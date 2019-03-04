19th District Rep. Brian Blake and Sen. Dean Takko telephone town hall tonight

Residents in the 19th Legislative District will have the opportunity to talk to two of their legislators tonight.

19th District Representative Brian Blake and Senator Dean Takko will have a telephone town hall meeting tonight from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In a release from the House Democrats it says that calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 19th Legislative District and residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers.

Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116278.

Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live-streamed:

https://video.teleforumonline. com/video/streaming.php? client=16278

https://vekeo.com/whdc19/

They say the town hall is taking place to provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions on issues including education funding, healthcare, public safety, transportation, the economy, and the state budgets.