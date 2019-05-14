2019 Filing Week: Day 1

Montesano, WA – In the first day of Filing Week, 47 people filed for 42 of the 129 open public offices in Grays Harbor and 25 people filed for 22 of the 66 open offices in Pacific County.

8 of the 9 Grays Harbor Mayor races got candidates on Monday, with 3 of these races seeing some of the only competition so far.

For Aberdeen, Mayor Erik Larson filed for re-election, with Council President Tawni Andrews and former Council President Pete Schave both filing against him. In Hoquiam, as announced, Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff and Council President Ben Winkelman stepped up for the seat. Ocean Shores will also see competition, with Mayor Crystal Dingler and resident Carlos Roldan filing for Mayor.

For Oakville, Angelo Cilluffo has filed for the unexpired Mayor’s term left open after previous Mayor Keith Francis stepped down when he moved from the city.

In other cities, Montesano Mayor Vini Samuel, Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen, and Westport Mayor Rob Beardon have all filed for re-election.

In Pacific County, for the city of Long Beach, Mayor Jerry Phillips has also filed for 4 more years in the seat, with council members Steven Linhart, Tina McGuire and Del Murry also re-filing for their seats.

South Bend City Councilmember Daryle Buchanon has resident Wyatt Kuiken filing against him for his seat.

In other races, there is competition in Ocean Shores for the council seat held by Bob Peterson, with Peterson and challenger Chuck Anderson filing, and the South Bend School District is seeing the only non-city seats showing competition after day 1, with Dave Eastham and Carolanne Watness both filing for Eatsham’s current seat as well as Steve Rogers and Wendy Manlow filing for Rogers’ seat.

There were only 128 open offices in Grays Harbor at the start of Monday, with a 2nd seat being added on Grays Harbor Fire District #10 for a 2-year unexpired Fire Commissioner term.

Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.

The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx

Congratulations on your decision to run for public office!

The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor

Export To Excel 42 Offices with Candidates Filed 47 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date Port District Grays Harbor Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Phil Papac 840 England Ave Montesano WA 98563 pdpapac@comcast.net 5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Tom Quigg 1114 N Broadway St Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-0210 tomqujiggforport@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Gary Thumser 223 W Oak St McCleary WA 98557 5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Lynn Csernotta PO Box 331 Pacific Beach WA 98571 (949) 637-6741 lcsernotta@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term David T Quigg 115 E 10th St Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-2329 dtquigg@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Pete Schave 1407 Pacific Ave Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-0041 pschave@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM Erik Larson 609 N L St Aberdeen WA 98520 erik.p.larson@comcast.net 5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM Tawni Andrews 1014 Fordney Street Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-9605 tawniandrews@comcast.net 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Nathan Kennedy PO Box 602 Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 268-8198 nathan4council@wakennedys.us 5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dee Anne Shaw 819 Hillcrest Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-7975 deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kyle Pauley PO Box 792 Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 580-8897 kyleforcosi@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Stana Cummings PO Box 573 Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 581-8373 stana.cummings@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM City of Elma Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jim Sorensen PO Box 1113 Elma WA 98541 (360) 743-1994 jamessorensen@comcast.net 5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Charles Butterfield Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-2486 cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Josh Collette PO Box 385 Elma WA 98541 (360) 704-0283 jjcollette88@gmail.com 5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ben Winkelman 315 Prospect Ave Hoquiam WA 98550 winkelman2@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM Jasmine Dickhoff 920 Dion Ave Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 581-9974 jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Steven J Puvogel 212 4th St Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 268-3036 steven@puvogel.net 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brenda Carlstrom 422 Monroe Street Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 310-3330 bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM City of McCleary Grays Harbor Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brycen Huff 117 N 9th St McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-3484 brycenhuff22@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM City of Montesano Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Vini Elizabeth Samuel po box 342 Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-0720 vini4mayor@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brooke Chapman-Hoiness 1417 E BEACON AVE MONTESANO WA 98563 (360) 591-4849 PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM 5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dan Wood 535 S Westend Pl Montesano WA 98563 dan@wastatedairy.com 5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM City of Oakville Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Angelo M Cilluffo PO Box 705 Oakville WA 98568 (360) 500-3056 angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Carlos Roldan 417 Lakeview Loop NE Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-0472 osmayor2020@outlook.com 5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM Crystal Dingler PO BOX 1843 Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-1211 cldingler@att.net 5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Kathryn L. Sprigg 1480 Storm King Ave SW Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 375-9194 dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com 5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jon Martin 577 KAHKWO CT SE OCEAN SHORES WA 98569 (360) 580-0272 jonmartin@fastmail.com 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Chuck Anderson PO Box1284 Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 354-3290 chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM Bob Peterson PO Box 1953 Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 719-7380 Thriver1@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM City of Westport Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rob Bearden PO Box 584 Westport WA 98595 (360) 581-0277 captrobb1@msn.com 5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert N. Parnell PO Box 1563 Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-6101 rnparnell@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jennifer Durney 1724 Graves Ave Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-6054 jenn@durney.com 5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jessica Jurasin 128 Tolomei Dr Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-6708 jessica.jurasin@gmail.com 5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Hoki Moir 402 Broadway Avenue Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-5479 ahnmoir@cs.com 5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jessica J Holt 469 Canal Dr SE Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 743-1419 jholt@northbeachschools.org 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Doug Streeter 1320 Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-2805 montecfo@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kelly Vance PO Box 788 Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-5798 kvance@monteschools.org 5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Justin A. Cristelli PO Box 1242 Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-8649 Cristellij@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Grant Rodeheaver 10909 188th Ave SW Rochester WA 98579 (360) 280-4733 grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com 5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM Fire District 1 Grays Harbor Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term David D. Edwards 1555 S Bank Rd Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-7313 davidedwards47@gmail.com 5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM Fire District 3 Grays Harbor Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Thomas Bearden PO Box 1441 Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-3959 trbearden@comcast.net 5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM Fire District 8 Grays Harbor Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term John Collum PO Box 35 Moclips WA 98562 (360) 276-8135 chiefdist8@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM Fire District 10 Grays Harbor Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Michael Pauley 4668 Wishkah Road Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-3867 mcpauley@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term John Pais 100 W Buck Prairie Rd Elma WA 98541 (360) 427-5105 Paisjm@Yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jessica M. Nelson 10 talley lane Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 842-4578 djhnelson@me.com 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM Water District 2 Grays Harbor Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Joe Burich 321 Deer Park Dr Aberdeen WA 98520 5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates