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Chris Thomas
544 West Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com
 5/14/2019 1:45:00 PM
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Michael Bruce
PO Box 1644
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-6381
ptchehalis@comcast.net
 5/15/2019 1:49:00 PM
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Lynn Csernotta
PO Box 331
Pacific Beach WA 98571
(949) 637-6741
lcsernotta@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM
Al Smith
25 Johnson Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-7724
penorganics@comcast.net
 5/14/2019 2:46:00 PM
Richard Thompson
169 Ocean BLVD
Ocean City WA 98569
(253) 509-4040
cobrewss@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 12:55:00 PM
Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
David T Quigg
115 E 10th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-2329
dtquigg@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM
Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Scott Dilley
37 Dwinell Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 581-8153
jscottdilley@outlook.com
 5/15/2019 10:47:00 AM
Bill Simpson
PO Box 126
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 581-5637
billsimpson@q.com
 5/16/2019 11:31:00 AM
Melanie L. Sturgeon
PO BOX 351
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 310-3038
pcfcocngrl@aol.com
 5/16/2019 2:20:00 PM
City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Pete Schave
1407 Pacific Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-0041
pschave@msn.com
 5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM
Erik Larson
609 N L St
Aberdeen WA 98520
erik.p.larson@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM
Tawni Andrews
1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
Janae M. Chhith
512 W 6th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-4905
janae.chhith@outlook.com
 5/17/2019 3:34:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert J Rodgers
709 S Exchange St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(509) 294-6081
robertrodgers2019@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 6:18:00 PM
Shaney Crosby
107 E Holman St
Aberdeen WA 98520
5/17/2019 4:26:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Nathan Kennedy
PO Box 602
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 268-8198
nathan4council@wakennedys.us
 5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM
David Gakin
1701 Sheridan St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 209-9964
gakin1071@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 9:05:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kati Kachman
211 E 8th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(503) 545-1139
kati.kachman@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 4:39:00 PM
Dave Deakin
718 10ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-5980
Deakinx4@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 11:44:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor
Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Deborah Ross
514 Bel Aire Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-7242
Debbi.Ross@Comcast.net
 5/16/2019 8:48:00 AM
Margo Shortt
713 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-9000
bmshortt713@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 9:31:00 AM
Tara Mareth
422 W. 5th Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-8745
taramareth@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 10:25:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Joshua Francy
1301 Morgan St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 589-1606
cleanstreamsandmemes@Yahoo.com
 5/17/2019 4:22:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dee Anne Shaw
819 Hillcrest
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-7975
deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM
City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kyle Pauley
PO Box 792
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 580-8897
kyleforcosi@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
Steve Davis
P.O. Box 402
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 555-1212
davisforcosmopolis@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 4:00:00 PM
Mark Collett
PO BOX 192
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 581-2414
mkc11165@yahoo.com
 5/16/2019 3:38:00 PM
Cheryl Turner
PO BOX 922
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-6903
toniturner10101@comcast.net
 5/17/2019 6:23:00 AM
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Candice Makos
PO Box 293, 305 G Street
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 589-6006
makos@comcast.net
 5/16/2019 11:41:00 AM
Kelsey Davis
PO Box 402
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 500-3436
daviskelsey7@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:44:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Stana Cummings
PO Box 573
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 581-8373
stana.cummings@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
Council Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jim Ancich
POB 1137
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 532-3870
jimancich@hotmail.com
 5/16/2019 8:52:00 PM
City of Elma Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jim Sorensen
PO Box 1113
Elma WA 98541
(360) 743-1994
jamessorensen@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Charles Butterfield
Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-2486
cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM
Mike Cooper
1220 W Martin St
Elma WA 98541
(206) 427-1649
Cooper4elma@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 5:31:00 PM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Josh Collette
PO Box 385
Elma WA 98541
(360) 704-0283
jjcollette88@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM
Jim Taylor
105 Evergreen Lane
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-6352
jtaylor038@centurytel.net
 5/17/2019 10:11:00 AM
City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ben Winkelman
315 Prospect Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
winkelman2@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM
Jasmine Dickhoff
920 Dion Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 581-9974
jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM
Greg Grun
640 ORCHARD DRIVE
HOQUIAM WA 98550
(360) 986-8880
greggrun@icloud.com
 5/17/2019 2:13:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dave Wilson SR
1501 C Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 500-6682
davewilsonsr@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 5:59:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Steven J Puvogel
212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 268-3036
steven@puvogel.net
 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Shannon Patterson
813 5th street
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 591-5835
diplordia@msn.com
 5/16/2019 4:09:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor
Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Al Dick
220 cleveland st.
hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 591-4237
alvic66@hotmail.com
 5/16/2019 10:06:00 PM
Jamie C. Brand
829 emerson ave
hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 593-1588
jnjbrand@hotmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:45:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brenda Carlstrom
422 Monroe Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 310-3330
bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 11 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Dave Hinchen
520 28th Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 590-1136
dhinchen@quinault.org
 5/14/2019 9:32:00 AM
City of McCleary Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brenda Orffer
201 E Hemlock Street
McCleary WA 98557
(206) 920-0620
brendaorffer@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 8:29:00 AM
Jeffrey D. Prowse (“BiG”)
P.O. Box 379
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 358-5436
Jeffrey.D.Prowse@GMail.com
 5/17/2019 2:39:00 PM
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jenna Amsbury
635 W. Camas Court
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 589-9948
jenna.amsbury@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 12:54:00 PM
Synthicy (Syn) Omega
PO Box 371
McCleary WA 98557
(209) 736-7778
Synthicy@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 10:30:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brycen Huff
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM
City of Montesano Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Vini Elizabeth Samuel
PO Box 349
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 249-0720
vini4mayor@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brooke Chapman-Hoiness
1417 E BEACON AVE
MONTESANO WA 98563
(360) 591-4849
PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM
 5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM
Dave Skaramuca
101 West Kennaston
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 470-0614
mookadw@aol.com
 5/14/2019 6:03:00 PM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Megan M. Valentine
710 N Chehalis St
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 589-3753
votemeganvalentine@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 9:11:00 PM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dan Wood
535 S Westend Pl
Montesano WA 98563
dan@wastatedairy.com
 5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM
City of Oakville Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Angelo M Cilluffo
PO Box 705
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 500-3056
angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Thomas Sims
PO Box 118
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-6534
Thomas2522@live.com
 5/13/2019 9:00:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Traci D. Fallow
P.O. Box 226
Oakville WA 98568
(909) 953-9099
tdfallow@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Dan Martin
PO Box 461
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 870-2080
danmartin4oakville@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 7:27:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Julie Zehe
412 S Newton st
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 878-3154
weddings.events@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 10:41:00 AM
Allen Werth
305 Grace St
Oakville WA 98568
5/17/2019 11:40:00 AM
City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carlos Roldan
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-0472
osmayor2020@outlook.com
 5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM
Crystal Dingler
PO BOX 1843
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-1211
cldingler@att.net
 5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM
Dan Marlowe
PO Box 205
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 359-1223
DAN.MARLOWE@LIVE.COM
 5/14/2019 2:06:00 PM
Susan Conniry
680 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(619) 977-7132
susan@careforthefuture.org
 5/17/2019 2:41:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Kathryn L. Sprigg
1480 Storm King Ave SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 375-9194
dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM
Michael Darling
640 Island Circle SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 423-3081
darling.mj@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 1:23:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Richard Wills
899 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 370-5040
rwills4shores@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 4:55:00 PM
Lorraine Hardin
Candidate withdrew on 5/17/2019
John Schroeder
1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com
 5/14/2019 7:47:00 AM
Frank Elduen
740 Texmar St SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 463-9178
Frank2019council@Yahoo.com
 5/17/2019 10:26:00 AM
Dennis Schulte
PO Box 2450
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(253) 365-9575
Dennis.C.Schulte@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:13:00 PM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jon Martin
577 KAHKWO CT SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
(360) 580-0272
jonmartin@fastmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
Lorraine Hardin
PO Box 983
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(253) 335-9714
lorraineforcouncil@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 1:32:00 PM
Eva C Russell
PO Box 46
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(425) 290-2845
Eva.Russell@live.com
 5/17/2019 2:06:00 PM
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chuck Anderson
PO Box1284
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 354-3290
chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM
Bob Peterson
PO Box 1953
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 719-7380
Thriver1@msn.com
 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Eric Noble
614 CHINOOK AVE SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
(805) 234-3928
enoble40@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 10:06:00 AM
David Linn
918 Hassalo Avenue SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 589-5805
dplinn@coastaccess.com
 5/15/2019 1:56:00 PM
Frank Elduen
Candidate withdrew on 5/17/2019
Brian Ferguson
775 cardinal ave ne
Ocean shores WA 98569
(808) 494-2683
Hawaiichampion@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 11:31:00 AM
City of Westport Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rob Bearden
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
(360) 581-0277
captrobb1@msn.com
 5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM
Joseph Whitmore
1204 S Montesano St
Westport WA 98595
(360) 589-2783
morewhit59@yahoo.com
 5/17/2019 3:26:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert N. Parnell
PO Box 1563
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-6101
rnparnell@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rose Jensen
606 S BROADWAY ST
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-7595
jensenrose59@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 12:38:00 PM
Kathryn Franzen
P O Box 548
Westport WA 98595
(360) 791-4170
kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com
 5/15/2019 8:08:00 AM
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor
School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Durney
1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com
 5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM
Jeremy Wright
626 McKinley Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(503) 516-9798
J_wright77@hotmail.com
 5/16/2019 3:27:00 PM
School 5 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Thomas (TJ) West
PO Box 308
Montesano WA 98563
(206) 395-4043
tj4asd@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 5:29:00 PM
Suzy Ritter
312 N Tyler St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-3181
dshmoozy1@aol.com
 5/16/2019 3:28:00 PM
School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica Jurasin
128 Tolomei Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-6708
jessica.jurasin@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM
William (Doc) Carter
312 First Avenue
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-2971
doccarter123@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 11:24:00 AM
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor
School 28 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Don Oliver
625 Washington Ct
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 593-0302
don.j.oliver@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Hoki Moir
402 Broadway Avenue
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 533-5479
ahnmoir@cs.com
 5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM
School 28 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bryce Puvogel
212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 268-3825
bryce@puvogel.net
 5/17/2019 3:59:00 PM
Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor
School 64 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jane C Harnagy
PO Box 1914
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 589-8004
jharnagy@northbeachschools.org
 5/17/2019 3:49:00 PM
School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica J Holt
469 Canal Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 743-1419
jholt@northbeachschools.org
 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason
School 65 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rebecca Scott
130 Foreman Rd
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-9027
rmcmillin2004@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 9:58:00 AM
School 65 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Teneille Carpenter
550 E BEAR ST
MCCLEARY WA 98557
(360) 593-3417
lesandneille@mac.com
 5/16/2019 8:56:00 PM
School 65 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Nicole Skeem
99 stillson road
McCleary WA 98557
(801) 473-8898
nicoleyskeem@live.com
 5/16/2019 10:34:00 AM
Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor
School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Doug Streeter
1320
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 249-2805
montecfo@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM
School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tiffany Schweppe
102 Monte Brady Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-3613
tiffanyschweppe@me.com
 5/14/2019 10:19:00 AM
School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kelly Vance
PO Box 788
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-5798
kvance@monteschools.org
 5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM
Priscilla Shaw
57 Schafer Meadows LN N
Montesano WA 98563
(808) 230-1905
NoelCRNA21@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:50:00 PM
Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason
School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Justin A. Cristelli
PO Box 1242
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-8649
Cristellij@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
Jamie M. Bailey
96 Porter Creek Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-3446
jamie221@centurytel.net
 5/16/2019 2:34:00 PM
School 68 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bernadette Bower
PO Box 94
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-8082
bowergurl@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 9:43:00 AM
School 68 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bethany Whipple-Boling
316 W Anderson St
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-9691
bwhipple-boling@eagles.edu
 5/15/2019 12:17:00 PM
Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor
School 77 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Titus Capoeman
PO Box 701
Taholah WA 98587
(360) 590-2131
tcapoeman90@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 10:23:00 AM
Tyson Johnston
PO Box 677
Taholah WA 98587
(360) 581-6581
tyson.q.johnston@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 12:14:00 PM
School 77 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Merian Juneau
Po Box 83
Moclips WA 98562
(360) 589-3252
maggzjuneau@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 12:59:00 PM
Robert Jackson
4820 Pacific Ave Apt 9
Moclips WA 98562
(360) 590-2526
quinaultbob2710@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 10:36:00 AM
Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor
School 97 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jon Neeland
P O BOX 191
Humptulips WA 98552
(360) 987-2268
Pepshep88@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 3:16:00 PM
School 97 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
David Hughes
943 S SHORE RD
QUINAULT WA 98575
(360) 288-2602
dhughes338@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 9:49:00 PM
School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jody Lines
14 2nd St
Humptulips WA 98552
(360) 288-2365
LINES31@MSN.COM
 5/14/2019 1:40:00 PM
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
School 99 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tina Miles
p.o. box 235
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 580-4370
fayerae360@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 1:12:00 PM
School 99 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Michelle Barre
PO Box 650
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 580-7401
mbarre76@gmail.com
 5/16/2019 10:53:00 AM
Judi Lohr
PO BOX 899
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-0602
vote.judi.lohr@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:23:00 PM
School 99 Director District 5 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Paula Jones
Pob 266
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-4635
cosipaula@msn.com
 5/14/2019 4:44:00 PM
Mike Charlton
PO Box 118
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 589-1997
mcharlton10@hotmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:34:00 PM
Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor
School 104 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Darlene Reynolds
123 Moore Rd.
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-6840
neen132002@yahoo.com
 5/17/2019 6:36:00 AM
Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor
School 117 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bruce Daniels
4204 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 500-9548
bdaniels56@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 2:29:00 PM
School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jeanne Ward
49 Leonard Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 589-4445
wardjlynne@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:33:00 PM
Loretta Conway
4431 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-3097
NOEMAIL@NOMAIL.COM
 5/17/2019 10:45:00 AM
School 117 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Anthony A Gutierrez
78 W Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-2680
Aagutierrez03@yahoo.com
 5/17/2019 11:42:00 AM
School 117 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Daniel J. Perron
4816 WISHKAH RD.
ABERDEEN WA 98520
(360) 581-3323
DPERRON@WISHKAH.ORG
 5/14/2019 1:25:00 PM
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Greg Miller
PO Box 184
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-1237
gamiller88@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM
School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Duane W Pegg
PO Box 493,
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 268-6225
duane.pegg@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM
Jim Schaeffer
1893 State Rt. 105
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 986-6327
jandsschaeffer@comcast.net
 5/16/2019 9:18:00 AM
School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Deborah Carter-Bowhay
819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302
Westport WA 98595
(360) 500-9411
trinkets05@comcast.net
 5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM
Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason
School Board Director District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bryan Walsworth
7803 W. Matlock Brady Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 490-1645
bryan.wals@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 9:45:00 AM
School Board Director District No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Cynthia Brehmeyer
3540 W Deckerville Rd
Elma WA 98541
(380) 280-6906
brehcyndy51@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 1:33:00 PM
Rick Johnson
2648 W Matlock Brady Rd Elma,Wa
Elma WA 98541
(360) 790-1137
candssupplyinc@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 12:17:00 PM
School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Mike Bateman
PO Box 158
Matlock WA 98560
(360) 490-9503
mmkowl82@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 4:28:00 PM
School Board Director Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Jutson
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
(360) 259-0955
creeksidegoats@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 10:30:00 AM
Amanda Gonzales
411 W Mary M Knight Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 490-5644
amandav991@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 3:11:00 PM
Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor, Lewis
School 400 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Joe Reed
164 Norton Rd
Oakville WA 98568
(253) 405-2859
jreed@oakvilleschools.org
 5/17/2019 2:39:00 PM
School 400 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tamra Ruymann
Po Box 345
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 870-8907
Truyman@wgu.edu
 5/16/2019 9:32:00 PM
Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Grant Rodeheaver
10909 188th Ave SW
Rochester WA 98579
(360) 280-4733
grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM
School Board Director, District No. 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
James (Neil) Turner
18438 Ivan St SW
Rochester WA 98579
(360) 701-1834
Neonneil101@gmail.com
 5/17/2019 4:03:00 PM
Fire District 1 Grays Harbor
Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
David D. Edwards
1555 S Bank Rd
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-7313
davidedwards47@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM
Fire District 2 Grays Harbor
Fire 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Paul Dean
8 Clemons Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-5055
pnpdean@centurytel.net
 5/15/2019 2:06:00 PM
Dale E. Hensley
516 School Road
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-2445
dehensley@comcast.net
 5/15/2019 4:44:00 PM
Fire District 3 Grays Harbor
Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Thomas Bearden
PO Box 1441
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-3959
trbearden@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM
Fire District 5 Grays Harbor
Fire 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dave Hauge
98 Butler Mill Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-0887
sandrail97@hotmail.com
 5/14/2019 11:02:00 AM
Monica Thomas
8 Fuller Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 580-3197
kiebug12@aol.com
 5/17/2019 1:15:00 PM
Kevin A Koski
22 Meadowood Dr.
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-0636
bighoss_79@hotmail.com
 5/17/2019 2:40:00 PM
Fire District 6 Grays Harbor
Fire 6 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Tim Spradlin
177 Us Highway 101
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 532-1485
tjspradlin@comcast.net
 5/16/2019 11:25:00 AM
Fire District 7 Grays Harbor
Fire 7 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Charles Nation
54 Bay Berry Dr
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 590-5005
me@me.com
 5/15/2019 3:28:00 PM
Fire District 8 Grays Harbor
Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Collum
PO Box 35
Moclips WA 98562
(360) 276-8135
chiefdist8@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM
Fire 8 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Edward Gibbs IV
PO Box 201
Moclips WA 98562
(253) 278-2948
gibbsedward24@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 8:58:00 PM
Fire District 10 Grays Harbor
Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Michael Pauley
4668 Wishkah Road
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-3867
mcpauley@msn.com
 5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM
Fire 10 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Bob Anderson
5116 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 537-8870
rwa9871@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 6:24:00 PM
FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason
Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Pais
100 W Buck Prairie Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 427-5105
Paisjm@Yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM
Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brian Jutson
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
(360) 981-5461
49ranchhand@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 10:22:00 AM
Fire District 14 Grays Harbor
Fire 14 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Alfred R. Schroeder
8 Market Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 648-2366
ME@ME.COM
 5/14/2019 12:00:00 PM
Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jessica M. Nelson
10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
Gerald Mertl
65 McKinley Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 532-6753
 5/17/2019 11:44:00 AM
Fire District 17 Grays Harbor
Fire 17 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Stephen Sandstrom
168 Bowes Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 590-0391
stevesandstrom@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 11:29:00 AM
Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Parks Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kevin Goodrich
PO Box 62
Westport WA 98595
(360) 589-7401
goodrichkevin@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 5:13:00 PM
Water District 1 Grays Harbor
Water 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Diane Tuski
PO Box 364
Grayland WA 98547
(206) 715-4335
dtuski@comcast.net
 5/16/2019 10:44:00 AM
Water 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jerry Arnold
PO Box 775
Grayland WA 98547
(206) 300-6944
oldarno@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 4:10:00 PM
Water District 2 Grays Harbor
Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Joe Burich
321 Deer Park Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM

