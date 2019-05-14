2019 Filing Week: Day 1

Montesano, WA – In the first day of Filing Week, 47 people filed for 42 of the 129 open public offices in Grays Harbor and 25 people filed for 22 of the 66 open offices in Pacific County.
8 of the 9 Grays Harbor Mayor races got candidates on Monday, with 3 of these races seeing some of the only competition so far.
For Aberdeen, Mayor Erik Larson filed for re-election, with Council President Tawni Andrews and former Council President Pete Schave both filing against him. In Hoquiam, as announced, Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff and Council President Ben Winkelman stepped up for the seat. Ocean Shores will also see competition, with Mayor Crystal Dingler and resident Carlos Roldan filing for Mayor.
For Oakville, Angelo Cilluffo has filed for the unexpired Mayor’s term left open after previous Mayor Keith Francis stepped down when he moved from the city.
In other cities, Montesano Mayor Vini Samuel, Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen, and Westport Mayor Rob Beardon have all filed for re-election.
In Pacific County, for the city of Long Beach, Mayor Jerry Phillips has also filed for 4 more years in the seat, with council members Steven Linhart, Tina McGuire and Del Murry also re-filing for their seats.
South Bend City Councilmember Daryle Buchanon has resident Wyatt Kuiken filing against him for his seat.
In other races, there is competition in Ocean Shores for the council seat held by Bob Peterson, with Peterson and challenger Chuck Anderson filing, and the South Bend School District is seeing the only non-city seats showing competition after day 1, with Dave Eastham and Carolanne Watness both filing for Eatsham’s current seat as well as Steve Rogers and Wendy Manlow filing for Rogers’ seat.
There were only 128 open offices in Grays Harbor at the start of Monday, with a 2nd seat being added on Grays Harbor Fire District #10 for a 2-year unexpired Fire Commissioner term.
Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.
The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.
2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Port District
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|Phil Papac
|840 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
pdpapac@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM
|Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|Tom Quigg
|1114 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 580-0210
tomqujiggforport@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Gary Thumser
|223 W Oak St
McCleary WA 98557
|5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Lynn Csernotta
|PO Box 331
Pacific Beach WA 98571
|(949) 637-6741
lcsernotta@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM
|Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|David T Quigg
|115 E 10th St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 591-2329
dtquigg@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Pete Schave
|1407 Pacific Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 581-0041
pschave@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM
|Erik Larson
|609 N L St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
erik.p.larson@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM
|Tawni Andrews
|1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Nathan Kennedy
|PO Box 602
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 268-8198
nathan4council@wakennedys.us
|5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Dee Anne Shaw
|819 Hillcrest
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 580-7975
deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Kyle Pauley
|PO Box 792
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|(360) 580-8897
kyleforcosi@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Stana Cummings
|PO Box 573
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|(360) 581-8373
stana.cummings@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Jim Sorensen
|PO Box 1113
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 743-1994
jamessorensen@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Charles Butterfield
|Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 482-2486
cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Josh Collette
|PO Box 385
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 704-0283
jjcollette88@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Ben Winkelman
|315 Prospect Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
winkelman2@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM
|Jasmine Dickhoff
|920 Dion Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|(360) 581-9974
jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Steven J Puvogel
|212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|(360) 268-3036
steven@puvogel.net
|5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Brenda Carlstrom
|422 Monroe Street
Hoquiam WA 98550
|(360) 310-3330
bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Brycen Huff
|117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
|(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Vini Elizabeth Samuel
|po box 342
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 249-0720
vini4mayor@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Brooke Chapman-Hoiness
|1417 E BEACON AVE
MONTESANO WA 98563
|(360) 591-4849
PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM
|5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Dan Wood
|535 S Westend Pl
Montesano WA 98563
|
dan@wastatedairy.com
|5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM
|City of Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|Angelo M Cilluffo
|PO Box 705
Oakville WA 98568
|(360) 500-3056
angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Carlos Roldan
|417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|(360) 289-0472
osmayor2020@outlook.com
|5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM
|Crystal Dingler
|PO BOX 1843
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|(360) 289-1211
cldingler@att.net
|5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|Kathryn L. Sprigg
|1480 Storm King Ave SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|(206) 375-9194
dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Jon Martin
|577 KAHKWO CT SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569
|(360) 580-0272
jonmartin@fastmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Chuck Anderson
|PO Box1284
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|(206) 354-3290
chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM
|Bob Peterson
|PO Box 1953
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|(206) 719-7380
Thriver1@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Rob Bearden
|PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
|(360) 581-0277
captrobb1@msn.com
|5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Robert N. Parnell
|PO Box 1563
Westport WA 98595
|(360) 268-6101
rnparnell@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Jennifer Durney
|1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com
|5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM
|School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Jessica Jurasin
|128 Tolomei Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 581-6708
jessica.jurasin@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Hoki Moir
|402 Broadway Avenue
Hoquiam WA 98550
|(360) 533-5479
ahnmoir@cs.com
|5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Jessica J Holt
|469 Canal Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|(360) 743-1419
jholt@northbeachschools.org
|5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Doug Streeter
|1320
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 249-2805
montecfo@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM
|School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Kelly Vance
|PO Box 788
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 580-5798
kvance@monteschools.org
|5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|Justin A. Cristelli
|PO Box 1242
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 470-8649
Cristellij@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Grant Rodeheaver
|10909 188th Ave SW
Rochester WA 98579
|(360) 280-4733
grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM
|Fire District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|David D. Edwards
|1555 S Bank Rd
Oakville WA 98568
|(360) 273-7313
davidedwards47@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM
|Fire District 3
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Thomas Bearden
|PO Box 1441
Westport WA 98595
|(360) 268-3959
trbearden@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM
|Fire District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|John Collum
|PO Box 35
Moclips WA 98562
|(360) 276-8135
chiefdist8@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM
|Fire District 10
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Michael Pauley
|4668 Wishkah Road
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 532-3867
mcpauley@msn.com
|5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM
|FIRE MASON 12
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|John Pais
|100 W Buck Prairie Rd
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 427-5105
Paisjm@Yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM
|Fire District 15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Jessica M. Nelson
|10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
|5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
|Water District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Joe Burich
|321 Deer Park Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
|5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM
2019 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
|Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 3-year unexpired term
|Anne Cruser
|1345 China Garden Road
Kalama WA 98625
|(360) 442-3322
anne.cruser7@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
|Pacific, Wahkiakum Superior Court
|Pacific, Wahkiakum
|Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 1-year unexpired term
|Michael S. Turner
|835 Ballentine St
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-8183
turnerlaw.mike@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
|City of Long Beach
|Pacific
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Jerry Phillips
|PO Box 99
Long Beach WA 98631
|(360) 977-8491
nwfia9@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:10:00 AM
|City Of Raymond
|Pacific
|City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Colby Rogers
|1000 Harrison St.
Raymond WA 98577
|(253) 332-1650
colby_rogers@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 12:58:00 PM
|City Council Member 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Ian Farrell
|812 Fowler St.
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 580-3959
ianfarrell@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:13:00 PM
|City Of South Bend
|Pacific
|City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Daryle Buchanan
|PO Box 129
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 875-5159
daryle000@centurytel.net
|5/13/2019 9:25:00 AM
|Wyatt Kuiken
|PO Box 442
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 942-8582
kuikenwyatt@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:16:00 PM
|City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Darren Manlow
|PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 942-7595
manlow@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 9:57:00 AM
|School District #101
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Anna Taft
|PO Box 848
Ocean Park WA 98640
|(360) 783-2424
taft815@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:24:00 AM
|School District #116
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|Jim Olsen
|735 Smith Creek Road
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-9275
bigjimmyo@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
|School District #118
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Dave Eastham
|po box 970, 7 giles lane
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 942-7556
dave.eastham@southbend-wa.gov
|5/13/2019 9:45:00 AM
|Carolanne Watness
|POBOX 262
Bay Center WA 98527
|(206) 954-1141
cawatness@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
|Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Steve Rogers
|PO Box 1120
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 942-7990
sdrogers@willapabay.org
|5/13/2019 9:46:00 AM
|Wendy J. Manlow
|PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 942-9477
wmanlow@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 12:26:00 PM
|Director Pos At Large 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Todd Strozyk
|PO Box 775
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 942-7914
toddstrozyk@comcast.net
|5/13/2019 9:05:00 AM
|School District #155
|Pacific, Wahkiakum
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Chuck Hendrickson
|67 Hungry Hwy
Naselle WA 98638
|(360) 484-3302
chndrksn@wwest.net
|5/13/2019 9:52:00 AM
|School District #160
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|Andy Portmann
|2012 sr 6
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 934-5578
portmanndairy@reachone.com
|5/13/2019 2:24:00 PM
|Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Alyssa Rowlett
|1518 Krause Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 463-8117
alyssa_rochelle@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
|Fire District #1
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|Dennis A Long
|PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640
|(360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com
|5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
|Fire District #2
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Leslie Colvin
|719 SR 101, PO Box 233
Chinook WA 98614
|(360) 777-8880
lescolvin1@gmail.com
|5/13/2019 2:19:00 PM
|Fire District #15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Jessica M. Nelson
|10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|(360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com
|5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
|Hospital District 2
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Dave Vetter
|129 Camp One Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-4550
dvetter@raymondk12.org
|5/13/2019 8:17:00 AM
|Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|Michael S Lignoski
|2400 Fowler RD
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-3729
pmlignoski@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 11:01:00 AM
|Hospital District 3
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Sandra Stonebreaker
|PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640
|(360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org
|5/13/2019 10:20:00 AM
|Commissioner District 4 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Ariel Smith
|PO Box 151
Seaview WA 98644
|(360) 244-0441
ariel_barker@hotmail.com
|5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM