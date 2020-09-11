$10,000 grants available for local businesses and organizations to support COVID-related response
Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. issued a release alerting businesses that they are accepting applications for their Small Business Relief Grant of up to $10,000 each for Grays Harbor businesses and organizations.
Grant money can be used to assist with a variety of expenses related to the impact from COVID-19.
Those applying are limited to only those with up to 20 employees.
“On any given day, regardless of circumstances, Greater Grays Harbor provides business assistance to support our local business owners and leaders. The economic impact of COVID-19 has only made that demand greater and more urgent,” said Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. CEO, Lynnette Buffington. “We are honored to once again administrate relief funds to help our local businesses stay open and to support our fellow economic development partners in doing the same. We know these funds are much needed and look forward to helping these small business owners keep their dreams and their place in our community alive.”
A pool of $151,000 is available only to businesses and other economic development organizations to include local chambers, business associations and tourism organizations in Grays Harbor County until funds are exhausted.
Applications will close on September 23 at 8 p.m.
Funding for the program is from the state’s Working Washington Small Business program and including federal Coronavirus Assistance, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts across Washington State.
“The length and depth of the pandemic have hit small, main street businesses hard,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director, Lisa Brown. “In particular, restaurants, hotels and other service industries have not seen the expected number of customers. Small businesses need these resources to stay open as we respond to the public health crisis and help get people back to work.”
Commerce partnered with GGHI and the 34 other local economic development organizations statewide to make a new tranche of $10 million in Working Washington Small Business Emergency grants available. Applications and administration of the new funds are run by the local organizations that serve all 39 counties.
To learn more and apply, visit https://graysharbor.org/business/covid-19-resources/
The Washington State Department of Commerce is not accepting or reviewing applications, this will be done by the local economic development organizations. For more information visit: http://bit.ly/ww-grants2.