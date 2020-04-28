$1 million opportunity for Basich Boulevard funding
The City of Aberdeen is looking to put up to $1,000,000 towards fixing a portion of Basich Boulevard.
On their Wednesday agenda, the City council shows a report and recommendation from the Public Works Committee and Public Works
Director that the Council authorize the submission of an application for a Public Works Board loan for up to $1,000,000.00 to fund reconstruction of the portion of Basich Boulevard that has remained closed following damage in December.
According to the report, the Public Works Department has identified emergency loan funding from the Washington State Public Works Board for reconstructing and repairing the destroyed roadway and utilities. It states that the initial rough construction cost estimate is $500,000 to $750,000 plus approximately $120,000 in engineering and consultant fees.
The recommendation is to apply for the $1,000,000 in order to account for contingencies and unknowns
The loan terms that the City qualifies for will be determined based upon the City’s submitted application.