Grays Harbor, WA – Ballots should be in the hands of local voters as the 18-day voting period begins for the November General Election.
On November 2, Washington voters will elect representatives to local governments and make decisions about local ballot issues.
On the local ballot for the election are numerous City Council positions, as well as Mayor races in McCleary and Oakville.
Also included will be the possible formation of the Central Grays Harbor Fire Authority, combining the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments into a Regional Fire Authority.
In addition, three advisory votes will also appear on the 2021 general election ballot.
The 18-day voting period begins Oct 15.
Voters can visit VOTE411 to find out where candidates stand on issues. This personalized voter guide asks candidates to answer questions from the community in their own words.
Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so people who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp. Voters who place their ballots in an official drop box must do so by 8 p.m. on election day.
Voters can check their registration status and view drop box locations may be found at VoteWA.gov.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman encourages voters to mail their completed ballots well before election day to ensure their ballots are received on time.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2.
Registered voters can log in to VoteWA.gov to access their personal voting information, update their registration, view their online voter guide, locate a ballot drop box, check the status of their ballot, and more.
People who want to register to vote can visit VoteWA.gov and fill out a brief form.
More voter and election information, including county elections office locations, is available at sos.wa.gov/elections.