Emergency Management asking residents to assist in checking local AHAB sirens

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is asking residents to assist in ensuring that local All Hazard Alert Broadcast sirens are working.
Grays Harbor currently has 36 All Hazards Alert Broadcast (AHAB) Sirens located around the county spanning from Westport to Cosmopolis and from Aberdeen to Moclips.
A monthly test of all AHAB sirens in Washington State takes place on the first Monday of each month at noon.
In order for Emergency Management to make sure all of the sirens are working properly, they are asking for volunteers who would be willing to observe the sirens and submit a short form to Grays Harbor County Emergency Management via email or fax.
If this is something you are interested in please see the list of AHAB Sirens below and contact Grays Harbor Emergency Management.
1101 Lafayette St
Aberdeen
1401 West Huntley St
230 SR 105 Aberdeen
12 Aberdeen Street
Off State Rt.109
Sewer Transfer Station
901 1 St
1132 Chester Ave.
1400 Lincoln St and Perry Ave intersection
4785 State Route 109
80 Ocean Blvd
Central Water Reservoir
485 Volans Ave SW
Vacuum Pump Station #2
194 Albatross St NE
Vacuum Pump Station #6
919 Beachcomber St
4th Street South & 47 Beach Ave
38 South 4th Street
401 W Bonge Ave
98595
971 Ocean Ave West