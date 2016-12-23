Zeppidy expands into Grays Harbor

A new online platform for buying & selling homes has been launched for our area.

Zeppidy has announced that service is now available in Grays Harbor and through most of Washington.

We spoke with Co-Founder and CEO Gary Schultz about the platform.

The company, based in Portland, Oregon, says that the new system focuses on “removing inefficiencies in the existing home buying and selling process by streamlining the entire search and listing-to-closing experience on one platform.”

With its expansion into Washington, the online platform is now available to search for available homes in the area.

“We’ve talked with hundreds of consumers and agents and they told us they are tired of sites and apps that display properties that are not actually for sale or just disappear, don’t provide the ability to collaborate, and are cluttered with advertising. A lot of feedback went into our commercial release and we are excited to hear how well the new search capabilities are working for buyers and brokers on the platform,” said Gary Schultz, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeppidy.

The new expanded filters allow buyers to search and receive notifications on only the properties that match what they are looking for.

Listings on Zeppidy are updated every 15 minutes from the local MLS and their status is updated when they move from “for sale” to “pending” to “sold” or “off market.”

The company launched its beta version of the platform in Portland this past summer. Its launch in greater Washington is the first expansion of its national roll out plans.