149 graduate from GHC at Stafford Creek Corrections Center extension

Grays Harbor College awarded 149 degrees and certificates to graduates at Stafford Creek Corrections Center last week.

The college tells KXRO that at the Commencement Ceremony, GHC awarded the following degrees and certificates: 84 High School Diplomas, 30 Construction Trade Apprenticeships, 14 High School Equivalencies (GED), 11 Associate of Applied Science in Business Management degrees, eight Welding Technology certificates, and the first-ever Associate of Arts Direct Transfer Degree that GHC has awarded at Stafford Creek.

GHC also presented an Associate of Arts Direct Transfer Degree to one student who studied at Seattle Central College.

GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner spoke to the graduates. “It is a full heart that I say we are so proud of you! You have cleared milestones, and you have done it in the face of many obstacles,” said Dr. Schiffner. “You are setting an example – and providing hope – of what can be done, and changing the direction of your lives and your family’s lives.”

Grays Harbor College offers classes in Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, and assists offender students with the completion of their GED to the offenders housed at Stafford Creek Corrections Center. Faculty also provide offender students with vocational opportunities upon completion/verification of a high school diploma or GED.

Jayme Peterson, who retired as Dean of Corrections Education only 10 days before the ceremony, returned to speak to the graduates. “You have learned how to do hard things better,” she said in an emotional speech.

Thee courses at Stafford Creek are aimed at helping offender students become well prepared to enter the world of work or school, and ultimately assist them in becoming productive members of society upon their release.

Kelly Richters, GHC’s Building Trades Instructor at Stafford Creek, addressed the graduates from the Construction Trades Apprenticeship Program. “I am so proud of you all, I can’t say it enough.”

Graduates from the programs also had the opportunity to speak. “At the age of 50 years old, I never thought this would be possible,” said one graduate. “Go Class of 2024!”

GHC faculty and staff were joined at the commencement ceremony by Representatives Cyndy Jacobsen from the 25th Legislative District and Alex Ybarra from the 13th Legislative District; Dr. Sue Kane – CEO of Washington Tech Alliance; representatives from the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges including Paul Francis – Executive Director, Sam Harriot – Government Relations Liaison, Will Durden – Director of Basic Education for Adults, Hanan Al-Zubaidy – Policy Associate for Corrections Education, and Chasity Pennington – Program Administrator for Corrections Education; representatives from the Department of Corrections including Dominic Winters – Administrator for Accessibility Services and Brian Mcelfresh, CBI Fidelity Re-Entry Services; representatives from Stafford Creek Corrections Center Robert Schrieber – Corrections Program Manager and Captain Eric Mainio.

Before the ceremony closed and graduates celebrated with supporters and loved ones, Dr. Schiffner thanked Peterson for nearly two decades of service for GHC at Stafford Creek. “Thank you for your advocacy for what is equitable and socially just with our justice-involved students. Jayme, your legacy is profound. Thank you!”

Dr. Schiffner also thanked GHC’s instructors and staff at Stafford Creek. “Thank you to Chris, Karen, Kelly, Scott, Don, Nancy, Lance, Elsa, Kathy, Paula, Brandon, and Jayme. Thank you for your commitment to serving all of our students in Grays Harbor College’s district.”