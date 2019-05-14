2019 Filing Week: Day 1
Montesano, WA – In the first day of Filing Week, 47 people filed for 42 of the 129 open public offices in Grays Harbor and 25 people filed for 22 of the 66 open offices in Pacific County.

8 of the 9 Grays Harbor Mayor races got candidates on Monday, with 3 of these races seeing some of the only competition so far.

For Aberdeen, Mayor Erik Larson filed for re-election, with Council President Tawni Andrews and former Council President Pete Schave both filing against him. In Hoquiam, as announced, Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff and Council President Ben Winkelman stepped up for the seat. Ocean Shores will also see competition, with Mayor Crystal Dingler and resident Carlos Roldan filing for Mayor.

For Oakville, Angelo Cilluffo has filed for the unexpired Mayor’s term left open after previous Mayor Keith Francis stepped down when he moved from the city.

In other cities, Montesano Mayor Vini Samuel, Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen, and Westport Mayor Rob Beardon have all filed for re-election.

In Pacific County, for the city of Long Beach, Mayor Jerry Phillips has also filed for 4 more years in the seat, with council members Steven Linhart, Tina McGuire and Del Murry also re-filing for their seats.

South Bend City Councilmember Daryle Buchanon has resident Wyatt Kuiken filing against him for his seat.

In other races, there is  competition in Ocean Shores for the council seat held by Bob Peterson, with Peterson and challenger Chuck Anderson filing, and the South Bend School District is seeing the only non-city seats showing competition after day 1, with Dave Eastham and Carolanne Watness both filing for Eatsham’s current seat as well as Steve Rogers and Wendy Manlow filing for Rogers’ seat.

There were only 128 open offices in Grays Harbor at the start of Monday, with a 2nd seat being added on Grays Harbor Fire District #10 for a 2-year unexpired Fire Commissioner term.

Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.

The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.

 

File Here Monday, May 13 at 9am to Friday, May 17 at 4pm

 

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx

Congratulations on your decision to run for public office!

 

The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.

So you want to be an elected official…

Practical information for people running for office in Washington’s cities and towns

 

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor

42 Offices with Candidates Filed
47 Candidates Filed

 
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Port District Grays Harbor
Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Phil Papac 840 England Ave

Montesano WA 98563

  

pdpapac@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM
Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Tom Quigg 1114 N Broadway St

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 580-0210

tomqujiggforport@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM
Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor
Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Gary Thumser 223 W Oak St

McCleary WA 98557

 5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Lynn Csernotta PO Box 331

Pacific Beach WA 98571

 (949) 637-6741

lcsernotta@yahoo.com

 5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM
Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
David T Quigg 115 E 10th St

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 591-2329

dtquigg@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM
City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Pete Schave 1407 Pacific Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 581-0041

pschave@msn.com

 5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM
Erik Larson 609 N L St

Aberdeen WA 98520

  

erik.p.larson@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM
Tawni Andrews 1014 Fordney Street

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 580-9605

tawniandrews@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Nathan Kennedy PO Box 602

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 268-8198

nathan4council@wakennedys.us

 5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dee Anne Shaw 819 Hillcrest

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 580-7975

deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM
City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kyle Pauley PO Box 792

Cosmopolis WA 98537

 (360) 580-8897

kyleforcosi@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Stana Cummings PO Box 573

Cosmopolis WA 98537

 (360) 581-8373

stana.cummings@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
City of Elma Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jim Sorensen PO Box 1113

Elma WA 98541

 (360) 743-1994

jamessorensen@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Charles Butterfield Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton

Elma WA 98541

 (360) 482-2486

cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Josh Collette PO Box 385

Elma WA 98541

 (360) 704-0283

jjcollette88@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM
City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ben Winkelman 315 Prospect Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550

  

winkelman2@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM
Jasmine Dickhoff 920 Dion Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550

 (360) 581-9974

jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com

 5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Steven J Puvogel 212 4th St

Hoquiam WA 98550

 (360) 268-3036

steven@puvogel.net

 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brenda Carlstrom 422 Monroe Street

Hoquiam WA 98550

 (360) 310-3330

bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM
City of McCleary Grays Harbor
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brycen Huff 117 N 9th St

McCleary WA 98557

 (360) 470-3484

brycenhuff22@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM
City of Montesano Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Vini Elizabeth Samuel po box 342

Montesano WA 98563

 (360) 249-0720

vini4mayor@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brooke Chapman-Hoiness 1417 E BEACON AVE

MONTESANO WA 98563

 (360) 591-4849

PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM

 5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dan Wood 535 S Westend Pl

Montesano WA 98563

  

dan@wastatedairy.com

 5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM
City of Oakville Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Angelo M Cilluffo PO Box 705

Oakville WA 98568

 (360) 500-3056

angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com

 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carlos Roldan 417 Lakeview Loop NE

Ocean Shores WA 98569

 (360) 289-0472

osmayor2020@outlook.com

 5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM
Crystal Dingler PO BOX 1843

Ocean Shores WA 98569

 (360) 289-1211

cldingler@att.net

 5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Kathryn L. Sprigg 1480 Storm King Ave SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569

 (206) 375-9194

dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jon Martin 577 KAHKWO CT SE

OCEAN SHORES WA 98569

 (360) 580-0272

jonmartin@fastmail.com

 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chuck Anderson PO Box1284

Ocean Shores WA 98569

 (206) 354-3290

chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM
Bob Peterson PO Box 1953

Ocean Shores WA 98569

 (206) 719-7380

Thriver1@msn.com

 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
City of Westport Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rob Bearden PO Box 584

Westport WA 98595

 (360) 581-0277

captrobb1@msn.com

 5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert N. Parnell PO Box 1563

Westport WA 98595

 (360) 268-6101

rnparnell@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor
School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Durney 1724 Graves Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 580-6054

jenn@durney.com

 5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM
School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica Jurasin 128 Tolomei Dr

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 581-6708

jessica.jurasin@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor
School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Hoki Moir 402 Broadway Avenue

Hoquiam WA 98550

 (360) 533-5479

ahnmoir@cs.com

 5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM
Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor
School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica J Holt 469 Canal Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569

 (360) 743-1419

jholt@northbeachschools.org

 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor
School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Doug Streeter 1320

Montesano WA 98563

 (360) 249-2805

montecfo@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM
School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kelly Vance PO Box 788

Montesano WA 98563

 (360) 580-5798

kvance@monteschools.org

 5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM
Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason
School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Justin A. Cristelli PO Box 1242

Elma WA 98541

 (360) 470-8649

Cristellij@yahoo.com

 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Grant Rodeheaver 10909 188th Ave SW

Rochester WA 98579

 (360) 280-4733

grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM
Fire District 1 Grays Harbor
Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
David D. Edwards 1555 S Bank Rd

Oakville WA 98568

 (360) 273-7313

davidedwards47@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM
Fire District 3 Grays Harbor
Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Thomas Bearden PO Box 1441

Westport WA 98595

 (360) 268-3959

trbearden@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM
Fire District 8 Grays Harbor
Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Collum PO Box 35

Moclips WA 98562

 (360) 276-8135

chiefdist8@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM
Fire District 10 Grays Harbor
Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Michael Pauley 4668 Wishkah Road

Aberdeen WA 98520

 (360) 532-3867

mcpauley@msn.com

 5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM
FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason
Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Pais 100 W Buck Prairie Rd

Elma WA 98541

 (360) 427-5105

Paisjm@Yahoo.com

 5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM
Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jessica M. Nelson 10 talley lane

Cosmopolis WA 98537

 (360) 842-4578

djhnelson@me.com

 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
Water District 2 Grays Harbor
Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Joe Burich 321 Deer Park Dr

Aberdeen WA 98520

 5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM

 

2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

22 Offices with Candidates Filed
25 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 3-year unexpired term
Anne Cruser 1345 China Garden Road

Kalama WA 98625

 (360) 442-3322

anne.cruser7@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
Pacific, Wahkiakum Superior Court Pacific, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 1-year unexpired term
Michael S. Turner 835 Ballentine St

Raymond WA 98577

 (360) 942-8183

turnerlaw.mike@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
City of Long Beach Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jerry Phillips PO Box 99

Long Beach WA 98631

 (360) 977-8491

nwfia9@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:10:00 AM
City Of Raymond Pacific
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Colby Rogers 1000 Harrison St.

Raymond WA 98577

 (253) 332-1650

colby_rogers@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 12:58:00 PM
City Council Member 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ian Farrell 812 Fowler St.

Raymond WA 98577

 (360) 580-3959

ianfarrell@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 12:13:00 PM
City Of South Bend Pacific
City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Daryle Buchanan PO Box 129

South Bend WA 98586

 (360) 875-5159

daryle000@centurytel.net

 5/13/2019 9:25:00 AM
Wyatt Kuiken PO Box 442

South Bend WA 98586

 (360) 942-8582

kuikenwyatt@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 12:16:00 PM
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Darren Manlow PO Box 767

South Bend WA 98586

 (360) 942-7595

manlow@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 9:57:00 AM
School District #101 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Anna Taft PO Box 848

Ocean Park WA 98640

 (360) 783-2424

taft815@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:24:00 AM
School District #116 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jim Olsen 735 Smith Creek Road

Raymond WA 98577

 (360) 942-9275

bigjimmyo@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
School District #118 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dave Eastham po box 970, 7 giles lane

South Bend WA 98586

 (360) 942-7556

dave.eastham@southbend-wa.gov

 5/13/2019 9:45:00 AM
Carolanne Watness POBOX 262

Bay Center WA 98527

 (206) 954-1141

cawatness@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Steve Rogers PO Box 1120

South Bend WA 98586

 (360) 942-7990

sdrogers@willapabay.org

 5/13/2019 9:46:00 AM
Wendy J. Manlow PO Box 767

South Bend WA 98586

 (360) 942-9477

wmanlow@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 12:26:00 PM
Director Pos At Large 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Todd Strozyk PO Box 775

South Bend WA 98586

 (360) 942-7914

toddstrozyk@comcast.net

 5/13/2019 9:05:00 AM
School District #155 Pacific, Wahkiakum
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chuck Hendrickson 67 Hungry Hwy

Naselle WA 98638

 (360) 484-3302

chndrksn@wwest.net

 5/13/2019 9:52:00 AM
School District #160 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Andy Portmann 2012 sr 6

Raymond WA 98577

 (360) 934-5578

portmanndairy@reachone.com

 5/13/2019 2:24:00 PM
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Alyssa Rowlett 1518 Krause Rd

Raymond WA 98577

 (360) 463-8117

alyssa_rochelle@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
Fire District #1 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dennis A Long PO Box 423

Ocean Park WA 98640

 (360) 665-6652

longd6772@yahoo.com

 5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
Fire District #2 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Leslie Colvin 719 SR 101, PO Box 233

Chinook WA 98614

 (360) 777-8880

lescolvin1@gmail.com

 5/13/2019 2:19:00 PM
Fire District #15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jessica M. Nelson 10 talley lane

Cosmopolis WA 98537

 (360) 842-4578

djhnelson@me.com

 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Dave Vetter 129 Camp One Rd

Raymond WA 98577

 (360) 942-4550

dvetter@raymondk12.org

 5/13/2019 8:17:00 AM
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Michael S Lignoski 2400 Fowler RD

Raymond WA 98577

 (360) 942-3729

pmlignoski@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 11:01:00 AM
Hospital District 3 Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Sandra Stonebreaker PO Box 111

Ocean Park WA 98640

 (360) 665-4816

sanded@willapabay.org

 5/13/2019 10:20:00 AM
Commissioner District 4 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Ariel Smith PO Box 151

Seaview WA 98644

 (360) 244-0441

ariel_barker@hotmail.com

 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM

 

