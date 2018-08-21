2.5 year old child drowns in pool

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says that a 2.5 year old child died in an accidental drowning on Monday.

According to a report, the child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Baretich Road outside the Aberdeen city limits.

They say that an aid crew responded and transported the child to Grays Harbor Community Hospital, but despite efforts the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson says that at this time the investigation points to “a tragic accident when the toddler was able to climb the stairs to the pool and fall in”.

The report states that the child was out of view of the adults at the scene when the accident occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to keep access to pools secure from small children, and fences and gates are recommended.

“A child can drown in the time it takes to answer a phone call.“

More safety tips can be found on the internet at www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-play/Pages/Swimming-Pool-Safety.aspx