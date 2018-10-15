10:18 am on 10/18: The Great Washington ShakeOut

The Great Washington ShakeOut is coming this week.

The Washington Military Department reminds residents that the annual event will take place on 10:18 am on 10/18.

Last year, they tell KXRO that more than 1 million Washington residents signed up to practice earthquake readiness during the annual drill, and this year they are expecting least 1 million registrations again.

As of this morning, more than 7000 people in Grays Harbor have signed up. This includes Grays Harbor Community Hospital, the YMCA of Grays Harbor, Quinault Indian Nation, and Grays Harbor College.

Residents, schools, businesses, and local groups can sign up to participate at www.shakeout.org/washington.

Registration is not required, but the Military Department says that it helps the state tally how many are participating.

“Practicing drop, cover and hold on skills on a regular basis builds muscle memory so when an earthquake does hit, you’ll know instinctively what to do,” said Robert Ezelle, director of Washington Emergency Management Division. “We also want residents to take a look at your emergency kits. It’s important that you’re two weeks ready, not just for earthquakes, but big storms and power outages.”

For the first time, all coastal AHAB sirens in Washington state will be tested on Oct. 18 using the real sound of the siren, not the Westminster Chimes that alert residents that it is a test.

They encourage participants to take photos of themselves participating in the drill and post those photos to social media using the hashtag #ShakeOut or tag our Twitter account at@waShakeOut.