$1.4 million for Hoquiam sidewalks; will include lane reduction on Emerson

New sidewalks and bike lanes are coming to Hoquiam.
The Hoquiam City Council voted to accept $1,440,000 in funding from the Washington State Department of Transportation as part of the Safe Routes to Schools Program.
As part of the project, a portion of Emerson Avenue will be reduced to 2 lanes.
At their meeting, the council heard about the project to add the sidewalks to multiple areas of the city. As part of accepting the funding, City Administrator Brian Shay said that the project also requires that bike lanes are introduced to the roadway.
The sidewalk project will include the bike lanes, pedestrian lighting, lane width reduction, ADA retrofits, and other improvements.
The work will be done in multiple segments along SR 109/Emerson as well as along a portion of US 101.
As part of the project and bike lane additions, Emerson Avenue will be reduced from two lanes to one between Lincoln and Jefferson streets as a separated bicycle lane is added to the north side of the roadway.
The $1.4 million funding is being provided with no match required by the city.
Planning for the project is expected to start in the coming months, with completion expected in October, 2023.