2019 Filing Week: Day 3
May 16, 2019

In the 3rd day of Filing Week, a number of local residents stepped forward to pursue a public office.

102 people had filed for 87 offices in Grays Harbor and 47 for the 41 offices in Pacific County, as of this morning.

In Grays Harbor, Miles Longenbaugh’s seat on the Grays Harbor Public Hospital Board of Commissioners now has 3 candidates interested. Richard Thompson added his name on Wednesday, joining Lynn Csernotta and Al Smith in the race.

Robert Rodgers has filed for Jim Cook’s Aberdeen City Council seat. Rodgers previously ran in 2017 against Tawni Andrews and Dick Murchy, receiving only 18.36% of the vote in the Primary Election and not moving onto the General Election. Rodgers is the father of current Councilmember Jerrick Rodgers, who won his election in 2017 by 2 votes.

In Montesano, Brooke Chapman-Hoiness has a challenger for the seat currently held by Dave Skaramuca as the incumbent has put his name into the race.

2 people have filed for Ocean Shores City Council Position 7, as current Councilman Eric Noble is facing challenger David Linn for the role.

In Westport, Kathryn Franzen has filed against Rose Jensen for a seat on the Westport City Council. The seat is currently held by Brandi Holmes.

Filing Week runs until 4pm on Friday, May 17, with dozens of offices left unfiled for.

Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.

The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.

File Here Monday, May 13 at 9am to Friday, May 17 at 4pm

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx

Congratulations on your decision to run for public office!

The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.

So you want to be an elected official…

Practical information for people running for office in Washington’s cities and towns

 

 

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor through May 15

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

87 Offices with Candidates Filed
102 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Port District Grays Harbor
Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Phil Papac
840 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563
pdpapac@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM
Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Tom Quigg
1114 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-0210
tomquiggforport@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM
Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor
Hospital 1 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Andrew (Drew) Hooper
2116 Caton Way SW, Suite 101
Olympia WA 98502
(360) 581-3754
Drew.dani.david.dae@outlook.com
 5/14/2019 11:13:00 AM
Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Gary Thumser
223 W Oak St
McCleary WA 98557
5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Chris Thomas
544 West Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com
 5/14/2019 1:45:00 PM
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Michael Bruce
PO Box 1644
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-6381
ptchehalis@comcast.net
 5/15/2019 1:49:00 PM
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Lynn Csernotta
PO Box 331
Pacific Beach WA 98571
(949) 637-6741
lcsernotta@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM
Al Smith
25 Johnson Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-7724
penorganics@comcast.net
 5/14/2019 2:46:00 PM
Richard Thompson
169 Ocean BLVD
Ocean City WA 98569
(253) 509-4040
cobrewss@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 12:55:00 PM
Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
David T Quigg
115 E 10th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-2329
dtquigg@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM
Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Scott Dilley
37 Dwinell Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 581-8153
jscottdilley@outlook.com
 5/15/2019 10:47:00 AM
City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Pete Schave
1407 Pacific Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-0041
pschave@msn.com
 5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM
Erik Larson
609 N L St
Aberdeen WA 98520
erik.p.larson@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM
Tawni Andrews
1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert J Rodgers
709 S Exchange St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(509) 294-6081
robertrodgers2019@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 6:18:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Nathan Kennedy
PO Box 602
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 268-8198
nathan4council@wakennedys.us
 5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dee Anne Shaw
819 Hillcrest
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-7975
deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM
City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kyle Pauley
PO Box 792
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 580-8897
kyleforcosi@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
Steve Davis
P.O. Box 402
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 555-1212
davisforcosmopolis@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 4:00:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Stana Cummings
PO Box 573
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 581-8373
stana.cummings@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
City of Elma Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jim Sorensen
PO Box 1113
Elma WA 98541
(360) 743-1994
jamessorensen@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Charles Butterfield
Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-2486
cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Josh Collette
PO Box 385
Elma WA 98541
(360) 704-0283
jjcollette88@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM
City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ben Winkelman
315 Prospect Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
winkelman2@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM
Jasmine Dickhoff
920 Dion Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 581-9974
jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dave Wilson SR
1501 C Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 500-6682
davewilsonsr@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 5:59:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Steven J Puvogel
212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 268-3036
steven@puvogel.net
 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brenda Carlstrom
422 Monroe Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 310-3330
bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Dave Hinchen
520 28th Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 590-1136
dhinchen@quinault.org
 5/14/2019 9:32:00 AM
City of McCleary Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brenda Orffer
201 E Hemlock Street
McCleary WA 98557
(206) 920-0620
brendaorffer@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 8:29:00 AM
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jenna Amsbury
635 W. Camas Court
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 589-9948
jenna.amsbury@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 12:54:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brycen Huff
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM
City of Montesano Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Vini Elizabeth Samuel
PO Box 349
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 249-0720
vini4mayor@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brooke Chapman-Hoiness
1417 E BEACON AVE
MONTESANO WA 98563
(360) 591-4849
PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM
 5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM
Dave Skaramuca
101 West Kennaston
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 470-0614
mookadw@aol.com
 5/14/2019 6:03:00 PM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Megan M. Valentine
710 N Chehalis St
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 589-3753
votemeganvalentine@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 9:11:00 PM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dan Wood
535 S Westend Pl
Montesano WA 98563
dan@wastatedairy.com
 5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM
City of Oakville Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Angelo M Cilluffo
PO Box 705
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 500-3056
angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Thomas Sims
PO Box 118
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-6534
Thomas2522@live.com
 5/13/2019 9:00:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Traci D. Fallow
P.O. Box 226
Oakville WA 98568
(909) 953-9099
tdfallow@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Dan Martin
PO Box 461
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 870-2080
danmartin4oakville@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 7:27:00 AM
City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carlos Roldan
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-0472
osmayor2020@outlook.com
 5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM
Crystal Dingler
PO BOX 1843
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-1211
cldingler@att.net
 5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM
Dan Marlowe
PO Box 205
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 359-1223
DAN.MARLOWE@LIVE.COM
 5/14/2019 2:06:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Kathryn L. Sprigg
1480 Storm King Ave SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 375-9194
dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Richard Wills
899 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 370-5040
rwills4shores@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 4:55:00 PM
Lorraine Hardin
PO Box 983
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(253) 335-9714
lorraineforcouncil@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 8:00:00 PM
John Schroeder
1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com
 5/14/2019 7:47:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jon Martin
577 KAHKWO CT SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
(360) 580-0272
jonmartin@fastmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chuck Anderson
PO Box1284
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 354-3290
chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM
Bob Peterson
PO Box 1953
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 719-7380
Thriver1@msn.com
 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Eric Noble
614 CHINOOK AVE SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
(805) 234-3928
enoble40@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 10:06:00 AM
David Linn
918 Hassalo Avenue SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 589-5805
dplinn@coastaccess.com
 5/15/2019 1:56:00 PM
City of Westport Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rob Bearden
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
(360) 581-0277
captrobb1@msn.com
 5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert N. Parnell
PO Box 1563
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-6101
rnparnell@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rose Jensen
606 S BROADWAY ST
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-7595
jensenrose59@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 12:38:00 PM
Kathryn Franzen
P O Box 548
Westport WA 98595
(360) 791-4170
kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com
 5/15/2019 8:08:00 AM
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor
School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Durney
1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com
 5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM
School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica Jurasin
128 Tolomei Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-6708
jessica.jurasin@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor
School 28 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Don Oliver
625 Washington Ct
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 593-0302
don.j.oliver@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Hoki Moir
402 Broadway Avenue
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 533-5479
ahnmoir@cs.com
 5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM
Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor
School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica J Holt
469 Canal Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 743-1419
jholt@northbeachschools.org
 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason
School 65 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rebecca Scott
130 Foreman Rd
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-9027
rmcmillin2004@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 9:58:00 AM
Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor
School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Doug Streeter
1320
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 249-2805
montecfo@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM
School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tiffany Schweppe
102 Monte Brady Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-3613
tiffanyschweppe@me.com
 5/14/2019 10:19:00 AM
School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kelly Vance
PO Box 788
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-5798
kvance@monteschools.org
 5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM
Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason
School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Justin A. Cristelli
PO Box 1242
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-8649
Cristellij@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
School 68 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bernadette Bower
PO Box 94
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-8082
bowergurl@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 9:43:00 AM
School 68 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bethany Whipple-Boling
316 W Anderson St
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-9691
bwhipple-boling@eagles.edu
 5/15/2019 12:17:00 PM
Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor
School 77 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Merian Juneau
Po Box 83
Moclips WA 98562
(360) 589-3252
maggzjuneau@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 12:59:00 PM
Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor
School 97 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jon Neeland
P O BOX 191
Humptulips WA 98552
(360) 987-2268
Pepshep88@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 3:16:00 PM
School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jody Lines
14 2nd St
Humptulips WA 98552
(360) 288-2365
LINES31@MSN.COM
 5/14/2019 1:40:00 PM
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
School 99 Director District 5 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Paula Jones
Pob 266
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-4635
cosipaula@msn.com
 5/14/2019 4:44:00 PM
Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor
School 117 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bruce Daniels
4204 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 500-9548
bdaniels56@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 2:29:00 PM
School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jeanne Ward
49 Leonard Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 589-4445
wardjlynne@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:33:00 PM
School 117 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Daniel J. Perron
4816 WISHKAH RD.
ABERDEEN WA 98520
(360) 581-3323
DPERRON@WISHKAH.ORG
 5/14/2019 1:25:00 PM
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Greg Miller
PO Box 184
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-1237
gamiller88@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM
School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Duane W Pegg
PO Box 493,
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 268-6225
duane.pegg@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM
School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Deborah Carter-Bowhay
819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302
Westport WA 98595
(360) 500-9411
trinkets05@comcast.net
 5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM
Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason
School Board Director District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bryan Walsworth
7803 W. Matlock Brady Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 490-1645
bryan.wals@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 9:45:00 AM
School Board Director District No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Cynthia Brehmeyer
3540 W Deckerville Rd
Elma WA 98541
(380) 280-6906
brehcyndy51@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 1:33:00 PM
School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Mike Bateman
PO Box 158
Matlock WA 98560
(360) 490-9503
mmkowl82@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 4:28:00 PM
School Board Director Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Jutson
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
(360) 259-0955
creeksidegoats@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 10:30:00 AM
Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Grant Rodeheaver
10909 188th Ave SW
Rochester WA 98579
(360) 280-4733
grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM
Fire District 1 Grays Harbor
Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
David D. Edwards
1555 S Bank Rd
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-7313
davidedwards47@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM
Fire District 2 Grays Harbor
Fire 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Paul Dean
8 Clemons Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-5055
pnpdean@centurytel.net
 5/15/2019 2:06:00 PM
Fire District 3 Grays Harbor
Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Thomas Bearden
PO Box 1441
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-3959
trbearden@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM
Fire District 5 Grays Harbor
Fire 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dave Hauge
98 Butler Mill Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-0887
sandrail97@hotmail.com
 5/14/2019 11:02:00 AM
Fire District 7 Grays Harbor
Fire 7 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Charles Nation
54 Bay Berry Dr
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 590-5005
me@me.com
 5/15/2019 3:28:00 PM
Fire District 8 Grays Harbor
Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Collum
PO Box 35
Moclips WA 98562
(360) 276-8135
chiefdist8@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM
Fire 8 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Edward Gibbs IV
PO Box 201
Moclips WA 98562
(253) 278-2948
gibbsedward24@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 8:58:00 PM
Fire District 10 Grays Harbor
Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Michael Pauley
4668 Wishkah Road
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-3867
mcpauley@msn.com
 5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM
Fire 10 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Bob Anderson
5116 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 537-8870
rwa9871@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 6:24:00 PM
FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason
Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Pais
100 W Buck Prairie Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 427-5105
Paisjm@Yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM
Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brian Jutson
PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560
(360) 981-5461
49ranchhand@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 10:22:00 AM
Fire District 14 Grays Harbor
Fire 14 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Alfred R. Schroeder
8 Market Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 648-2366
ME@ME.COM
 5/14/2019 12:00:00 PM
Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jessica M. Nelson
10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
Fire District 17 Grays Harbor
Fire 17 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Stephen Sandstrom
168 Bowes Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 590-0391
stevesandstrom@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 11:29:00 AM
Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Parks Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kevin Goodrich
PO Box 62
Westport WA 98595
(360) 589-7401
goodrichkevin@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 5:13:00 PM
Water District 1 Grays Harbor
Water 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jerry Arnold
PO Box 775
Grayland WA 98547
(206) 300-6944
oldarno@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 4:10:00 PM
Water District 2 Grays Harbor
Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Joe Burich
321 Deer Park Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM

 

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County through May 15

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

41 Offices with Candidates Filed
47 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 3-year unexpired term
Anne Cruser
1345 China Garden Road
Kalama WA 98625
(360) 442-3322
anne.cruser7@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
Pacific, Wahkiakum Superior Court Pacific, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 1-year unexpired term
Michael S. Turner
835 Ballentine St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-8183
turnerlaw.mike@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
Donald J. Richter
PO Box 1334
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 214-1298
djrichterar@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 9:25:00 AM
Port Of Ilwaco Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Al”Butch”Smith
po box 268
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 642-3333
coho@willapabay.org
 5/13/2019 5:39:00 PM
Port Of Willapa Harbor Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Todd P. Stephens
PO Box 1062
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-9696
countytodd@willapabay.org
 5/14/2019 2:36:00 PM
City of Long Beach Pacific
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tina McGuire
2506 PACIFIC AVE N
LONGBEACH WA 98631
(360) 353-8249
tmcguire@longbeachwa.gov
 5/13/2019 4:21:00 PM
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jerry Phillips
PO Box 99
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 977-8491
nwfia9@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:10:00 AM
City Of Raymond Pacific
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Colby Rogers
1000 Harrison St.
Raymond WA 98577
(253) 332-1650
colby_rogers@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 12:58:00 PM
City Council Member 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ian Farrell
812 Fowler St.
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 580-3959
ianfarrell@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:13:00 PM
City Of South Bend Pacific
City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Daryle Buchanan
PO Box 129
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-5159
daryle000@centurytel.net
 5/13/2019 9:25:00 AM
Wyatt Kuiken
PO Box 442
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 942-8582
kuikenwyatt@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:16:00 PM
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Darren Manlow
PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 942-7595
manlow@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 9:57:00 AM
School District #101 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Anna Taft
PO Box 848
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 783-2424
taft815@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:24:00 AM
Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
John Holtermann
1105 195th St
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 665-2409
jholtermann@charter.net
 5/15/2019 9:36:00 AM
School District #116 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jim Olsen
735 Smith Creek Road
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-9275
bigjimmyo@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ron Bell
1957 Fowler Rd.
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 581-1767
kronniebell@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 4:54:00 PM
School District #118 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dave Eastham
po box 970, 7 giles lane
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 942-7556
dave.eastham@southbend-wa.gov
 5/13/2019 9:45:00 AM
Carolanne Watness
POBOX 262
Bay Center WA 98527
(206) 954-1141
cawatness@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Steve Rogers
PO Box 1120
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 942-7990
sdrogers@willapabay.org
 5/13/2019 9:46:00 AM
Wendy J. Manlow
PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 942-9477
wmanlow@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 12:26:00 PM
Director Pos At Large 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Todd Strozyk
PO Box 775
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 942-7914
toddstrozyk@comcast.net
 5/13/2019 9:05:00 AM
Rhonda Johnson
Po Box 615
South Bend WA 98586
(509) 881-0201
dnr919@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:04:00 PM
School District #155 Pacific, Wahkiakum
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chuck Hendrickson
67 Hungry Hwy
Naselle WA 98638
(360) 484-3302
chndrksn@wwest.net
 5/13/2019 9:52:00 AM
School District #160 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Andy Portmann
2012 sr 6
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 934-5578
portmanndairy@reachone.com
 5/13/2019 2:24:00 PM
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Alyssa Rowlett
1518 Krause Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 463-8117
alyssa_rochelle@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
Director Position 4 At Large 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year term
Pat Matlock
PO Box 224
Menlo WA 98561
(360) 942-2484
deputydog19@hotmail.com
 5/14/2019 11:42:00 AM
School District #301 Lewis, Pacific
Director Dist 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Joseph Wooster
PO Box 3
Pe Ell WA 98572
(360) 942-8979
joewoo89@hotmail.com
 5/14/2019 10:27:00 AM
Director Pos 5 At-Large Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Mara McGrath
PO Box 224
Pe Ell WA 98572
(360) 355-6134
mcgrath.mara@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 9:03:00 AM
Fire District #1 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dennis A Long
PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com
 5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
Fire District #2 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Leslie Colvin
719 SR 101, PO Box 233
Chinook WA 98614
(360) 777-8880
lescolvin1@gmail.com
 5/13/2019 2:19:00 PM
Fire District #3 Pacific
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Tyson Wetterauer
5501 School St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 208-6850
Tyw5573@yahoo.com
 5/14/2019 11:27:00 AM
Fire District #4 Pacific
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Clifford Kilponen
9 Cougar Park Ln
Naselle WA 98638
(360) 484-7758
cliff@wwest.net
 5/14/2019 8:31:00 AM
Fire District #5 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Brian Schlegel
2828 Heather Rd
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 581-6673
theschlegels@comcast.net
 5/15/2019 11:06:00 AM
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Frank Porembski
PO Box 230
Tokeland WA 98590
(360) 267-6304
kpafrank@comcast.net
 5/14/2019 1:00:00 PM
Fire District #6 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Glenn Killingbeck
15 Ranta Rd
South Bend WA 98586
(559) 381-6657
psaboic@yahoo.com
 5/15/2019 10:59:00 AM
Fire District #15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jessica M. Nelson
10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Dave Vetter
129 Camp One Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-4550
dvetter@raymondk12.org
 5/13/2019 8:17:00 AM
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Michael S Lignoski
2400 Fowler RD
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-3729
pmlignoski@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 11:01:00 AM
Toni M Williams
PO Box 1016
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 208-4684
bunnyandtoni98586@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 1:05:00 PM
Hospital District 3 Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Sandra Stonebreaker
PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org
 5/13/2019 10:20:00 AM
Commissioner District 4 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Ariel Smith
PO Box 151
Seaview WA 98644
(360) 244-0441
ariel_barker@hotmail.com
 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
Park District Grays Harbor, Pacific
Parks Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kevin Goodrich
PO Box 62
Westport WA 98595
(360) 589-7401
goodrichkevin@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 5:13:00 PM
Water District C Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jacob Moore
PO Box 149
Chinook WA 98614
(360) 244-0881
jacob.moore06@gmail.com
 5/14/2019 8:15:00 AM
Sewer District 1 Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Carol L. (Candy) Glenn
3204 113th LN
Long Beach WA 98631
(503) 791-6235
chorse1963@gmail.com
 5/15/2019 11:20:00 AM
