2019 Filing Week: Day 3

In the 3rd day of Filing Week, a number of local residents stepped forward to pursue a public office.
102 people had filed for 87 offices in Grays Harbor and 47 for the 41 offices in Pacific County, as of this morning.
In Grays Harbor, Miles Longenbaugh’s seat on the Grays Harbor Public Hospital Board of Commissioners now has 3 candidates interested. Richard Thompson added his name on Wednesday, joining Lynn Csernotta and Al Smith in the race.
Robert Rodgers has filed for Jim Cook’s Aberdeen City Council seat. Rodgers previously ran in 2017 against Tawni Andrews and Dick Murchy, receiving only 18.36% of the vote in the Primary Election and not moving onto the General Election. Rodgers is the father of current Councilmember Jerrick Rodgers, who won his election in 2017 by 2 votes.
In Montesano, Brooke Chapman-Hoiness has a challenger for the seat currently held by Dave Skaramuca as the incumbent has put his name into the race.
2 people have filed for Ocean Shores City Council Position 7, as current Councilman Eric Noble is facing challenger David Linn for the role.
In Westport, Kathryn Franzen has filed against Rose Jensen for a seat on the Westport City Council. The seat is currently held by Brandi Holmes.
Filing Week runs until 4pm on Friday, May 17, with dozens of offices left unfiled for.
Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.
The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.
File Here Monday, May 13 at 9am to Friday, May 17 at 4pm
The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx
Congratulations on your decision to run for public office!
The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.
So you want to be an elected official…
Practical information for people running for office in Washington’s cities and towns
2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor through May 15
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Port District
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Phil Papac
|
840 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
pdpapac@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM
|Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Tom Quigg
|
1114 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-0210
tomquiggforport@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Andrew (Drew) Hooper
|
2116 Caton Way SW, Suite 101
Olympia WA 98502
|
(360) 581-3754
Drew.dani.david.dae@outlook.com
|5/14/2019 11:13:00 AM
|Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Gary Thumser
|
223 W Oak St
McCleary WA 98557
|5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Chris Thomas
|
544 West Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com
|5/14/2019 1:45:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Michael Bruce
|
PO Box 1644
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-6381
ptchehalis@comcast.net
|5/15/2019 1:49:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Lynn Csernotta
|
PO Box 331
Pacific Beach WA 98571
|
(949) 637-6741
lcsernotta@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM
|
Al Smith
|
25 Johnson Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-7724
penorganics@comcast.net
|5/14/2019 2:46:00 PM
|
Richard Thompson
|
169 Ocean BLVD
Ocean City WA 98569
|
(253) 509-4040
cobrewss@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 12:55:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
David T Quigg
|
115 E 10th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-2329
dtquigg@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM
|Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Scott Dilley
|
37 Dwinell Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 581-8153
jscottdilley@outlook.com
|5/15/2019 10:47:00 AM
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Pete Schave
|
1407 Pacific Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-0041
pschave@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM
|
Erik Larson
|
609 N L St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
erik.p.larson@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM
|
Tawni Andrews
|
1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert J Rodgers
|
709 S Exchange St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(509) 294-6081
robertrodgers2019@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 6:18:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Nathan Kennedy
|
PO Box 602
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 268-8198
nathan4council@wakennedys.us
|5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dee Anne Shaw
|
819 Hillcrest
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-7975
deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kyle Pauley
|
PO Box 792
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 580-8897
kyleforcosi@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
|
Steve Davis
|
P.O. Box 402
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 555-1212
davisforcosmopolis@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 4:00:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Stana Cummings
|
PO Box 573
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 581-8373
stana.cummings@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jim Sorensen
|
PO Box 1113
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 743-1994
jamessorensen@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Charles Butterfield
|
Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-2486
cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Josh Collette
|
PO Box 385
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 704-0283
jjcollette88@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ben Winkelman
|
315 Prospect Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
winkelman2@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM
|
Jasmine Dickhoff
|
920 Dion Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 581-9974
jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dave Wilson SR
|
1501 C Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 500-6682
davewilsonsr@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 5:59:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Steven J Puvogel
|
212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 268-3036
steven@puvogel.net
|5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Brenda Carlstrom
|
422 Monroe Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 310-3330
bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Dave Hinchen
|
520 28th Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 590-1136
dhinchen@quinault.org
|5/14/2019 9:32:00 AM
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Brenda Orffer
|
201 E Hemlock Street
McCleary WA 98557
|
(206) 920-0620
brendaorffer@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 8:29:00 AM
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jenna Amsbury
|
635 W. Camas Court
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 589-9948
jenna.amsbury@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 12:54:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Brycen Huff
|
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Vini Elizabeth Samuel
|
PO Box 349
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 249-0720
vini4mayor@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Brooke Chapman-Hoiness
|
1417 E BEACON AVE
MONTESANO WA 98563
|
(360) 591-4849
PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM
|5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM
|
Dave Skaramuca
|
101 West Kennaston
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 470-0614
mookadw@aol.com
|5/14/2019 6:03:00 PM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Megan M. Valentine
|
710 N Chehalis St
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 589-3753
votemeganvalentine@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 9:11:00 PM
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dan Wood
|
535 S Westend Pl
Montesano WA 98563
|
dan@wastatedairy.com
|5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM
|City of Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Angelo M Cilluffo
|
PO Box 705
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 500-3056
angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Thomas Sims
|
PO Box 118
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-6534
Thomas2522@live.com
|5/13/2019 9:00:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Traci D. Fallow
|
P.O. Box 226
Oakville WA 98568
|
(909) 953-9099
tdfallow@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Dan Martin
|
PO Box 461
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 870-2080
danmartin4oakville@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 7:27:00 AM
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Carlos Roldan
|
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-0472
osmayor2020@outlook.com
|5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM
|
Crystal Dingler
|
PO BOX 1843
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-1211
cldingler@att.net
|5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM
|
Dan Marlowe
|
PO Box 205
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 359-1223
DAN.MARLOWE@LIVE.COM
|5/14/2019 2:06:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Kathryn L. Sprigg
|
1480 Storm King Ave SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 375-9194
dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Richard Wills
|
899 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 370-5040
rwills4shores@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 4:55:00 PM
|
Lorraine Hardin
|
PO Box 983
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(253) 335-9714
lorraineforcouncil@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 8:00:00 PM
|
John Schroeder
|
1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com
|5/14/2019 7:47:00 AM
|
John Schroeder
|
1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com
|5/14/2019 7:50:00 AM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jon Martin
|
577 KAHKWO CT SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
|
(360) 580-0272
jonmartin@fastmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Chuck Anderson
|
PO Box1284
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 354-3290
chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM
|
Bob Peterson
|
PO Box 1953
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 719-7380
Thriver1@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Eric Noble
|
614 CHINOOK AVE SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
|
(805) 234-3928
enoble40@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 10:06:00 AM
|
David Linn
|
918 Hassalo Avenue SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 589-5805
dplinn@coastaccess.com
|5/15/2019 1:56:00 PM
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rob Bearden
|
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 581-0277
captrobb1@msn.com
|5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert N. Parnell
|
PO Box 1563
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-6101
rnparnell@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rose Jensen
|
606 S BROADWAY ST
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-7595
jensenrose59@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 12:38:00 PM
|
Kathryn Franzen
|
P O Box 548
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 791-4170
kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com
|5/15/2019 8:08:00 AM
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jennifer Durney
|
1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com
|5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM
|School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jessica Jurasin
|
128 Tolomei Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-6708
jessica.jurasin@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Don Oliver
|
625 Washington Ct
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 593-0302
don.j.oliver@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
|School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Hoki Moir
|
402 Broadway Avenue
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 533-5479
ahnmoir@cs.com
|5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jessica J Holt
|
469 Canal Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 743-1419
jholt@northbeachschools.org
|5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 65 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rebecca Scott
|
130 Foreman Rd
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-9027
rmcmillin2004@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 9:58:00 AM
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Doug Streeter
|
1320
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 249-2805
montecfo@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM
|School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tiffany Schweppe
|
102 Monte Brady Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-3613
tiffanyschweppe@me.com
|5/14/2019 10:19:00 AM
|School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kelly Vance
|
PO Box 788
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-5798
kvance@monteschools.org
|5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Justin A. Cristelli
|
PO Box 1242
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-8649
Cristellij@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
|School 68 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bernadette Bower
|
PO Box 94
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-8082
bowergurl@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 9:43:00 AM
|School 68 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bethany Whipple-Boling
|
316 W Anderson St
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-9691
bwhipple-boling@eagles.edu
|5/15/2019 12:17:00 PM
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|Grays Harbor
|School 77 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Merian Juneau
|
Po Box 83
Moclips WA 98562
|
(360) 589-3252
maggzjuneau@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 12:59:00 PM
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jon Neeland
|
P O BOX 191
Humptulips WA 98552
|
(360) 987-2268
Pepshep88@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 3:16:00 PM
|School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jody Lines
|
14 2nd St
Humptulips WA 98552
|
(360) 288-2365
LINES31@MSN.COM
|5/14/2019 1:40:00 PM
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|School 99 Director District 5 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Paula Jones
|
Pob 266
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-4635
cosipaula@msn.com
|5/14/2019 4:44:00 PM
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bruce Daniels
|
4204 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 500-9548
bdaniels56@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 2:29:00 PM
|School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jeanne Ward
|
49 Leonard Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 589-4445
wardjlynne@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:33:00 PM
|School 117 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Daniel J. Perron
|
4816 WISHKAH RD.
ABERDEEN WA 98520
|
(360) 581-3323
DPERRON@WISHKAH.ORG
|5/14/2019 1:25:00 PM
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Greg Miller
|
PO Box 184
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-1237
gamiller88@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM
|School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Duane W Pegg
|
PO Box 493,
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 268-6225
duane.pegg@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM
|School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Deborah Carter-Bowhay
|
819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 500-9411
trinkets05@comcast.net
|5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School Board Director District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bryan Walsworth
|
7803 W. Matlock Brady Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 490-1645
bryan.wals@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 9:45:00 AM
|School Board Director District No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Cynthia Brehmeyer
|
3540 W Deckerville Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(380) 280-6906
brehcyndy51@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 1:33:00 PM
|School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Mike Bateman
|
PO Box 158
Matlock WA 98560
|
(360) 490-9503
mmkowl82@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 4:28:00 PM
|School Board Director Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jennifer Jutson
|
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
|
(360) 259-0955
creeksidegoats@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 10:30:00 AM
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Grant Rodeheaver
|
10909 188th Ave SW
Rochester WA 98579
|
(360) 280-4733
grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM
|Fire District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
David D. Edwards
|
1555 S Bank Rd
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-7313
davidedwards47@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM
|Fire District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Paul Dean
|
8 Clemons Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-5055
pnpdean@centurytel.net
|5/15/2019 2:06:00 PM
|Fire District 3
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Thomas Bearden
|
PO Box 1441
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-3959
trbearden@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM
|Fire District 5
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Dave Hauge
|
98 Butler Mill Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-0887
sandrail97@hotmail.com
|5/14/2019 11:02:00 AM
|Fire District 7
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 7 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Charles Nation
|
54 Bay Berry Dr
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 590-5005
me@me.com
|5/15/2019 3:28:00 PM
|Fire District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
John Collum
|
PO Box 35
Moclips WA 98562
|
(360) 276-8135
chiefdist8@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM
|Fire 8 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Edward Gibbs IV
|
PO Box 201
Moclips WA 98562
|
(253) 278-2948
gibbsedward24@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 8:58:00 PM
|Fire District 10
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Michael Pauley
|
4668 Wishkah Road
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-3867
mcpauley@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM
|Fire 10 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Bob Anderson
|
5116 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 537-8870
rwa9871@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 6:24:00 PM
|FIRE MASON 12
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
John Pais
|
100 W Buck Prairie Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 427-5105
Paisjm@Yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Brian Jutson
|
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
|
(360) 981-5461
49ranchhand@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 10:22:00 AM
|Fire District 14
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 14 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Alfred R. Schroeder
|
8 Market Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 648-2366
ME@ME.COM
|5/14/2019 12:00:00 PM
|Fire District 15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jessica M. Nelson
|
10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
|5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
|Fire District 17
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 17 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Stephen Sandstrom
|
168 Bowes Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 590-0391
stevesandstrom@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 11:29:00 AM
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kevin Goodrich
|
PO Box 62
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 589-7401
goodrichkevin@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 5:13:00 PM
|Water District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Water 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jerry Arnold
|
PO Box 775
Grayland WA 98547
|
(206) 300-6944
oldarno@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 4:10:00 PM
|Water District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Joe Burich
|
321 Deer Park Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
|5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM
2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County through May 15
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
|Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 3-year unexpired term
|
Anne Cruser
|
1345 China Garden Road
Kalama WA 98625
|
(360) 442-3322
anne.cruser7@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
|Pacific, Wahkiakum Superior Court
|Pacific, Wahkiakum
|Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 1-year unexpired term
|
Michael S. Turner
|
835 Ballentine St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-8183
turnerlaw.mike@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
|
Donald J. Richter
|
PO Box 1334
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 214-1298
djrichterar@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 9:25:00 AM
|Port Of Ilwaco
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Al”Butch”Smith
|
po box 268
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 642-3333
coho@willapabay.org
|5/13/2019 5:39:00 PM
|Port Of Willapa Harbor
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Todd P. Stephens
|
PO Box 1062
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-9696
countytodd@willapabay.org
|5/14/2019 2:36:00 PM
|City of Long Beach
|Pacific
|City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tina McGuire
|
2506 PACIFIC AVE N
LONGBEACH WA 98631
|
(360) 353-8249
tmcguire@longbeachwa.gov
|5/13/2019 4:21:00 PM
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jerry Phillips
|
PO Box 99
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 977-8491
nwfia9@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:10:00 AM
|City Of Raymond
|Pacific
|City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Colby Rogers
|
1000 Harrison St.
Raymond WA 98577
|
(253) 332-1650
colby_rogers@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 12:58:00 PM
|City Council Member 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ian Farrell
|
812 Fowler St.
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 580-3959
ianfarrell@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:13:00 PM
|City Of South Bend
|Pacific
|City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Daryle Buchanan
|
PO Box 129
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-5159
daryle000@centurytel.net
|5/13/2019 9:25:00 AM
|
Wyatt Kuiken
|
PO Box 442
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 942-8582
kuikenwyatt@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:16:00 PM
|City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Darren Manlow
|
PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 942-7595
manlow@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 9:57:00 AM
|School District #101
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Anna Taft
|
PO Box 848
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 783-2424
taft815@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:24:00 AM
|Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
John Holtermann
|
1105 195th St
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 665-2409
jholtermann@charter.net
|5/15/2019 9:36:00 AM
|School District #116
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jim Olsen
|
735 Smith Creek Road
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-9275
bigjimmyo@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
|Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ron Bell
|
1957 Fowler Rd.
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 581-1767
kronniebell@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 4:54:00 PM
|School District #118
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dave Eastham
|
po box 970, 7 giles lane
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 942-7556
dave.eastham@southbend-wa.gov
|5/13/2019 9:45:00 AM
|
Carolanne Watness
|
POBOX 262
Bay Center WA 98527
|
(206) 954-1141
cawatness@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
|Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Steve Rogers
|
PO Box 1120
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 942-7990
sdrogers@willapabay.org
|5/13/2019 9:46:00 AM
|
Wendy J. Manlow
|
PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 942-9477
wmanlow@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:26:00 PM
|Director Pos At Large 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Todd Strozyk
|
PO Box 775
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 942-7914
toddstrozyk@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 9:05:00 AM
|
Rhonda Johnson
|
Po Box 615
South Bend WA 98586
|
(509) 881-0201
dnr919@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:04:00 PM
|School District #155
|Pacific, Wahkiakum
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Chuck Hendrickson
|
67 Hungry Hwy
Naselle WA 98638
|
(360) 484-3302
chndrksn@wwest.net
|5/13/2019 9:52:00 AM
|School District #160
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Andy Portmann
|
2012 sr 6
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 934-5578
portmanndairy@reachone.com
|5/13/2019 2:24:00 PM
|Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Alyssa Rowlett
|
1518 Krause Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 463-8117
alyssa_rochelle@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
|Director Position 4 At Large 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year term
|
Pat Matlock
|
PO Box 224
Menlo WA 98561
|
(360) 942-2484
deputydog19@hotmail.com
|5/14/2019 11:42:00 AM
|School District #172
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Greg Miller
|
PO Box 184
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-1237
gamiller88@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM
|School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Duane W Pegg
|
PO Box 493,
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 268-6225
duane.pegg@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM
|School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Deborah Carter-Bowhay
|
819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 500-9411
trinkets05@comcast.net
|5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM
|School District #301
|Lewis, Pacific
|Director Dist 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Joseph Wooster
|
PO Box 3
Pe Ell WA 98572
|
(360) 942-8979
joewoo89@hotmail.com
|5/14/2019 10:27:00 AM
|Director Pos 5 At-Large Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Mara McGrath
|
PO Box 224
Pe Ell WA 98572
|
(360) 355-6134
mcgrath.mara@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 9:03:00 AM
|Fire District #1
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Dennis A Long
|
PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
|Fire District #2
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Leslie Colvin
|
719 SR 101, PO Box 233
Chinook WA 98614
|
(360) 777-8880
lescolvin1@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 2:19:00 PM
|Fire District #3
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Tyson Wetterauer
|
5501 School St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 208-6850
Tyw5573@yahoo.com
|5/14/2019 11:27:00 AM
|Fire District #4
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Clifford Kilponen
|
9 Cougar Park Ln
Naselle WA 98638
|
(360) 484-7758
cliff@wwest.net
|5/14/2019 8:31:00 AM
|Fire District #5
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Brian Schlegel
|
2828 Heather Rd
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 581-6673
theschlegels@comcast.net
|5/15/2019 11:06:00 AM
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Frank Porembski
|
PO Box 230
Tokeland WA 98590
|
(360) 267-6304
kpafrank@comcast.net
|5/14/2019 1:00:00 PM
|Fire District #6
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Glenn Killingbeck
|
15 Ranta Rd
South Bend WA 98586
|
(559) 381-6657
psaboic@yahoo.com
|5/15/2019 10:59:00 AM
|Fire District #15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jessica M. Nelson
|
10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
|5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
|Hospital District 2
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Dave Vetter
|
129 Camp One Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-4550
dvetter@raymondk12.org
|5/13/2019 8:17:00 AM
|Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Michael S Lignoski
|
2400 Fowler RD
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-3729
pmlignoski@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:01:00 AM
|
Toni M Williams
|
PO Box 1016
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 208-4684
bunnyandtoni98586@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 1:05:00 PM
|Hospital District 3
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Sandra Stonebreaker
|
PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org
|5/13/2019 10:20:00 AM
|Commissioner District 4 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Ariel Smith
|
PO Box 151
Seaview WA 98644
|
(360) 244-0441
ariel_barker@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
|Park District
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kevin Goodrich
|
PO Box 62
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 589-7401
goodrichkevin@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 5:13:00 PM
|Water District C
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jacob Moore
|
PO Box 149
Chinook WA 98614
|
(360) 244-0881
jacob.moore06@gmail.com
|5/14/2019 8:15:00 AM
|Sewer District 1
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Carol L. (Candy) Glenn
|
3204 113th LN
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(503) 791-6235
chorse1963@gmail.com
|5/15/2019 11:20:00 AM