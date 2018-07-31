2 men arrested for alleged beach rape

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that they were called around 10pm on Saturday for a woman feeling suicidal.

Officers responded to a campfire just north of the Chance a La Mer beach approach where they found the woman who called 911 with two men and another woman.

When the officers were able to seperate the woman from the group, the 31 year old Olympia woman reportedly told them that she had been sexually assaulted by the two men at the campfire as well as another man who had left the area before the officers were called.

She also reported that the woman at the campfire was there at the time and did not stop them.

The victim had only recently met the two men and the woman, and came to Ocean Shores with them. The third man apparently was on the beach and joined the group at their campfire before the assault occurred.

The victim was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for a sexual assault forensic examination, and police say that her injuries corroborated what she reported to the police.

Both men were arrested for the alleged rape on the beach and booked into Grays Harbor County Jail on rape charges. One of the men gave the officers a false name, but was correctly identified by his fingerprints at the jail.

The men are both 54 year old transients from the Olympia area. The third man has not been identified, and was only described as a Latino male.

The female suspect was interviewed and released, but charges against her could be filed at a later date.

The investigation continues to learn the identity of the other suspect.