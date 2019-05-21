11 year old helps limit Aberdeen house fire damage

Aberdeen, WA – An 11 year old’s actions helped limit fire damage in an Aberdeen house fire.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that at about 11:00 a.m. on Monday they were dispatched along with the Hoquiam Fire Department to a possible structure fire in the 100 block of N. West Boulevard in South Aberdeen.

They say the fire was reported to 911 by an 11-year-old who was home at the time.

According to the fire department, the child noticed a smell of smoke and found a fire in one of the house’s bedrooms.

The child then closed the bedroom door, evacuated the house, and called 911 from the neighbors.

The Aberdeen Fire Department says that closing the bedroom door after finding the fire helped to contain it and the damage to that room.

It took 11 firefighters to bring the fire under control within 12 minutes of the initial call to 911.

An estimated $3,500 in damage was done to the structure and its contents.