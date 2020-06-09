10th COVID-19 case reported for Pacific County
Pacific County, WA – The 10th case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pacific County.
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department tells KXRO that they have received notice of an additional positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
They say the individual is a resident of Willapa Harbor Health and Rehabilitation, is asymptomatic, and has been in isolation since test results were reported.
According to Pacific County Health, all other residents of the facility have tested negative.
Staff testing is scheduled to be done today.
The positive case is a result of a state-wide directive from Washington’s Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, to test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities with memory care units by June 12th.
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department will continue to investigate this most recent case and strongly encourages the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.
To be connected directly to the Willapa Harbor Health and Rehabilitation, please visit https://www.avalonhealthcare.com/willapa/ or https://ahcupdates.info/willapa-covid-19-update/ for COVID-19 updates.
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.