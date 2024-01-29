KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

19th Leg. District Virtual Town Hall on Wed. Jan. 31

January 29, 2024 8:30AM PST
Image from 19th Legislative District legislators

Residents within the 19th Legislative District and anyone interested are invited to participate in a Virtual Town Hall featuring the local legislators.

Senator Jeff Wilson will be joined by Representative Jim Walsh and Representative Joel McEntire this week on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. 

Image shared by Rep. McEntire

The virtual event will be hosted on Zoom.

The town hall event will be an opportunity to hear about priorities and actions taken during the current Legislative Session as well as hear concerns from local residents.

Space is limited and those wishing to take part are encouraged to register in advance. 

Those who take part will be able to pre-submit questions when they register.

