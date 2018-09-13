19th Annual Saginaw Days is this Saturday in Brooklyn

The 19th Annual Saginaw Days logging show in the North River Valley will kick off at 11am on Saturday with a full day of events.

Located near the Brooklyn Tavern and North River Grange, organizer Maryann Welch told KXRO that this event is different than other logging shows.

The family-friendly show will feature a Steam Donkey Whistle demonstration, kid’s treasure hunt, as well as a number of competitions including; log rolling, Ma & Pa Bucking, ax throwing, a tug of war, and a “Logger’s Relay”.

As a note to anyone planning on attending Saginaw Days, the event is located 16 miles from Highway 101 and 22.5 miles from the closest gas station.

Admission is free to the event.

For more information, call 360-532-5846 or 253-232-2503.