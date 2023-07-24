11 local groups receive funding through latest Grays Harbor Community Foundation and their Small Grants Cycle

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is pleased to invest $40,350 into our community through our 2023 2nd Quarter Small Grants program.

Eleven organizations were awarded funding that will directly benefit our community and Grays Harbor residents.

The organizations that were funded through our 2023 2nd Quarter Small Grant program include:

City of Aberdeen, Parks and Rec – Ken Waite Field Scoreboard at Pioneer Park

North Beach High School – Concert Uniforms (McCaw Family Fund)

Aberdeen Little League- Little League Concession Building and Grandstand Repairs Project

Downtown Aberdeen Association- Listen Up Aberdeen Speaker System

YMCA of Grays Harbor – Summer 2023 Park and Play Expansion

McCleary Civic Renewal Council – Community Activity Nights (Arima Family Fund)

Coastal Community Action Program- Community Inclusion Activity Funds

Montesano Booster Club Association- Soccer Shelters

The ARC of Grays Harbor- The Arc House Adult Family Home Remodel

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority- New Boarding Ramp

Harbor Learning Center- Recycling Project

Grays Harbor Community Foundation Senior Program Officer, Jessica Hoover, commented: “The Foundation is fortunate to work with donors in our community that want to make a local impact.

By partnering with the Foundation we are able to stay on top of current projects and needs to connect donors to the things they are passionate about. This cycle we were fortunate to work with individuals that hold donor advised funds that want to see their dollars in action during their lifetimes to make a difference in Grays Harbor.”

You can find out more about the grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting their office at 360-532-1600 or by e-mail at [email protected].

The next grant cycle for the foundation is the 3rd Quarter Small Grants, which hold a deadline of September 1st at 5 pm.