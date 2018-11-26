17 year old video gamer leads police on chase

A 17 year old led Hoquiam Police on a car chase over the weekend.

According to a report, officers found a red 2004 Hyundai Elantra was driving recklessly on side streets, running a stop sign in front of an officer.

When the officer hit his lights and tried to stop the car, it ran another stop sign and turned onto Sumner Avenue, running the red light at 23rd and Sumner, nearly causing a collision, according to police.

When the driver approached Riverside Avenue, reports state that he was reaching speeds of 50-55 miles per hour in the 30 mile per hour zone, swerving across several lanes of traffic on Riverside Avenue and almost

causing several collisions.

As the Elantra reached the Riverside Bridge, the driver came into the corner too fast and struck the curb and damaging his the wheel and axle, but still turned the wrong way onto Levee Street before coming to a stop.

Officers took the driver into custody without further incident, discovering it was a 17-year old boy from Pacific Beach. He told officers he did not stop because he did not have a driver’s license and was afraid he would get a ticket.

According to the report, the suspect had borrowed the car from a friend and said that he had been driving fast and ran the stop sign because he was in a hurry to get to a friend’s house to play video games.

The young man did not have a “significant previous criminal history” says Hoquiam PD< so he was not booked into the Grays Harbor Juvenile Detention Center. Instead, he was released to the custody of his mother and will be submitted to the county prosecutor for the felony crime of Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle.

The juvenile will turn 18 in January and could be charged as an adult for this incident.

The vehicle was impounded at the scene.

There was no damage to the bridge.