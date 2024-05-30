$2.7 million through Climate Committment Act awarded to Willapa Bay Enterprises for ocean wave energy project

The Washington State Department of Commerce this week announced $7.5 million in grants to five tribes in Washington to plan, design, and build clean energy projects.

Funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, these clean energy grants through Commerce are part of an $83 million opportunity that includes $16 million for a targeted tribal clean energy fund and $67 million for projects that advance environmental justice and equity.

“The Climate Commitment Act recognizes that communities will not feel the effects of climate change equally,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “We know that there is a history of government assuming it knows best when it comes to what communities need, and we’re intentionally reversing that thought process. We hope this is the first of many funding opportunities that responds directly to what people tell us they need.”

Fong noted that tribes within Washington have unique and personal visions for how they can achieve a more equitable climate future.

The Washington awardees are:

Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation — Community Center Solar Panels, Oakville: $251,000 to build a 121 kW roof-mounted solar installation for the tribe’s Community Center and to complete a feasibility study to add future battery storage at the center.

Cowlitz Indian Tribe — Resilient Energy and Supplemental Power Project Phase II, Longview: $1.7 million to build a 100 kW solar array and battery energy storage system on administrative and clinic buildings to power the buildings and provide supplemental power for electric vehicle charging.

Spokane Tribe of Indians — Western Nuclear Solar Farm Project, Wellpinit: $90,000 to evaluate the viability of repurposing the tribe’s historic uranium mine for solar energy generation.

Willapa Bay Enterprises — Renewable Ocean Wave Energy Technology Demonstration Project, Tokeland: $2,744,507 to support the design, permitting, siting, and construction of technology that produces zero-emission hydrogen from ocean wave energy.

Yakama Power – Solar Over Canal Project, Toppenish: $2.75 million to support permitting, environmental review and predevelopment work for an innovative 200 MW solar over canal project that leverages $160 million in federal and state funding.

The Tribal Clean Energy Grant Program continues to accept applications through September 27.

Applications received by July 19 will be announced in August, and applications received by the final deadline will be announced in October.

More information on this opportunity and future funding rounds is available online.