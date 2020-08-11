13 new COVID-19 cases in Grays Harbor, 5 new in Pacific County, and 22 new in Mason County on Monday
On Monday, Grays Harbor Public Health & Social Services announced 13 new COVID-19 cases added to the local numbers. This brings the total cases to 123, with 31 active cases. With the addition of the new cases, there are contact tracings for 111 people currently.
Also on Monday, Pacific County Health and Human Services announced five additional positive cases in Pacific County, bringing their total to 51.
They say that of the latest cases, three individuals are connected to social clubs in south county, one is a family member of a previously identified individual, and the fifth case is connected with recent travel to another state as the person developed symptoms while out of state and has since returned to Pacific County.
One of the recent cases is currently hospitalized.
As a comparison, in neighboring Mason County, they added 22 more confirmed positive COVID-19 test results on Monday, bringing their total to 249.
