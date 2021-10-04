$1 for mental health pilot program in colleges; $250,000 for GHC

Nearly $1 million will be put toward a mental health counseling pilot program at Washington colleges, and this includes $250,000 for Grays Harbor College.
The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges announced that four colleges were selected for the Mental Health Counseling and Services Pilot Program.
The colleges — Grays Harbor College, Lake Washington Institute of Technology, North Seattle College and Wenatchee Valley College — will each receive approximately $250,000 over the next two years to expand student access to mental health counseling and services.
The colleges and the amount awarded are:
This program is part of a bill passed by the Washington state Legislature during its 2021 session.
“Students face significant mental health challenges, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, that affect their ability to focus on school, work, family, and themselves. Providing more opportunities for students to receive mental health support will help give them the tools they need to be happy and successful for the long-term,” Joe Holliday, the State Board’s director of student services, said.
With the grant, the colleges will expand on-campus mental health counseling and services using at least one strategy identified by the Task Force on Community and Technical College Counselors. The task force formed in response to legislation passed by the Legislature in 2019 to address student mental health.