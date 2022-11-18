10-week closure of SR 109 Grass Creek Bridge begins Dec. 1

Drivers who use the State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores will want to start planning some extra time into their commute.

Starting Dec. 1, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews from Rognlin’s, Inc. will begin repairs on the bridge.

That work will requires an around-the-clock closure to all travelers for up to 10 weeks.

According to an announcement, during an in-depth inspection of the structure, WSDOT bridge inspectors found advanced deterioration of timber pilings under the southbound lane.

The bridge has been reduced to one-lane of alternating traffic with a 25 mph speed limit since May.

During the closure, crews will install new pilings and support beams.

Once finished, the bridge’s weight capacity and use of the southbound lane will be restored. The speed limit will also return to 50 mph over the bridge.

During the repairs, travelers will follow a signed 13-mile detour using US 101, Ocean Beach Road and Powell Road.

During a typical day, the detour will add up to five minutes of travel time.

During weekends and holidays, travelers going to and from the coast are encouraged to add lots of travel time to help prevent delays.

Local access will be available on either side of the bridge closure points.

WSDOT recognizes there is no good time to close a bridge.

The closure and subsequent repairs will help keep the bridge in good working order.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.