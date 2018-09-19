2 young Shelton girls report attempted kidnappings after school

2 young girls in Shelton are believed to have been targets of kidnapping within blocks of Mountain View Elementary School.

The Shelton Police Department issued a release saying that they received 2 reports on Monday that young students were approached as they walked home from school.

Shelton Police Chief Darrin Moody says that the first report involved a 12 yr. old student who was walking home from school when she was approached by a white male in a light brown SUV, similar to a Chevy Tahoe, in the 2000 block of King St in Shelton.

According to the report, the man told the girl to get in the car or he would “hurt” her. The girl says that she dropped her backpack, screamed for help, and began running down the street where a neighbor working in his yard heard the young girl scream was able to get her to safety and call 911.

Suspect Vehicle- Light brown SUV (similar to a Chevy Tahoe)

Suspect- White male, approximately 30 years old, skinny and wearing an orange cap

Moody said, “This young girl is an example of how anyone should handle themselves in these situations. Please remind our children to walk with partners when at all possible. We are thankful to the alert neighbor who immediately rushed to help.”

Also on Monday, as officers and detectives were investigating the first incident, a second call came in about an 8 year old girl approached in the same area. The girl was walking around 4 pm on “K” street near Jefferson St.

The girl was approached by a man who called out to her, and once again the girl ran. When she told her older sister what happened, officers were notified.

Investigators are currently investigating both incidents. At this time, it is unknown if the same suspect is involved, the descriptions are somewhat different, but have similarities.

Suspect vehicle #2- light blue, jeep type vehicle

Suspect #2- white or Hispanic male, long sleeve white/blue plaid shirt, brown hair, wearing glasses

The Shelton Police are working in partnership with the Shelton School District to inform families of the incidents and have several officers assigned to the school and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information regarding this, or that may recognize the suspect information please call the Shelton Police Department through MACECOM dispatch center.